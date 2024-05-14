Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Capital Power announces a C$450 million Subordinated Notes offering

Capital Power announces a C$450 million Subordinated Notes offering

Capital Power Corporation ("Capital Power" or the "Company") (TSX:CPX) announced today that it has priced a public offering in Canada of C$450M 8.125% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 2 due June 5, 2054 (the "Notes").

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 5, 2024.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay certain amounts drawn on the Company's credit facilities (which include amounts drawn for the acquisition of a 50% interest in New Harquahala Generating Company, LLC, and a 100% interest in CXA La Paloma, LLC, and related expenses, development purposes and in respect of ongoing operations), to redeem all of the Company's outstanding Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 11 (TSX: CPX.PR.K) (the "Preferred Shares"), and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes have been assigned a provisional rating of BB by S&P Global Ratings and BB by DBRS Limited.

The Offering is being made in Canada through a syndicate of investment dealers co-led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank under Capital Power's short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2022, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2024 to be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement contain important detailed information about the Notes. Copies of these documents are, and in the case of the prospectus supplement will be, available electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction. The Notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account of, United States persons.

Forward-looking Information:

Forward-looking information or statements included in this press release are provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's assessment of Capital Power's future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information in this press release is generally identified by words such as will, anticipate, believe, plan, intend, target, and expect or similar words that suggest future outcomes.

Material forward-looking information in this press release includes expectations regarding the Offering, including: (i) the timing of closing, and (ii) the expected use of proceeds, including the redemption of the Preferred Shares.

These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company considering its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate including its review of purchased businesses and assets. The material factors and assumptions used to develop these forward-looking statements relate to: (i) electricity, other energy and carbon prices, (ii) performance, (iii) business prospects (including potential re-contracting of facilities) and opportunities including expected growth and capital projects, (iv) status of and impact of policy, legislation and regulations and (v) effective tax rates.

Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties are: (i) changes in electricity, natural gas and carbon prices in markets in which the Company operates and the use of derivatives, (ii) regulatory and political environments including changes to environmental, climate, financial reporting, market structure and tax legislation, (iii) disruptions, or price volatility within the Company's supply chains, (iv) generation facility availability, wind capacity factor and performance including maintenance expenditures, (v) ability to fund current and future capital and working capital needs, (vi) acquisitions and developments including timing and costs of regulatory approvals and construction, (vii) changes in the availability of fuel, (viii) ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, (ix) limitations inherent in the Company's review of acquired assets, (x) changes in general economic and competitive conditions, including inflation and recession and (xi) changes in the performance and cost of technologies and the development of new technologies, new energy efficient products, services and programs. See Risks and Risk Management in the Company's Integrated Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023, prepared as of February 27, 2024, for further discussion of these and other risks.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the specified approval date. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Territorial Acknowledgement
In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 region and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power
Capital Power is a growth-oriented power producer committed to net zero by 2045, with approximately 9,300 MW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on today, building clean power systems needed for tomorrow, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power TM .

For more information, please contact :

Investor and Media Relations :
Media Relations
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
kperron@capitalpower.com

Investor Relations
Roy Arthur
(403) 736-3315
investor@capitalpower.com


Primary Logo

