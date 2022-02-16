Life Science NewsInvesting News

Candyverse Brands Inc., is pleased to announce that in the month of January 2022, the company delivered a 100% customer fill rate on purchase orders received of over 8,000 retail ready cases of its delicious Better Bears™ candy products.

In the first full month of the Company's enhanced North American supply chain, Candyverse processed and shipped just over 100,000 50g bags (12 per retail ready case) of its Better Bears™ candy products. The Company anticipates strong continued month-over-month growth in purchase orders of product to satisfy the rapid increase in points of distribution and merchandising programs being executed in the marketplace with larger national retail chains. The Company has established a supply chain that can respond to increased shifts in demand which is needed to ensure consistent and reliable in stock positions as velocity grows.

Garrett Downes, Chief Executive Officer commented "The demand for our products continue to increase as more customers try our products. We see a continued upward trend in purchase orders for our Better Bears products as we expand our product SKUs, sales channels and points of distribution. We've barely scratched the surface in terms of our total potential retail footprint in North America."

The Company cautions that the above figures are purchase orders and not net revenues. These orders have not been audited and are based upon calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been fully audited.

About Candyverse Brands Inc.

Candverse Brands Inc. is leading the future of snacking through innovative plant-based, low-sugar and planet-friendly snack brands. Candyverse products fill key unmet needs in modern nutrition that sees a larger focus on healthier options and better ingredients.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's expectations concerning the launch of additional brands and the timing thereof, its expectations regarding consumer snacking habits, expectations of launching a branded portfolio business, month-over-month growth in purchase orders, as well as all other statements that are not historical in nature.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Certain assumptions in respect of continued demand for the Company's products; that future added production capacity will enable us to increase our sales volume, that we do not experience material interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19, our ability to retain key personnel, the availability of labour, and changes and trends in our industry or the global economy are material assumptions made in preparing forward-looking statements or information and management's expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: changes in consumer demand, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; regulatory changes in the Company's primary markets and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's contracted production facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Universal Ibogaine Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Osoyoos Indian Band

Universal Ibogaine Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Osoyoos Indian Band

Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV: IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to advise it has entered a Memorandum of Understand (the " MOU ") with Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation (" OIBDC ").

Universal Ibogaine signs Memorandum of Understanding with Osoyoos Indian Band (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Osoyoos Indian Band is a world leader in indigenous business. OIBDC has generated hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue on its lands through tourism, leasing and construction related endeavours, joint ventures and partnerships with globally recognized brands such as Hyatt and Jackson-Triggs. The Osoyoos Indian Band has 540 members and its territory spans over 32000 acres of the warmest lands in Canada located in the Okanagan valley of British Columbia , between Osoyoos and Oliver.

The MOU has as its objective, participation of both organizations for purpose and profit, to construct an ibogaine centered detox clinic and holistic aftercare treatment centre. The partners will act as collaborators in bridging economic and social models that respect Indigenous ways while leveraging Western scientific practices. Partnership opportunities may include leasing or joint venture with possibilities to convert existing space or new construction. The development timeline will coincide with the planned Health Canada approval process of the Universal Ibogaine treatment protocol.

Chief Ian Campbell – UI Chairman
Chief Ian Campbell of the Squamish Nation and UI Board Chair shared, "The primary focus for Universal Ibogaine is to bring this life saving medicine to those who need it as quickly as possible. This potential partnership between UI and the Osoyoos Indian Band demonstrates what is possible when we work together towards a solution."

Chief Clarence Louie – Osoyoos Indian Band
Clarence Louie is a globally recognized indigenous leader and has served as the elected Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band for close to 40 years. He is a sought-after speaker and holder of innumerable awards, including an Order of Canada and membership in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Chief Clarence stated, "We are pleased with the opportunity to partner on this venture and bring opportunities for economic inclusion and deep healing for many people to our lands."

Nick Karos – CEO Universal Ibogaine
Nick Karos , recently appointed CEO of Universal Ibogaine added, "We are excited for this developing relationship. The Osoyoos Indian Band is one of the most proactive and forward-looking groups we have had the opportunity to engage with. We have a big job ahead, and partners like Osoyoos Indian Band add huge credibility to our mission and can aid in diversifying our business opportunities and the planned ultimate deployment of the ibogaine addiction treatment protocol."

Mike Campol – COO Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation
"The opioid epidemic is a public health emergency. We have to do better than opioid substitution therapy. What we have here is an opportunity to be part of a transformation in the way that society treats those who suffer, views plant medicine, and understands indigenous culture. We are pleased to see where this collaboration can take us."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

https://universalibogaine.com

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE COMMENCES DEVELOPMENT PLAN AT KELBURN IN PREPARATION FOR IBOGAINE TREATMENTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRUG SUPPLY

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE COMMENCES DEVELOPMENT PLAN AT KELBURN IN PREPARATION FOR IBOGAINE TREATMENTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRUG SUPPLY

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction treatment, has initiated development plans at its Kelburn treatment facility in preparation for treatment protocol approval and commencement of ibogaine treatments.

Universal Ibogaine Developing Kelburn for Ibogaine Treatments (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

What is Ibogaine

Ibogaine is a plant derived neuroactive compound that appears to reset the brains of drug dependent individuals to a pre-addicted state.  Ibogaine has demonstrated particular effectiveness in treating opioid use disorder.  When applied according to a strict safety protocol, ibogaine appears to eliminate the most painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal and provides a several month window free of drug cravings.  Dr Alberto Sola , co-founder of Universal Ibogaine has administered more ibogaine treatments than any other doctor in the world.

Kelburn Addiction Treatment Center

Universal Ibogaine acquired the licensed and operational Kelburn Mental Health and Addiction Treatment facility in October of 2021.  The facility sits on a destination 50 acre estate with a 9 hole golf course and currently operates as a traditional addiction treatment center.

Universal Ibogaine has undertaken plans to expand the facility to include traditional drug detox and to begin to incorporate the best in nuovo treatment modalities including Ketamine, Psilocybin and MDMA assisted psychotherapies.

Universal Ibogaine has commenced development plans to construct a stand alone ibogaine detox facility on the property in preparation for the completion of its proof of concept study with Health Canada.

Dr Ian Rabb – Chief Clinics Officer

Dr Ian Rabb of Universal Ibogaine stated: "In my 20 years of addiction treatment, I have not seen anything with the power and promise of ibogaine to break the cycle of addiction.  When paired with a long term support plan, which we provide through our Kelburn facility, we expect to completely disrupt the addiction treatment model.  Ibogaine is legal in Canada under the prescription drug list and requires a proof of safety trial through Health Canada.  We are sitting on the edge of being able to tackle the opioid crisis head on."

Drug Supply Update

Universal Ibogaine would also like to provide an update regarding the drug supply agreement with Psygen. The agreement was announced prematurely and contained some minor errors regarding the synthesis of the compound.  As a result, the parties to the agreement have withdrawn.

UI is currently in negotiations with two alternative drug suppliers.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, when paired with the ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

https://universalibogaine.com

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE ENTERS DRUG SUPPLY AGREEMENT

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE ENTERS DRUG SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, is pleased to advise it has entered into an agreement (the " agreement ") with Psygen Labs Inc. (" Psygen ") to secure a supply of GMP ibogaine for use in its planned future clinical trial for opioid use disorder and ongoing ibogaine detox treatments at its clinics.

Universal Ibogaine Enters Drug Supply Agreement (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

UI is in process of finalizing its pre-clinical trial (" pre-CTA ") submission to Health Canada, following which it intends to apply to undertake a clinical trial of ibogaine for use in treatment of opioid use disorder(s).  The final approval by Health Canada will require UI to have an approved, secure supply of GMP certified ibogaine to use in the eventual clinical trial process.  Psygen is a Canadian company based in Calgary and is a leader in the manufacture of a range of medical grade products being used in the emerging psychedelics-based psycho-therapy field of treatment of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

The agreement covers basic terms as to pricing, manufacture, and delivery of ibogaine to UI, and a definitive drug supply agreement is to be finalized in the near future, incorporating such factors as the volume of ibogaine that will be required, based on the ultimate size of the of the patient group required for the planned clinical trials.

Nick Karos - Universal Ibogaine CEO
Nick Karos noted "We are pleased to have secured a firm of Psygen's caliber as one of our key partners.  Ibogaine has been used in tribal ceremonies in Africa for centuries and has traditionally been sourced for medical use from the root bark of a shrub found in limited areas of the Congo basin in Africa.  Psygen has developed a process to manufacture synthetic ibogaine, which will provide a more secure and sustainable source of supply for our trials and a scalable solution for our treatment protocol to help as many people as possible.  We look forward to a long-term partnership with Psygen as part of our goal of having ibogaine approved for wide-scale use in opioid detoxification and addiction treatments."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, when paired with the ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

https://universalibogaine.com

Kelburn Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Centre Announces New Ownership, New Leadership and New Modalities

Kelburn Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Centre Announces New Ownership, New Leadership and New Modalities

Kelburn Recovery Centre is pleased to announce that Dr. Ian Rabb addiction treatment and clinic operations veteran has recently joined as Managing Director.

Dr Ian Rabb recently named Chief Clinics Officer for Universal Ibogaine Inc ((TSXV: IBO), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, effective November 15 th 2021.  Universal Ibogaine acquired the Kelburn Clinic in October of 2021.

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE ANNOUNCES WORLD-CLASS CLINICAL TRIAL PARTNERS IN ADVANCE OF CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION FOR IBOGAINE IN OPIOID USE DISORDER

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE ANNOUNCES WORLD-CLASS CLINICAL TRIAL PARTNERS IN ADVANCE OF CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION FOR IBOGAINE IN OPIOID USE DISORDER

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, is pleased to introduce its contract research organization ("CRO") partners who will enable UI's planned clinical trial in Canada to be conducted, subject to the required approval by Health Canada. UI is currently working with its CRO partners to finalize UI's study design in advance of an anticipated pre-clinical trial application meeting to soon be held with Health Canada.

Universal Ibogaine Announces Clinical Trial Partners Intrinsic and CATO (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

UI has selected Intrinsik Corp. (" Intrinsik "), an internationally recognized regulatory affairs consulting firm, to provide regulatory strategy and support for the preparation and submission of UI's Canadian Clinical Trial Application (" CTA" ), as well as follow-up and monitoring if a No Objection Letter ( "NOL" ) is received from Health Canada. Intrinsik is comprised of an experienced team who have driven hundreds of successful clinical trials and investigational new drug applications and have collectively contributed to more than 20 new drug marketing applications. The group has over 25 regulatory affairs professionals based in its Canadian headquarters located in the greater Toronto area, and unparalleled expertise and experience related to Central Nervous System Disorders (CNS: the therapeutic area to which addiction and mental health disorders belong).

Support for the development of the substance of the CTA package, as well as ultimately the operation of the clinical trial itself, is being provided by the world-class team at CATO Research Canada Inc. (" CATO SMS "). The CATO SMS team of experts have over 30-years' experience optimizing the design and execution of clinical trials for life sciences companies such as UI. CATO SMS has successfully conducted over 500 clinical trials in over 25 countries and have enrolled more than 60,000 patients at over 5,500 sites.

The CATO SMS engagement team, along with UI's team, involves a variety of experts in Canada , the US and Europe , providing critical expertise ranging from clinical study designs to biostatistics to clinical operations (e.g., patient recruitment, study startup, budgeting, site management, data management, etc.). CATO SMS' contributions will also include the analysis and synthesis of proprietary real-world data and evidence ( "RWD" and "RWE" , respectively) stemming from the application of ibogaine for the treatment of opioid use disorder in approximately 200 patients who have been treated in Cancun, Mexico by UI's licensing partner - Clear Sky Recovery Cancun SA de CV. UI believes that the presentation of RWD and RWE as part of the CTA package will strengthen the application, particularly the preliminary claim to safety, and is aligned with emerging guidance by regulators, such as the US Food and Drug Administration ( "FDA" ), to acknowledge and incorporate RWD and RWE in clinical development, and generally in evidence-based medicine.

Finally, UI is lining up prominent academic and medical centres to support the CTA to Health Canada, as well as potentially serve as sites to undertake the ultimate clinical trial. Notably, UI has engaged the research office of a leading Canada -based academic and teaching institution in the therapeutic area of addiction to support the design of the study protocol and generate interest in trial site selection.

Nick Karos - Universal Ibogaine CEO

Nick Karos (CEO) noted "Our engagement with Health Canada to date has clearly highlighted the road UI must take to provide practitioners and patients access to authorized ibogaine in Canada to treat opioid use disorder. The conduct of clinical trials is a very precise business requiring solid partnerships with the right expertise and players, and Universal Ibogaine is pleased that we have now secured these partnerships. We are confident that that with our partners expertise, we will move towards our goal of conducting clinical trials with Health Canada."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to develop and acquire a network of addiction treatment clinics throughout Canada , and to eventually use ibogaine as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions: primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants.

As such, UI concurrently plans to clinically develop ibogaine, a plant derived substance, as an authorized addiction interruption medicine for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder. A Clinical Trial Application to Health Canada is being developed to undertake clinical trials in Canada , aimed at proving the safety and efficacy of the use of ibogaine for this purpose. In the longer term, and once approved as planned, UI will introduce ibogaine into the addiction treatment protocols to be used in its future facilities.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

https://universalibogaine.com

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, NewRange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, NewRange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, NewRange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

