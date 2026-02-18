Canopy Growth Announces MTL Cannabis Shareholder Approval of Acquisition

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) is pleased to announce that shareholders of MTL Cannabis Corp. ("MTL Cannabis" or "MTL") have voted to approve the Company's previously announced acquisition of MTL (the "Transaction") at a special meeting of shareholders of MTL (the "MTL Shareholders") held February 17, 2026.
The plan of arrangement with Canopy Growth received overwhelming support from MTL Shareholders, with (i) 99.97% of all shares of MTL (the "MTL Shares") cast in favour of the special resolution approving the Transaction, and (ii) 99.80% of MTL Shares, excluding votes attached to MTL Shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions cast in favour of the special resolution approving the Transaction. Approximately 89% of MTL Shareholders participated in the vote, demonstrating broad support for the combination. Further details on the vote are provided for in MTL's press release dated February 18, 2026.
"The strong shareholder support received today marks a significant milestone toward completing this strategically compelling combination of two organizations that will create Canada's leading medical cannabis company," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth. "By combining MTL's cultivation capabilities with our scale, we're creating a more robust and competitive platform for long-term success in the Canadian and regulated international markets. We're grateful to MTL shareholders for endorsing this vision and look forward to the opportunities ahead."
The closing of the Transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, including final court and other third-party approvals, is expected to occur before the end of March 2026.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.
Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.
Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc., a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.
At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
References to information included on, or accessible through, our website do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through our website, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.
Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canopy Growth, MTL or their respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Examples of such statements include statements with respect to the timing and outcome of the Transaction, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, the estimated potential synergies as a result of the Transaction, and the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions set out in the arrangement agreement, as amended, between Canopy Growth and MTL in respect of the Transaction, including receipt of all regulatory approvals. Certain of the forward-looking statements contained herein concerning the industries in which Canopy Growth and MTL conduct business are based on estimates prepared using data from publicly available governmental sources, market research, industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of these industries, which management of Canopy Growth and MTL believe to be reasonable. However, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics, such data is inherently imprecise. The industries in which Canopy Growth and MTL conduct business involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors, which are described further below.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks relating to the dilutive impact of the Transaction and future resales of common shares of Canopy Growth in the public market by the MTL Shareholders, which may negatively affect price of common shares of Canopy Growth; assumptions as to the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory and court approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Transaction; the prompt and effective integration of Canopy Growth's and MTL's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies contemplated by the Transaction; inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; risks related to the value of the common shares of Canopy Growth to be issued pursuant to the Transaction; the diversion of management time on Transaction-related issues; risks relating to the overall macroeconomic environment, which may impact customer spending, costs and margins, including tariffs (and related retaliatory measures); the levels of inflation, and interest rates; expectations regarding future investment, growth and expansion of Canopy Growth's and MTL's operations; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, risks related to the integration of acquired businesses; the timing and manner of the legalization of cannabis in the United States; additional dilution; political risks and risks relating to regulatory change, including with respect to reimbursement rates in the medical cannabis market; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws, regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of Canopy Growth filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under Canopy Growth's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar , including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and the risk factors discussed under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2025, and in the public filings of MTL filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under MTL's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
In respect of the forward-looking statements and information concerning the anticipated benefits and completion of the Transaction and the anticipated timing for completion of the Transaction, Canopy Growth and MTL have provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although Canopy Growth and MTL believe that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Canopy Growth and MTL have attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Canopy Growth and MTL do not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this notice regarding forward-looking statements.
MTL Cannabis prepares its financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards ("IFRS") whereas Canopy Growth prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). There are differences in the reporting frameworks between IFRS and U.S. GAAP and accordingly, the financial statements of MTL Cannabis may not be comparable with those of Canopy Growth.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217227959/en/
Media Contact: media@canopygrowth.com
Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com