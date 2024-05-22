Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canuc Announces Natural Gas Production Workover in West Texas

Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) ("Canuc" or the "Company") announces that the Company is undertaking repair and workover operations for the natural gas producing wells held by the Company's 100% owned subsidiary MidTex Oil and Gas Corporation ("MidTex"). MidTex has ownership and lease rights for (8) producing natural gas wells in Stephens County, West Texas and also holds rights for further in field developments.

The Big Saline Formation is a natural gas bearing zone which is located at approximately 3,700-feet true vertical depth ("TVD") in the Company's operating natural gas wells. The Company's Coody-Morales Trac 3-3 well has been producing from the Big Saline for more than 13 years. The well was drilled in 2011, with a drilling and completion cost of $153K USD, and to date has produced a gross revenue of $1.04M USD ($1.43M CAD). The well has exhibited low decline rates and in 2023 produced 35,246 MCF of natural gas at an average sale price of $3.27 USD ($4.48 CAD) per MCF. The currently scheduled repairs are expected to return the well to its historical gas production rates.

Logs for the Company's Coody-Morales Trac 3-3 well indicate that above the Big Saline Formation there are two further hydrocarbon zones which are prospective for production. The Caddo Limestone is a potential oil-bearing zone located at approximately 3,200' TVD and the Strawn Sands is a potential gas-bearing zone located at approximately 1,700' TVD.

The Company expects to move up hole to complete and test both the Caddo Limestone (oil) and the Strawn Sands (natural gas) respectively at some point in the future, after economic depletion of the Big Saline.

An AFE (Authorization For Expenditure) for workover operations on the Coody-Morales Trac 3-3 well has been received from the Company's operator in Breckenridge, Texas. Work on the well will commence imminently and resumption of natural gas production is expected to begin soon thereafter.

"The Big Saline Formation in the Coody-Morales Trac 3-3 well has been producing cash flow for Canuc since 2011 and has already paid out several times over the drilling and completion costs of the well. We expect to continue producing this zone until it is depleted. Above this zone, and behind pipe, are two further zones which are prospective for hydrocarbon production, the Caddo Limestone (oil-bearing zone) and the Strawn Sands (natural gas-bearing zone). In addition to this, the company also holds rights for further in field developments." Stated Christopher Berlet, President & CEO of Canuc.

"In developing the company's cash flow from smaller projects in safe jurisdictions, we seek to protect shareholders from unnecessary dilution and to minimize share issuance."

The repair and workover operation is expected to be completed in the next 2-4 weeks and the Company will report further when results are received.

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior resource company focusing on its San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company also generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight (8) producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments.

For further information please contact:

Canuc Resources Corporation.
(416) 525 - 6869
cberlet@canucresources.ca

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210013

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canuc ResourcesCDA:CATSXV:CDA
CDA:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:CDA

Canuc Receives Final Approval for Acquisition and Provides Drilling Update

Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV:CDA) (“Canuc” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for the previously announced acquisition of Full Circle Energy Ltd. (“Full Circle”).

On October 31st, 2018 the Company received a letter from the Exchange granting final approval for the acquisition. The Company has caused a wholly-owned subsidiary to amalgamate with Full Circle. The amalgamated entity will continue to operate under the name Full Circle Energy Ltd. Canuc has issued 11,810,000 Canuc common shares to the shareholders of Full Circle as consideration for the transaction, which has a deemed value of $974,325.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:CDA

Canuc Receives Conditional Approval for Acquisition of Full Circle Energy Ltd.

Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV:CDA) (“Canuc” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for the previously announced acquisition of Circle Energy Ltd. (“Full Circle”).

On October 15th, 2018 the Company received a letter from the Exchange providing approval for the acquisition, conditional on provision of: final executed copies of the material contracts and agreements from the Company, and payment of filing fees. In accordance with the terms of the transaction a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company will amalgamate with Full Circle in consideration of the issuance of 11,810,000 Canuc common shares to the shareholders of Full Circle. The amalgamated entity will continue under the name of Full Circle Energy Ltd., an Ontario corporation. It is anticipated that completion of the transaction will occur promptly upon receipt by the Company of the final approval of the Exchange.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:CDA

Canuc Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Full Circle Energy Ltd.

Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV:CDA)  (“Canuc” or the “Company”) and Full Circle Energy Ltd. (“Full Circle”) are pleased to announce that further to the execution of the Letter of Intent announced on May 17, 2018 and the subsequent negotiation of a business combination agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”), the parties have executed the Definitive Agreement on September 25, 2018, with effect as of such date, to combine Canuc and Full Circle by way of an amalgamation of Full Circle and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canuc (the “Transaction”).

The Transaction is to be completed on a share exchange basis in which Canuc will issue 11,810,000 common shares at a deemed, aggregate value of $974,325 to the shareholders of Full Circle. The share issuance under the Transaction will not result in any new Insiders of Canuc. The valuation of Full Circle’s assets was carried out by an Independent Consulting (Petroleum) Engineer. The Transaction is subject to a number of terms and conditions as set forth in the Definitive Agreement, including (among other things) the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” or the “Exchange”).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Investing

Canuc Refiles Q1 2018 Interim Financial Statements; No Impact on Financial Figures

Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV:CDA) (“Canuc” or the “Company”) announced today that it has refiled its unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2018 in order to change the comparative periods on the financial statements. This refiling has no impact on current or prior financial figures. This filing is being made at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to a review by OSC staff. See below for details of the changes:

  • The prior period comparative date on the Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position has been changed from March 31, 2017 to December 31, 2017.
  • The prior year comparative period on the Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit and Loss has been changed from the six-month period ended March 31, 2017 to the three-month period ended March 31, 2017.
  • The prior year comparative period on the Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows has been changed from the six-month period ended March 31, 2017 to the three-month period ended March 31, 2017.
  • The Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholder’s Equity has been changed to compare the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.
  • A paragraph has been added to the Notice to Reader page of the financial statements to describe the Auditor’s involvement in the preparation of the Interim Financial Statements.

These changes have no impact on the company’s Revenues, Earnings or Financial Position.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Investing

Canuc Announces LOI for Acquisition of Oil Assets

Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV:CDA) is pleased to advise that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Full Circle Energy Ltd. (“Full Circle”), an Ontario Corporation.  Full Circle’s principal corporate assets consist of 6 sections of undeveloped oil prospective acreage in southwest Saskatchewan, and a Farmin agreement that references a further 6.3 contiguous sections of adjacent land (see Figure 1).

Full Circle’s Farmin agreement considers drilling a well to earn a 100% working interest (WI) in 1.5 sections of land. An additional 4.8 sections make up an Area of Mutual Interest (AMI). The AMI lands can be developed 75%/25% in favor of Canuc.

Keep reading...Show less

