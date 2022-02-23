Canbud Distribution Corp. is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated February 14, 2022, the Corporation has now filed articles of amendment with an effective date of Monday February 28, 2022 to change its corporate name from Canbud Distribution Corp. to "Steep Hill Inc." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "STPH", and the Company expects its shares will ...

CBDX:CC