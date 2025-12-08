CAPITAN SILVER FILES AMENDED AND RESTATED OFFERING DOCUMENT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT,OTC:CAPTF) ("Capitan" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release earlier today entitled "Capitan Silver Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Financing", it has filed an Amended and Restated Offering Document (as defined below) in connection with its "bought deal" private placement offering of 9,855,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$2.03 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$20,005,650 (the "Offering").

The Amended and Restated Offering Document provides for the offer and sale of the Common Shares to purchasers resident in Québec such that the Common Shares may now be offered and sold to purchasers resident in each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption.

For further details of the Offering, which otherwise remain unchanged, please refer to the news release of the Company disseminated and filed earlier today and to the Amended and Restated Offering Document.

There is an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended and Restated Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.capitansilver.com. Prospective investors should read the Amended and Restated Offering Document before making an investment decision. A French version of the Amended and Restated Offering Document will be filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website within the period permitted under applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Capitan Silver Corp.

Capitan Silver is defining a new high-grade silver system at its Cruz de Plata project, located in the heart of Mexico's primary silver belt. The Company is led by a proven and accomplished management team that has previously advanced three projects into production, on time and on budget. The Company has been diligent in maintaining a tight share structure and has one of the tightest share structures among its peer group, with the top three shareholders owning over 38% of the Company's share capital. Capitan Silver is fully funded and actively drilling at its Cruz de Plata Silver project.

ON BEHALF OF Capitan Silver Corp.

"Alberto Orozco"

Alberto Orozco, CEO

www.capitansilver.com

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans") and include statements regarding the structure and terms of the Offering, the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to complete the Offering and the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary approvals. Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the inability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms proposed or at all, the inability of the Company to obtain necessary approvals, the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Capitan in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Capitan Silver Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/08/c8977.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Capitan Silver Corp. CAPT:CC TSXV:CAPT Resource Investing
CAPT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Australian flag with "economy" and "growth" puzzle pieces on top.

Australia Minerals Council Blasts EPBC Bill’s Lack of Environment and Mining Balance

“The deal between the Federal Government and the Greens to pass the Environment Protection Reform Bill 2025 and related bills is an inferior and disappointing outcome which fails to strike the right balance between protecting Australia’s unique environment while enabling responsible and... Keep Reading...
Completion of the Acquisition of the Webbs Consol Silver Project

Completion of the Acquisition of the Webbs Consol Silver Project

Rapid Critical Metals Limited (‘Rapid,’ ‘RCM’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Webbs Consol Silver Project (Webbs Consol) in northeast New South Wales, comprising EL 8933 and EL 9454 from Lode Resources Limited (ASX: LDR) (Lode Resources). The... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with a growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that RMXFF successfully commenced trading on the OTCQB this... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares how he picks mining stocks, running through his initial screening process for companies, as well as the questions he asks CEOs.He also explains how he decides when to buy and when to sell.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Half-lit crescent moon with visible craters against a black sky.

Lunar Mining Set to Favor Established Miners Over Startups, Analyst Says

As humanity edges closer to mining the moon, industry analysts warn that established mining companies, not venture-backed space startups, may dominate the emerging lunar resource sector. The space mining market, projected to reach US$20 billion by 2035, has attracted significant attention from... Keep Reading...
Red Cloud Financial Services

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Red Cloud is excited to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its annual Fall Mining Showcase, taking place November 4 & 5, 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will bring together over 80 mining and exploration companies, along with leading investors, analysts,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

iMetal Resources Announces Flow-Through Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling has Commenced Drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Related News

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Flow-Through Financing

Base Metals Investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling has Commenced Drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario