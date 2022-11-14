GamingInvesting News

No.1 Most Downloaded Casual Match Game of All Time Celebrates Major Milestone

Candy Crush Saga the hugely popular Match-3 mobile game from King, which first burst onto the scene in November 2012 is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. The game continues to be enjoyed by millions of people, with players swiping the equivalent distance of three and a half times around the globe on their phones every day. 1 Since it launched a decade ago, Candy Crush Saga has had over three billion downloads, 2 becoming the most downloaded casual match game of all time. 3

Candy Crush Saga celebrates 10 years of fun in 2022 (PRNewsfoto/King)

" Candy Crush Saga pioneered the way the world plays games on their phones and 10 years later, it feels like we're just getting started," said Tjodolf Sommestad, President at King. "I'm immensely proud of the team and the work they have put in to achieve this level of success. We put a huge amount of care and craft into creating a game that is enjoyed by so many people around the world. We are committed to our mission of making the world playful for many more years to come."

To mark the 10th anniversary, Candy Crush Saga players can look forward to a number of exciting in-game features and updates including 12 new audio tracks, which will be available for players to enjoy in the game. Recorded with a live orchestra at Abbey Road Studios in London , the new music evokes an atmosphere that immerses players into the Candy Crush world.

"Over the past ten years, Candy Crush Saga has become a cultural phenomenon that brings joy every day to millions," said Bobby Kotick , Chief Executive Officer at Activision Blizzard. "None of this would be possible without our exceptional team and our dedicated players, who made this the iconic game it is today. I can't wait to experience what the next decade of Candy Crush holds for the world."

Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded more than three billion times since it launched in 2012, becoming the most downloaded casual match game of all time. The game has become a global phenomenon, attracting hundreds of millions of players from around the world. With more than five trillion levels completed since it was released, it's been played on all seven continents, including Antarctica . 4 With more than 200 million monthly active users, the broader Candy Crush franchise was the top-grossing game franchise in the U.S. app stores in the third quarter of 2022, a position it has held for 21 quarters in a row. 5

Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. To learn more about the mobile game, visit: http://www.candycrushsaga.com . Fans can join in the celebrations on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter using #10YearsOfFun.

About King
King is the game developer behind the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda, Bubble Witch Saga and Pet Rescue Saga. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in US app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 240 million monthly active users as of Q3 2022. King, which is part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) since its acquisition in 2016, employs nearly 2,000 people in game studios in Stockholm , Malmö, London , Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco , New York , Los Angeles and Malta .

© 2022 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements : Information in this press release that involves King's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding Candy Crush Saga are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause King's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to King and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither King nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of King or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

1 Activision Blizzard Internal Data
2 Activision Blizzard Internal Data
3 data.ai - Most Downloaded Casual Match Games of All Time (Accessed 11/09/2022 02:16:07 PST )
4 Activision Blizzard Internal Data
5 Activision Blizzard Q3 Earnings, 7th November 2022

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/candy-crush-saga-celebrates-10-iconic-years-of-making-the-world-playful-301676337.html

SOURCE King

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NFTSTAR leads its NFT superstar squad to arrive at The Sandbox ahead of the World Football Championships

NFTSTAR superstar squad will be featured in a Global Sports Village experience in The Sandbox open metaverse developed jointly by The Sandbox and NFTSTAR through a partnership with Web3 company Forj, which includes licensing of unique Bored Ape Yacht Club characters.

- Prolific Brazilian player Neymar JR., Asian football superstar Son Heung-Min and Portuguese football legend Luis Figo will all be featured at NFTSTAR's new residence on The Sandbox, the leading decentralised gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SOHU.COM REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), China's leading online media, video, and game business group, today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

Third Q uarter Highlights

  • Total revenues were US$185 million [1] , down 14% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Brand advertising revenues were US$26 million, down 24% year-over-year and up 3% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Online game revenues were US$149 million, down 11% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter.
  • GAAP net loss [2] attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$22 million , compared with net income of US$12 million in the third quarter of 2021 and net income of US$9 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP [3] net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$17 million, compared with net income of US$17million in the third quarter of 2021 and net income of US$12 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Dr. Charles Zhang , Chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Limited, commented, "In the third quarter of 2022, we faced severe headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment. Despite these, we maintained our focus on refining our products, improving operating efficiency and enhancing monetization capabilities. Thanks to strict budget controls and the solid performance of our online game business, our bottom-line performance for the quarter was well above expectations. For Sohu Media Portal, we enhanced user experience through continuous improvements in products and technology. For Sohu Video, we continued to execute our "Twin Engine" strategy, developing science and knowledge-based live broadcasting with our advanced live broadcasting technology and compelling content and events. Leveraging the differentiated advantages of the Sohu product matrix, we continued to explore ways to improve monetization for both Sohu Media Portal and Sohu Video. Online games performed well during the quarter, with revenues exceeding our prior guidance."

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$185 million , down 14% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues were US$26 million , down 24% year-over-year and up 3% quarter-over-quarter .

Online game revenues were US$149 million, down 11% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the natural decline of Little Raccoon: Heroes, which was launched during the third quarter of 2021.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 71%, compared with 74% in the third quarter of 2021 and 73% in the second quarter of 2022.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business were 2%, compared with 29% in the third quarter of 2021 and 4% in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year margin decrease was mainly due to the decrease in brand advertising revenues.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games were 84%, compared with 83% in the third quarter of 2021 and 84% in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses

GAAP operating expenses were US$150 million, up 11% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$148 million, up 12% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to increases in marketing expenses.

O perating Profit/(Loss)

GAAP operating loss was US$18 million, compared with an operating profit of US$25 million in the third quarter of 2021 and an operating profit of US$10 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$17 million, compared with an operating profit of US$28 million in the third quarter of 2021 and an operating profit of US$11 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax expense was US$16 million, compared with income tax expense of US$20 million in the third quarter of 2021 and income tax expense of US$17 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$14 million , compared with income tax expense of US$19 million in the third quarter of 2021 and income tax expense of US$16 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$22 million, or net loss of US$0.63 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with net income of US$12 million in the third quarter of 2021 and net income of US$9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$17 million , or net loss of US$0 .50 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with net income of US$17 million in the third quarter of 2021 and net income of US$12 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits totaled approximately US$1.39 billion .

Supplementary Information for Changyou Results [4]

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results

  • For PC games, total average monthly active user accounts [5] (MAU) were 2.1 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year and a decrease of 6% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to improved performance of some of our older games, as a result of content updates and promotional activities launched during the quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly because TLBB Vintage experienced a natural decline following its launch on WeGame in the second quarter of 2022. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts [6] (APA) were 1.0 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter.
  • For mobile games, total average MAU were 2.5 million, a decrease of 45% year-over-year and an increase of 25% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly APA were 0.6 million, a decrease of 44% year-over-year and an increase of 27% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decreases in both MAU and APA were mainly from Little Raccoon: Heroes. The quarter-over-quarter increases in both MAU and APA were mainly from Sea of Dawn, which was launched during the quarter.

Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$150 million , a decrease of 11% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$149 million , a decrease of 11% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter. Online advertising revenues were US$1 million , a decrease of 47% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP gross profit was US$125 million , a decrease of 10% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit was US$126 million , a decrease of 10% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were US$69 million , an increase of 8% year-over-year and 41% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$68 million , an increase of 10% year-over-year and 42% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in marketing and promotional spending for online games, partially offset by a decrease in bonus expenses. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to an increase in marketing and promotional spending for online games.

GAAP operating profit was US$57 million , compared with an operating profit of US$77 million for the third quarter of 2021 and US$84 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$58 million , compared with a non-GAAP operating profit of US$79 million for the third quarter of 2021 and US$85 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Sohu estimates:

  • Brand advertising revenues to be between US$25 million and US$28 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 17% to 26%, and a sequential decrease of 3% to a sequential increase of 9%.
  • Online game revenues to be between US$118 million and US$128 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 11% to 18%, and a sequential decrease of 14% to 21%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$10 million and US$20 million ; and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$13 million and US$23 million.

For the fourth quarter 2022 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7.20 = US$1.00 , as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.40 = US$1.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021, and RMB6.83 = US$1.00 for the third quarter of 2022.

This forecast reflects Sohu's management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty, particularly in view of the potential ongoing impact of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, which remains difficult to predict.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge imposed by the U.S. TCJA. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sohu's management believes excluding share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge from its non-GAAP financial measure is useful for itself and investors. Further, the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge cannot be anticipated by management and business line leaders and these expenses were not built into the annual budgets and quarterly forecasts that have been the basis for information Sohu provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As the impact of share-based compensation expense, and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values does not involve subsequent cash outflow or is reflected in the cash flows at the equity transaction level, Sohu does not factor this impact in when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business segments. As a result, in general, the monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and also excluded the interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS excluding share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge is that these excluded items have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Sohu's business for the foreseeable future and similar impairment charges may also recur. In order to mitigate these limitations Sohu has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures that have been presented.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. It is currently expected that the Business Outlook will not be updated until release of Sohu's next quarterly earnings announcement; however, Sohu reserves right to update its Business Outlook at any time for any reason. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sohu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, instability in global financial and credit markets and its potential impact on the Chinese economy; exchange rate fluctuations, including their potential impact on the Chinese economy and on Sohu's reported U.S. dollar results; recent slow-downs in the growth of the Chinese economy; the uncertain regulatory landscape in the People's Republic of China ; fluctuations in Sohu's quarterly operating results; the possibilities that Sohu will be unable to recoup its investment in video content and will be unable to develop a series of successful games for mobile platforms or successfully monetize mobile games it develops or acquires; Sohu's reliance on online advertising sales and online games for its revenues; the impact of the U.S. TCJA; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy in China in general and on Sohu's business in particular; and the possibility that, unless an agreement governing inspections and investigations of audit firms based in China that was entered into in August 2022 between the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB") and the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance of China is implemented to the satisfaction of the PCAOB and the SEC, the U.S. Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act and rules of the SEC thereunder may cause the SEC to prohibit trading of Sohu's ADSs on Nasdaq, any other U.S. stock exchange, or the U.S. over-the-counter markets beginning in 2024 or, if currently pending legislation becomes law, 2023. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sohu's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 , and other filings with and information furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sohu's management team will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, November 14, 2022 (8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time, November 14, 2022 ) following the quarterly results announcement. Participants can register for the conference call by clicking here , which will lead them to the conference registration website. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including the dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live Webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at https://investors.sohu.com/

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China . Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 627 2 -6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

[1] On a constant currency basis, if the exchange rate in the third quarter of 2022 had been the same as it was in the third quarter of 2021, or RMB6.47=US$1.00, US$ total revenues in the third quarter of 2022 would have been US$195 million, or US$10 million more than total revenues, and down 10% year-over-year.

[2] Following the completion on September 23, 2021 of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, Sohu no longer has any ownership interest in Sogou. Unless indicated otherwise, results presented in this release exclude results from Sogou operations. For historical statements, the results of operations of Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.

[3] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; and interest expense recognized in connection with the one-time transition tax (the "Toll Charge") imposed by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on December 22, 2017 (the "U.S. TCJA"). Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

[4] "Changyou Results" consist of the results of Changyou's online game business and its 17173.com Website.

[5] Monthly active user accounts refers to the number of registered accounts that are logged in to these games at least once during the month.

[6] Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts refers to the number of accounts from which game points are utilized at least once during the quarter.

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)







Three Months Ended




Sep. 30, 2022


Jun. 30, 2022


Sep. 30, 2021


Revenues:








Brand advertising

$

25,762

$

24,923

$

33,748


Online games


148,895


157,294


166,750


Others


10,617


12,563


15,592


Total revenues


185,274


194,780


216,090










Cost of revenues:








Brand advertising (includes share-based
compensation expense of $19,  $14, and $7,
respectively)


25,245


23,964


24,006


Online games (includes share-based compensation
expense of $42,  $42,  and $78, respectively)


24,451


25,691


28,977


Others


3,972


3,345


3,754


Total cost of revenues


53,668


53,000


56,737










Gross profit


131,606


141,780


159,353










Operating expenses:








Product development (includes share-based
compensation expense of $613, $589, and $1,188,
respectively)


64,688


65,098


65,898


Sales and marketing (includes share-based
compensation expense of  $58, $33, and $83,
respectively)


73,347


53,359


45,349


General and administrative (includes share-based
compensation expense of $720, $708, and $1,368,
respectively)


11,629


13,229


23,290


Total operating expenses


149,664


131,686


134,537










Operating profit/(loss)


(18,058)


10,094


24,816










Other income, net


4,750


7,235


5,043


Interest income


4,808


3,720


4,200


Interest expense


-


-


(2,501)


Exchange difference


3,129


4,943


317


Income/(loss) before income tax expense


(5,371)


25,992


31,875










Income tax expense

16,213


17,323


19,577


Net income/(loss) from continuing operations


(21,584)


8,669


12,298


Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax [ 7]


-


-


756,768


Net income/(loss)


(21,584)


8,669


769,066










Less: Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
attributable to the noncontrolling interest
shareholders


(1)


1


(1)


Less: Net loss from discontinued operations
attributable to the noncontrolling interest
shareholders


-


-


(65,134)










Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
attributable to Sohu.com Limited


(21,583)


8,668


12,299


Net income from discontinued operations attributable
to Sohu.com Limited


-


-


821,902


Net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited


(21,583)


8,668


834,201










Basic net income/(loss) from continuing operations per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited [8]

$

(0.63)


0.25

$

0.31


Basic net income from discontinued operations per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

-


-

$

20.75


Basic net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.63)

$

0.25

$

21.06


Shares/ADSs used in computing basic net
income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited


34,387


34,535


39,614










Diluted net income/(loss) from continuing operations
per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.63)


0.25

$

0.31


Diluted net income from discontinued operations per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

-


-

$

20.75


Diluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.63)

$

0.25

$

21.06


Shares/ADSs used in computing diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited


34,387


34,535


39,614


















[7] Following the completion on September 23, 2021 of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, Sohu no longer
has any ownership interest in Sogou. Unless indicated otherwise, results presented in this release exclude results from
Sogou operations. For historical statements, the results of operations of Sogou and the gain from its disposal are
presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.

[8] Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)








As of Sep. 30, 2022


As of Dec. 31, 2021

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

516,760

$

998,949

Restricted cash


3,564


1,969

Short-term investments


613,426


399,345

Accounts receivable, net


72,199


82,550

Prepaid and other current assets


85,115


107,311

Total current assets


1,291,064


1,590,124

Fixed assets, net


285,873


329,997

Goodwill


47,127


48,811

Long-term investments, net


41,053


53,121

Intangible assets, net


6,368


9,136

Long-term time deposits


258,921


189,007

Other assets


20,449


25,589

Total assets

$

1,950,855

$

2,245,785






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

74,648

$

87,447

Accrued liabilities


112,513


138,196

Receipts in advance and deferred revenue


47,420


57,041

Accrued salary and benefits


47,855


91,485

Taxes payables


10,358


16,714

Other short-term liabilities


117,745


112,568

Total current liabilities

$

410,539

$

503,451






Long-term other payables


1,638


3,922

Long-term tax liabilities


436,672


443,083

Other long-term liabilities


626


3,142

Total long-term liabilities

$

438,936

$

450,147

Total liabilities

$

849,475

$

953,598











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity


1,100,059


1,290,869

Noncontrolling interest


1,321


1,318

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,101,380

$

1,292,187






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,950,855

$

2,245,785

SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)






















Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022


Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022


Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2021



GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustments


Non-
GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustments


Non-
GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustments


Non-
GAAP
























19

(a)





14

(a)





7

(a)


Brand advertising gross profit

$

517

$

19

$

536

$

959

$

14

$

973

$

9,742

$

7

$

9,749

Brand advertising gross margin


2 %




2 %


4 %




4 %


29 %




29 %
























42

(a)





42

(a)





78

(a)


Online games gross profit

$

124,444

$

42

$

124,486

$

131,603

$

42

$

131,645

$

137,773

$

78

$

137,851

Online games gross margin


84 %




84 %


84 %




84 %


83 %




83 %
























-

(a)





-

(a)





-

(a)


Others gross profit

$

6,645

$

-

$

6,645

$

9,218

$

-

$

9,218

$

11,838

$

-

$

11,838

Others gross margin


63 %




63 %


73 %




73 %


76 %




76 %
























61

(a)





56

(a)





85

(a)


Gross profit

$

131,606

$

61

$

131,667

$

141,780

$

56

$

141,836

$

159,353

$

85

$

159,438

Gross margin


71 %




71 %


73 %




73 %


74 %




74 %







































Operating expenses

$

149,664

$

(1,391)

(a) $

148,273

$

131,686

$

(1,330)

(a) $

130,356

$

134,537

$

(2,639)

(a) $

131,898
























1,452

(a)





1,386

(a)





2,724

(a)


Operating profit/(loss)

$

(18,058)

$

1,452

$

(16,606)

$

10,094

$

1,386

$

11,480

$

24,816

$

2,724

$

27,540

Operating margin


-10 %




-9 %


5 %




6 %


11 %




13 %




















Income tax expense

$

16,213

$

(1,884)

(b,c)$

14,329

$

17,323

$

(1,405)

(b,c)$

15,918

$

19,577

$

(865)

(b,c)$

18,712
























1,452

(a)





1,386

(a)





2,724

(a)






667

(b)





734

(b)





1,068

(b)






2,108

(c)





1,649

(c)





1,221

(c)


Net income/(loss) before non-controlling interest

$

(21,584)

$

4,227

$

(17,357)

$

8,669

$

3,769

$

12,438

$

12,298

$

5,013

$

17,311
























1,452

(a)





1,386

(a)





2,724

(a)






667

(b)





734

(b)





1,068

(b)






2,108

(c)





1,649

(c)





1,221

(c)


Net income/(loss) from continuing
operations attributable to Sohu.com
Limited for diluted net income per
share/ADS

$

(21,583)

$

4,227

$

(17,356)

$

8,668

$

3,769

$

12,437

$

12,299

$

5,013

$

17,312

Net income from discontinued
operations attributable to Sohu.com
Limited for diluted net  income per
share/ADS [ 9]

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

821,902

$

320

$

822,222

Net income/(loss) attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS

$

(21,583)

$

4,227

$

(17,356)

$

8,668

$

3,769

$

12,437

$

834,201

$

5,333

$

839,534

Diluted net income/(loss) from
continuing operations per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited

$

(0.63)



$

(0.50)

$

0.25



$

0.36

$

0.31



$

0.44

Diluted net income from
discontinued operations per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited

$

-



$

-

$

-



$

-

$

20.75



$

20.76

Diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited

$

(0.63)



$

(0.50)

$

0.25



$

0.36

$

21.06



$

21.19

Shares/ADSs used in computing
diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited


34,387




34,387


34,535




34,535


39,614




39,614







































Note:



















(a) To eliminate the impact of share-based awards.

(b) To adjust for changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.

(c) To adjust for the effect of the Toll Charge.




















[9] Following the completion on September 23, 2021 of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, Sohu no longer has any ownership interest in Sogou. Unless indicated otherwise, results
presented in this release exclude results from Sogou operations. For historical statements, the results of operations of Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as
discontinued operations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-reports-third-quarter-2022-unaudited-financial-results-301676531.html

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XSET Gaming Org Signs World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robot "Sophia"

First Android To Be Signed To A Global Gaming Organization

Once again, XSET the world's fastest growing and most diverse gaming lifestyle organization is breaking new ground in global culture by being the first gaming organization ever to sign a robot. Coming off the heels of their innovative "Gaming Team" residency with Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas and the first virtual signing of superstar Tee Grizzley live in Grand Theft Auto, they have taken another step in redefining and broadening the impact of gaming lifestyle by signing Sophia the Robot.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Game That Promotes Meaningful Conversation and Fun Interactions to Launch with Dynamic Kickstarter Campaign

Graticube ® is a little game with a big heart based on a true story

What if a game was more than just a game? What if one game could kickstart meaningful conversations and dynamic personal interaction between friends, family, colleagues and even complete strangers? From the genesis of Esports, sparked by a Burning Man experience and two years of play testing, Graticube® a little game with a big heart, based on a true story, comes to life on November 11 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

32,000 World Cup Player & Team NFTs released by Basement Sports

Basement Sports, a mixed reality gaming company, is dropping 32,000 unique Country & Player NFTs (1,000 for each of the 32 qualifying teams) on Day 1 of the 2022 World Cup. The minting - which costs $25 per player - will happen through the Basement Sports app where users get to choose and showcase these unique avatars on social media and use them in actual soccer gameplay within the app. Gamers can also livestream and earn reward points called Kidcoin when using NFT Teams.

"There has never been a soccer fan club like this, with gaming options where your character comes to life," says Basement Sports Founder, Arman Rousta , "By minting their own player NFTs, worldwide futbol fans get exclusive access to game features, Kidcoin rewards, sports merchandise and VIP experiences - both virtual and real world."

All the information about how to get these NFT avatars is on the website - https://www.basementsports.com/nft/ . Fans get to choose single teams like Brazil or France , full 4-team groups as per the World Cup bracket, or the full slate of 32 countries. NFT Owners can 'trade', sell or buy skins through the app or on NFT exchange, OpenSea.

The creative mind behind this NFT project is Mustafa Farhad , Creative Director at Blueliner, a global digital agency. "We wanted to create player avatars that young soccer fans the world over can immediately relate to and through them share in our common excitement, passion, glory and heartache that is the World Cup."

On the technical side, a team of engineers led by Blueliner CTO, Kaiyes Ansary, built the Basement Sports app and now the NFT system, which includes Kidcoin payments integration. "This is a unique cross-over project, that brings web3, crypto elements into a mainstream interface, using web and app platforms that kids and parents are used to engaging with. We chose the Polygon network to build the NFT architecture because of its speed and reliability, as it is a layer on top of the trusted and secure Ethereum Network."

With World Cup action slated to kickoff next week, the Basement Sports team is planning several watch parties globally, as well as daily contests, from which winners will be rewarded with NFTs and other prizes. Each World Cup Group has an Ambassador and Team, that can be followed on their official Twitter and Instagram channels.

Basement Sports 2022 World Cup NFT Avatars (PRNewsfoto/Basement Sports)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/32-000-world-cup-player--team-nfts-released-by-basement-sports-301675822.html

SOURCE Basement Sports

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Asetek SimSports® Unveils Direct Drive Wheelbases And Formula Wheel Bringing Full Immersion To Sim Racing

Optimal Force Feedback for As Real As It Gets to Racecar Racing

Asetek, the no-compromise sim racing company and innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences, today announced its offering of high-performance Invicta™ and Forte® wheelbases and a Forte® Formula wheel, bringing full immersion to sim racing. Designed and developed in collaboration with F1 racer Kevin Magnussen Asetek has optimized its electronics, firmware, and software, to maximize fidelity, customization and ease-of-use. With Asetek SimSports® wheelbases and the Formula steering wheel, sim racers of all levels can experience the feel of a real racecar while being able to customize settings regardless of the car, track, and conditions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×