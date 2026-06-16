Capital One Software Introduces Databolt Connect for Secure Data Collaboration on Databricks Marketplace

Databolt Connect empowers secure, multi-party data sharing powered by Databricks Apps and Clean Rooms
Databricks Data + AI Summit Capital One Software the enterprise B2B software business of Capital One, today announced Databolt Connect, a purpose-built, lightweight application that facilitates secure, multi-party data collaboration in Databricks. Available in the Databricks Marketplace an open marketplace for data, analytics, and AI, powered by OpenSharing Databolt Connect provides privacy-preserving linking of sensitive datasets to enable groundbreaking research and analytics.
"Across the board, organizations make impossible tradeoffs across regulatory compliance, security and the sharing data needed to grow their business," said Prashant Prahlad, SVP, Product, Capital One Software. "By expanding our collaboration capabilities in Databolt and launching it on Databricks Marketplace, we're enabling organizations to protect sensitive data assets natively within Databricks. This allows our customers to safely unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate collaboration, balancing the drive for innovation with a strong commitment to security and compliance."
For example, Health and Life Sciences (HLS) organizations possess highly sensitive data that could power breakthrough discoveries and innovation. However, this raw data often cannot be shared due to privacy regulations, as well as security and competitive risks. With the Databolt Connect App on Databricks Marketplace, users can securely prepare and link datasets within Databricks Clean Rooms without raw data ever leaving their environment. By eliminating the need to expose sensitive data, it helps organizations maintain compliance and security.
Key capabilities of Databolt Connect include:
- Zero-Trust and Native to Databricks: The data preparation, tokenization, and secure linking process executes exclusively within an organization's controlled Databricks instance. The architecture is designed so that raw, sensitive data never leaves the customer's environment and is not exposed to any third party, helping organizations strengthen security, privacy and compliance controls.
- Data Protection for HIPAA Regulated Data: The app allows for the application of customizable rules, including one-way, irreversible tokenization and generalization, for example, converting dates to year-only and full ZIP codes to 3-digit prefixes. These features are designed to generate unique, client-specific encrypted tokens that support secure record linkage and can support HIPAA de-identification workflows.
- Secure Record Linking: Multiple parties can bring their tokenized data into a shared Databricks Clean Room. Databolt Connect securely joins these datasets using the protected tokens, enabling high-value joint analysis while maintaining privacy for sensitive identifiers.
Customers consistently ask us for easier, more secure ways to discover, access, and share data and AI assets across their organizations and ecosystems," said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. "By bringing Capital One Software's Databolt Connect app to the Databricks Marketplace, we're helping our joint customers, such as in Health and Life Sciences, collaborate on their data with confidence — accelerating innovation and unlocking more value from their data on an open, governed platform."
Learn more about the latest Databolt and Slingshot innovations by visiting Capital One Software at Booth #202 at Databricks Data & AI Summit , June 16-18, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.
About Capital One Software
Capital One Software, the enterprise B2B software business of Capital One, enables organizations to scale their data management capabilities and better harness the power of AI. Backed by 25 years of data innovation, Capital One Software solutions are helping customers overcome key data management challenges in the cloud, including cost performance, infrastructure management and data security. Capital One Software is based in McLean, Virginia, at Capital One's headquarters. To learn more, go to: www.capitalone.com/software
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a leading technology-based financial services company with $475.8 billion in deposits and $669.0 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2025. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates as a premier global payments provider and diversified financial institution, delivering a broad suite of products and consumer lifestyle and shopping experiences through its Credit Card, Consumer Banking including its Global Payment Network and Commercial Banking lines of business. As the only major U.S. bank to migrate entirely to the public cloud, Capital One leverages proprietary data and advanced analytics to democratize financial tools across its primary markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Capital One Software's future product plans and strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors such as technical challenges, market shifts, or changes in resource allocation may result in some features being delayed, modified, or not released at all. Capital One Software assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements as circumstances change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616598765/en/
Marissa Davis
marissa.davis@capitalone.com