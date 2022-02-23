Life Science NewsInvesting News

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated February 14, 2022, the Corporation has now filed articles of amendment with an effective date of Monday February 28, 2022 to change its corporate name from Canbud Distribution Corp. to "Steep Hill Inc." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "STPH", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on or about market opening on or about Monday February 28, 2022.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About Canbud Distribution Corp.

Canbud is a science and technology company focused on providing products and services, including analytical testing services within the hemp and cannabis market sectors. The Company's focus is on two areas: science and technology, by providing science-backed differentiated products and services that are critical within these sectors; and quality and compliance, by offering services that assist its customers to offer products and services that meet expected standards of quality, safety and compliance.

For further information, please contact:
Sameet Kanade, CEO
Tel: 416 847 7312
Email: ir@canbudcorp.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, management's expectations with respect to carrying out the planned name and stock symbol changes and the effects thereof. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including assumptions about the operations, financial condition and future performance of the Company's business as a whole. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including the impact of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic on the Company's operations and growth plans. Although the Company's management believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Overview

CANBUD Distribution Corp. (CSE:CBDX, FSE:CD0) is a science and technology-based health and wellness company that operates a trinitarian enterprise model in the plant-based protein, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) spaces. (www.canbudcorp.com)

Welcome To Canbud: Always On The Move#canbud#cbdx$CBDX#cse#hemp#cannabis#innovation#psychedelics#plantbased#protein#canada#invest#trading#health#wellnesspic.twitter.com/4nCITayJ0Z

— Canbud Distribution Corp, CSE:CBDX (@canbudcorp) March 10, 2021

The company’s vision and mission is to become a world leader in science and technological innovations through plant and mushroom-based disruptive wellness and environmental solutions. CANBUD’s business model includes its premium plant-based nutraceuticals, psychedelic, and hemp-derived products and services.

CANBUD leverages on timely and methodical execution of its revenue generating plan across its three verticals.

Canbud announced that it has completed the acquisition of Molecular Science Corp. through a “three-cornered” amalgamation, whereby a newly-formed wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation amalgamated with MSC under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) to form MSC Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation.

CANBUD’s Management Team

Steve Singh – CEO & Co-Founder

Steve Singh is a seasoned investor with more than 35 years of experience in the financial sector. Over the years, he has built a significant global investment network and has provided consulting and advisory services to numerous publicly listed companies and has been involved in financings of over CAD$500 million throughout his career. He is the founder of Thinking North, a National Investor Network and the founder of Tekgenz, a full spectrum tech incubator. Singh is very passionate about helping entrepreneurs and companies attain their full potential. Using his vast global investment network, he helps companies raise capital, develop their messaging, amplify their marketing and devise corporate strategies.

Robert Tjandrar, BSc, MBA – President, COO & Co-Founder

Robert Tjandra started his career with BP Petroleum in Indonesia and BP UK in Aberdeen, Scotland. Later, he ventured into entrepreneurship, where he has developed a unique mixture of professional management and entrepreneurship skill sets across various international companies. Tjandra has co-founded and grown several companies generating millions of dollars in revenue in Indonesia with over 25 years of combined experience working, consulting, and developing businesses in construction, trading, oil, and gas, fintech, cleantech and agrotech. He has served on public and private Boards as a director and an audit committee member. Currently, he is a director at Electrum Charging Solutions.

Tjandra earned a BSc in Geology Specialist and Mathematics Minor from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Philippines School of Business Administration.

Raj Ravindran, MSc, MBA, Ph.D., CFA – CFO & Co-Founder

Raj Ravindran is an entrepreneur and investor with diversified international experience and a passion for innovation, technology, and capital markets. He has held senior roles across a breadth of start-ups and small-cap companies in North America and Europe. Ravindran has co-founded numerous companies, including Thinking North, Canbud Distribution Corp. and is currently the UDP and director for Florence Wealth Management.

Ravindran holds a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering, Ph.D. in Industrial-Organizational Economics, MBA in Finance and a Charter Financial Analyst designation.

Adrian Burke – VP of Marketing

Adrian Burke is a serial entrepreneur with over 24 years of brand development, marketing, and business execution experience. Burke’s previous focus in the nutraceutical space and his insight into the current state of attention and distribution aids in company efforts in differentiating consumer packaged goods (CPG) offerings. Likewise, his focus on the plant-based space and empathic approach to environmentally sustainable packaging will help build out and scale CANBUD’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

Dr. Jane Wright-Mitchell – Director

Based in California, Dr. Jane Wright-Mitchell is an experienced healthcare and life sciences attorney with more than 20 years working with pharmaceutical and medical device companies. She is currently General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary with Vaxcyte, Inc., a vaccine development company. Prior to joining Vaxcyte, she was Chief Legal Officer with Steep Hill, Inc., a state-licensed cannabis testing laboratory. She previously served as Chief Legal Officer at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where she also served as Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary. Earlier in her career, she served in legal roles of increasing responsibility at Mesoblast, Actelion, Purdue Pharma, and Neurogesx.

