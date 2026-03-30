Canopy Growth's Apollo Cannabis Clinics Named Best Medical Cannabis Clinic

Voted best by Toronto Star Readers' Choice Awards
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) today announced that its Apollo Cannabis Clinics ("Apollo") has been named Best Medical Cannabis Clinic in the 2025 Toronto Star's Readers' Choice Awards, a public vote that reflects the trust patients place in Apollo's care.
Apollo represents the Company's commitment to raising the standard of medical cannabis and making quality treatment accessible to every Canadian.
"This recognition comes directly from the people we care for, and that makes it especially meaningful," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth. "Everything Apollo does is grounded in genuine commitment to positive patient outcomes and our team works hard to make medical cannabis care accessible and supportive. To have that trusted by so many Canadians is something we don't take lightly."
Apollo provides Canada-wide access to free, fully virtual medical cannabis consultations – no referral required. Patients receive personalized treatment plans, ongoing education, and continuous support. To date, Apollo has helped thousands of Canadians manage chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders, PTSD, and other complex conditions through evidence-based care.
The annual Toronto Star's Readers' Choice Awards are determined entirely by public vote, with the public nominating and selecting the businesses they trust most across hundreds of categories.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.
Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL, and R'belle, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel.
Canopy Growth is Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services. Through Canada House Clinics Inc., the Company operates clinics across Canada that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions. Abba Medix, Canopy Growth's established online medical channel, serves as a leading distributor of medical cannabis in Canada, together expanding the Company's ability to reach and support patients nationwide and internationally.
Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc., a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.
At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
About Apollo Cannabis Clinics
Apollo Cannabis Clinics is Canada's leading network of medical cannabis clinics, providing free, fully virtual care to patients across the country. Founded on a foundation of clinical research, Apollo connects Canadians with licensed healthcare practitioners for personalized, evidence-based medical cannabis treatment. Learn more at apollocannabis.ca.
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