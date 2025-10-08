Capella Minerals Announces Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

www.capellaminerals.com

Capella Minerals Ltd (TSXV: CMIL) (OTCQB: CMILF) (FRA: N7D2) ("Capella" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval, the Company has negotiated a non-brokered private placement of 24,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per "Unit". Each "Unit" consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of 3 years allowing the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.075 .

Gross proceeds of $1,200,000 will be used for general administrative costs and the sourcing, review and securing of new projects for exploration and development.

The Company's previously announced financing (December, 2024 and July 18, 2025 ) will not be proceeding beyond the first tranche closing with the issuance of 2,112,000 shares and 1,056,000 warrants exercisable at $0.075 until expiry July 24, 2027 . The shares are subject to a restrictive trading hold period expiring on November 25, 2025 .

In order to conserve capital, the Company also wishes to announce that subject to regulatory approval, it intends to settle up to $297,145 amount of recorded debt by the issuance of up to 4,952,417  common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 . There are no warrants associated with the settlement.

Qualified Persons and Disclosure Statement

The technical information presented in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and approved by Eric Roth , the Company's President & CEO, a Director, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.  Mr. Roth holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia , is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr. Roth has 35 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

On Behalf of the Board of Capella Minerals Ltd.

"Eric Roth"
________________________

Eric Roth , Ph.D., FAusIMM
President & CEO

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is a Canadian exploration and development company with a focus on generating gold-copper projects globally.

Capella announced on September 2, 2025 , the signing of a Definitive Agreement with Turkish mining company, Tümad Madencilik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. ("Tümad"), for a staged earn-in on the Company's portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Scandinavia.

Capella also retains a carried 10% interest through to production on the Løkken copper-cobalt-zinc VMS project of central Norway through a partnership with Teako Minerals Corp. ("Teako")

Capella holds equity positions in Teako and Grit Metals Corp. ("Grit"; formerly European Energy Metals Corp), together with Net Smelter Royalties on the Savant Gold Project in Ontario, Canada (BeMetals Corp.) and the Central Finland Lithium Projects (Grit), as a result of the recent divestiture of non-core assets.

For additional information you are cordially invited to visit the Capella Minerals Ltd website at www.capellaminerals.com , or to contact Karen Davies , VP Shareholder Relations and Corporate Development, at Tel: +1.604.314.2662

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of Capella, including the timing, completion of and results from the exploration and drill programs described in this release.  Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct.  All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Capella in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in Capella's most recently filed MD&A. Capella does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Capella Minerals Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/08/c0556.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

