Limited Time Offer Gives U.S. Small Business Owners Additional Value on Business Travel and Everyday Business Spending
Capital One announced that its limited time travel credit offer for new Spark Cash Plus and Spark Cash business credit card customers will end on September 7, 2026.
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Capital One Business Travel Limited Time Offer Ends Sept. 7 for New Spark Cash Plus and Spark Cash Cardholders
The new offer helps small business owners cut travel costs and simplify corporate booking, policies, and expense management. Customers can earn rewards on everyday business purchases while unlocking preferred rates and global inventory. Additionally, 24/7 support ensures seamless travel management and added peace of mind.
Through September 7, eligible new Spark Cash Plus cardholders can earn $500 in travel credits to use on purchases made through Capital One Business Travel after spending $30,000 on their card within the first three months. Eligible new Spark Cash cardholders can earn $250 in travel credits after spending $10,000 within the first three months. Both offers are available in addition to existing early spend bonuses.
Capital One Business Card Benefits for Travel and Everyday Spending
In addition to the limited time offer, Spark Cash Plus and Spark Cash cardholders receive benefits designed for growing businesses, including:
- Unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Business Travel
- Unlimited 2% cash back on everyday business purchases
- Access to discounted rates at 1M+ hotels and 200+ airlines
- Smart booking tools including price prediction and alerts
What Is Capital One Business Travel?
Capital One Business Travel is a travel booking and management platform available to Capital One Business cardholders and their employees. The platform helps businesses manage travel booking, travel policies and travel expenses from a single location.
Capital One Business Travel provides access to flights, hotels and rental cars, along with tools that help businesses identify potential savings opportunities and make more informed travel booking decisions. Capital One is the only traditional card issuer to offer a complimentary travel booking platform for business cardholders.
Key Details About the Limited Time Offer
- Offer available from July 14, 2026 through September 7, 2026
- Available to eligible new Spark Cash Plus and Spark Cash cardholders
- Travel credits are earned after meeting applicable spending requirements
- Travel credits expire 15 months after account opening
Small business owners interested in earning travel credits, business travel rewards and cash back on business purchases can apply before the September 7 deadline.
- Spark Cash: www.capitalone.com/small-business/credit-cards/spark-cash/
- Spark Cash Plus : www.capitalone.com/small-business/credit-cards/spark-cash-plus/
For additional business card options, check out Capital One's full suite of business cards - https://www.capitalone.com/small-business/credit-cards/
About Capital One Business
Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients. Capital One Business offers a diverse suite of financial products, tools and services designed specifically for small businesses, including credit cards with unlimited rewards and banking products and services. Capital One Business is committed to fueling the courageous entrepreneurial spirit that's at the heart of American small businesses. We are focused on listening to and learning from the millions of businesses we serve every day to make sure our products, services and experiences work as hard as they do.
For more information, visit www.capitalone.com , https://www.capitalone.com/small-business/homepage/ , www.capitalone.com/about/newsroom/ , and www.investor.capitalone.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825865639/en/
Allie Kincheloe
allison.kincheloe@capitalone.com