Capital One Announces Stress Test Results

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) posted a summary of its company-run stress test results on its website ( www.capitalone.com ). This summary shows the results of Capital One's modeling of the severely adverse scenario published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"). From the home page, select "About" choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center, select "Financials," and then choose "Stress Test Results" to view the current summary.
As announced by the Federal Reserve in February 2026, the Federal Reserve is maintaining the stress capital buffer requirements ("SCB") for all participating firms at their current levels until September 30, 2027. Consequently, absent further action from the Federal Reserve, the Company's SCB will remain at 4.5% until September 30, 2027. As a reminder, the 4.5% SCB was calculated prior to the close of the Discover acquisition and therefore is based on stand-alone Capital One.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "target," "expect," "think," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "forecast," "outlook" or other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements made by Capital One or on its behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and Capital One does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this press release, see the risk factors set forth under "Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a leading technology-based financial services company with $489.1 billion in deposits and $682.9 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2026. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates as a premier global payments provider and diversified financial institution, delivering a broad suite of products and consumer lifestyle and shopping experiences through its Credit Card, Consumer Banking including its Global Payment Network, and Commercial Banking lines of business. As the only major U.S. bank to migrate entirely to the public cloud, Capital One leverages proprietary data and advanced analytics to democratize financial tools across its primary markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
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Sie Soheili
Sie.Soheili@capitalone.com
Danielle Dietz
Danielle.Dietz@capitalone.com