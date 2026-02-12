Cannara to Host Investor Webcast on February 19th, 2026

Cannara to Host Investor Webcast on February 19th, 2026

Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara", "the Company", "us" or "we") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQX: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB0), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at affordable prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., today announced  that it will host an investor webcast presentation on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET.

During the webcast, Nicholas Sosiak, CFO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Cannara's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A session. To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

Webcast Link:  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QGm00WexSMai3TxgTbVGgw

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website, https://investors.cannara.ca/

CONTACT

Nicholas Sosiak, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
nick@cannara.ca  		Zohar Krivorot 
Founder & Chief Executive Officer 
zohar@cannara.ca 
   

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT Cannara

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQX: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB0), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit Cannara.ca.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

cannaracse-love
LOVE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Cannara

Cannara

A Vertically Integrated Cannabis Company in the Making. Leveraging Quebec’s Market.

A Vertically Integrated Cannabis Company in the Making. Leveraging Quebec’s Market. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Apollo Silver Announces Return of Tom Peregoodoff as Board Nominee and Prospective Executive Chair

Related News

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Announces Return of Tom Peregoodoff as Board Nominee and Prospective Executive Chair

base-metals-investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tartisan Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

precious-metals-investing

Radisson Highlights Developing Vein Model at O'Brien Gold Project with Implications for Future Growth and Mine Planning

gold-investing

Sirios Resources: Advancing a Multi-million-ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region