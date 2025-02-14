Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Capitan Silver Corp.

TSXV:CAPT

Capitan Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It holds interest in the Cruz de Plata gold-silver project covering an area of 22.

Capitan Silver Closes C$2 Million Financing

Capitan Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It holds interest in the Cruz de Plata gold-silver project covering an area of 22.9 square kilometers in Durango, Mexico; and the Jesus Maria silver deposit in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Capitan Mining Inc. and changed its name to Capitan Silver Corp. in March 2023. Capitan Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

