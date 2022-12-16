Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Energy Investing News

Ground Prospecting Program Confirms Favourable Geological Environment for Basement-Hosted Uranium Potential

First Work Programs Under AUD$7.5 Million Geikie Option Agreement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a high-resolution helicopter-borne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic Plus (VTEM Plus) survey on its 60%-owned Geikie project in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The purpose of the survey is to identify basement conductors, characterize lithological and alteration variations, and refine the structural setting of the Geikie project in order to define drill targets. The Company is also pleased to announce the results of a geological prospecting program completed on the Geikie project. The prospecting program identified favourable host rocks for basement-hosted uranium mineralization that contain elevated pathfinder elements and uranium anomalism in the GK1 and GK2 target areas.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/148261_2ecf6e2c54440845_002.jpg
 
Figure 1 – Geikie Property Location Map
 
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/148261_2ecf6e2c54440845_002full.jpg

Initial exploration conducted on the Geikie project, consisting of high-resolution airborne radiometric and magnetic surveying, identified four high-priority target areas associated with major north-south trending structural features. A prospecting and mapping program was carried out in the fall to ground truth the anomalies identified during the initial airborne survey. Lithological and/or structural data was collected from 73 locations over 9 days along with outcrop and float samples. The prospecting group carried scintillometers or spectrometers, collecting spatial survey data in order to help identify elevated uranium levels throughout the Geikie project. Thirty-nine rock chip samples were also collected from outcrops and float. The majority of the rock chip samples were taken from the GK1 and GK2 prospects, with 16 samples taken at GK1 and 18 samples collected at GK2.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/148261_2ecf6e2c54440845_004.jpg
 
Figure 2 – Ground Prospecting Survey Results
 
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/148261_2ecf6e2c54440845_004full.jpg

Ground Prospecting Results

GK1 - The GK1 target area is a large cluster of radiometric anomalies within a 9 km by 3 km area with a north-easterly trend, located in the northern quarter of property. A historic electromagnetic survey exists for the western portion of the identified target which appears to show a strong conductor running parallel to the anomalous cluster. Two significant northerly trending structural corridors intersect this target area.

Prospecting results confirmed uranium rich granites and pegmatites, with uranium total values up to 297 ppm located adjacent to metasedimentary rocks suitable for hosting mineralization. Within these metasedimentary units, reconnaissance rock chip samples show elevated pathfinders element concentrations locally (Ni, V, Zn, Co) as well as localised enrichments in REE. A radioactive psammite outcrop (up to 7,200 cps - scintillometer), returned a slightly elevated uranium total value of 34.6 ppm, molybdenum total value of 53.4 ppm, and strongly anomalous lead isotope ratios (207Pb/206Pb=0.14).

Additionally, a strong correlation between metasediment outcrops and magnetic low anomalies from the initial airborne magnetics survey provide a high level of confidence both in the data obtained from the earlier magnetics survey, and the regional interpretations of the project area.

GK2 - The GK2 target area is one of the few localities on the project with historical prospecting information, with historical grab samples recorded up to 0.225%U and 0.18%U, within mapped Wollaston calcsilicate rocks. The radiometric data showed a north-easterly trend of anomalies being crosscut by two regional north north-westerly trending Tabbernor faults, that appear coincident with the historic anomalous rock chips.

The target area is located approximately 10 km along strike from drilling completed by Baselode Energy Corp that identified basement hosted mineralization at Beckett in first pass drilling, and within a fertile corridor of biotite gneiss which hosts the high grade (58.0% U3O8) Agip-S uranium prospect .

The ground prospecting results confirmed the presence of metasedimentary rocks including calcsilicates with rock samples demonstrating localised elevated select pathfinder elements such as Co, Cu, Ba, Ni, V. One sample collected from a radioactive fractured zone in a psammitic outcrop returned uranium total value of 122 ppm, molybdenum total value of 3,250 ppm, and strongly anomalous lead isotope ratios (207Pb/206Pb=0.12). This sample was collected in close vicinity of the Mud Lake showing. Additionally, a sample collected from a granitic outcrop located approximately 700 m to the north of the Mud Lake showing returned 0.21% uranium total.

GK3and GK4 - The GK3 target area has a discrete coherent radiometric anomaly, located at an interpreted structural complexity. The basement geology appears to be disrupted by a north-westerly trending structure that is coincident with the anomalous historical uranium grab samples from GK2 to the south. The GK4 target is a strong coherent radiometric anomaly striking north-easterly and has been mapped as Wollaston calcsilicate rocks.

The ground prospecting identified a large esker ridge with no anomalous radioactivity at GK3. The prospecting teams at GK4 identified granite and metasedimentary outcrops with thorium dominated GRS results. Both prospects were commonly covered by boulder fields.

Next Steps

In collaboration with its partner, the Company is developing a systematic exploration strategy for the Geikie project.

The next step in this exploration strategy is the VTEM Plus survey, which has now commenced. The survey will consist of 1,399 line-km's of helicopter-borne surveying at 200 - 400 m line-spacing across the Geikie project. The survey is being conducted by Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario and is estimated to be completed in two weeks. Final survey results are expected early Q1 of 2023.

An airborne gravity gradiometer (AGG) survey is currently planned, depending on the results of the VTEM Plus survey, for Q1 of 2023. The combination of the magnetics, radiometrics, VTEM Plus survey results, and the planned AGG survey will guide the maiden diamond drilling program for the Geikie project, proposed to commence in 2023.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Results from the prospecting program highlight the potential of the Geikie project to host uranium mineralization, specifically where significant structural features interact with the correct rocks. The airborne VTEM survey that is currently being completed is a vital dataset to allow for optimization of gravity surveys and definition of priority drill targets. Moving this project forward in a controlled step by step manner will provide very good and prioritized drill targets for the first drilling programs that are planned for 2023."

Geikie Project Overview

The Geikie Project is located just outside the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin within the Wollaston Domain. The Project area has been subject to minimal exploration for uranium, with most significant work targeting base metals between 1967 and 1980. During this regional work, a series of mineralized showings were discovered in the Mud Lake and Marina areas. The Mud Lake uranium-molybdenum showing recorded a series of anomalous rock chips with grades of up to 0.225% U, 5.2% Mo, and 1.4% Cu. The Marina lead-zinc prospect recorded anomalous mineralization in outcrop of up to 2.03% Pb, 7.2% Zn and 0.93 oz/t Ag.

The primary target on the Geikie project is basement-hosted uranium mineralization where uranium bearing structures intersect favourable intercalated pelitic and calc-silicate host rocks. The Geikie project is located within 10 km of recent discoveries of basement-hosted uranium mineralization at the Gemini Mineralized Zone and ACKIO.

The Geikie project is currently under option to Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN), a company listed on the ASX on Oct 4, 2022. Basin Energy currently owns 40% of the Project with the option to increase its interest in the Project by 20% (cumulative 60%) by funding AUD$2.5 million in exploration within 24 months of listing. Basin Energy may further increase its interest in the Project by 20% (cumulative 80%) by funding an additional AUD$5 million in exploration (cumulative AUD$7.5 million) within 48 months of listing, issuing 2,250,000 shares to CanAlaska and granting CanAlaska a 2.75% NSR royalty, with a repurchase right of 0.50% NSR for AUD$500,000. CanAlaska is the current operator of the Geikie project and will charge an operator fee. CanAlaska currently owns 19.98% of Basin Energy.

Geochemical Sampling Procedures

Rock chip samples were shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:HNO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Geochemical samples were collected from outcrops or boulders and assigned to geostations. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by CanAlaska and the SRC in accordance with CanAlaska's quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by CanAlaska prior to disclosure.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148261

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska UraniumTSXV:CVVEnergy Investing
CVV:CA
TSXV:CVV

CanAlaska Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces: Assays Confirm Nickel Mineralization in Ongoing Phase 2 Summer Drill Program at Manibridge

CanAlaska Announces: Assays Confirm Nickel Mineralization in Ongoing Phase 2 Summer Drill Program at Manibridge

CanAlaska at Mines and Money London "Resourcing Tomorrow" Event From November 29th to December 1st

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results in the first 14 reported holes from the summer 2022 drill program have confirmed the presence of nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization on the Manibridge project. The ongoing drill program is focused along the northern extension of the past-producing Manibridge Nickel Mine, located in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba, which produced 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977 (Table 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Extends Warrant Terms and Grants Options

CanAlaska Extends Warrant Terms and Grants Options

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 6,501,839 outstanding share purchase warrants by 6 months. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at prices ranging from $0.40 - $0.55 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The exercise prices will remain unchanged with these proposed extensions. The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to private placements completed between December 30, 2019 and December 23, 2020. The new expiration dates for the Warrants will be:

  • June 23, 2023 (with respect to 3,277,712 Warrants originally issued on December 23, 2020);

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Assays Return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur

CanAlaska Assays Return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur

New Assays Confirm High-Grade Uranium in Several Drill Holes from Summer Program and Continuity of Discovery

Additional Highlights Include 3.98% U3O8over 2.3 metres and 0.84% U3O8over 5.0 metres

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Continuation of 10,000 Metre Drill Program at Manibridge

CanAlaska Announces Continuation of 10,000 Metre Drill Program at Manibridge

Nickel-Bearing Sulphides Intersected in All Summer Drillholes to Date

CanAlaska at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Event, November 9th 2022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Completes $10M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CanAlaska Completes $10M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on October 6, 2022, as increased on October 7, 2022. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 13,173,212 flow-through units for gross proceeds of $6,850,070.24 and 4,499,900 charity flow-through units for gross proceeds of $3,149,930, for total gross proceeds of $10,000,000.24.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $594,362.58 and issued a total of 1,049,545 warrants as finder's fees. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.52 for three years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Working with Condor Consulting Inc. to Conduct Geophysical and Geological Data Compilation and Interpretation Work at Russell Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Working with Condor Consulting Inc. to Conduct Geophysical and Geological Data Compilation and Interpretation Work at Russell Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Condor Consulting Inc. to conduct geophysical and geological data compilation and interpretation work on the Company's Russell Lake Uranium Project. Condor provides a full range of services for processing, modeling and analysis of geophysical data. The team has extensive experience in all aspects of geophysics and works with clients to integrate geoscience data whether airborne, ground or borehole into a coherent project data set from which sound exploration decisions can be based. Condor has significant expertise in the Athabasca Basin and in uranium exploration, including prior involvement in the Russell Lake Project under previous operators. This technical continuity will help ensure the success of the geophysical compilation and future drill programs moving forward. Skyharbour will be commencing a fully-funded and permitted 10,000 metre drill campaign at the project in the coming weeks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Aggressive First Quarter 2023 Exploration Plan in Place

CanAlaska Announces Aggressive First Quarter 2023 Exploration Plan in Place

Follow-Up $10 Million Exploration Program at High-Grade "Pike Zone" Uranium Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

First Phase Diamond Drilling Program Planned on Key Extension Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permits for the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permits for the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt) is pleased to announce that approvals have been received for the upcoming winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that approvals have been received for the upcoming winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Preparations continue for the winter program at the East Preston project. Permits and approval for the program have been received and the company will continue to work with the Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) and local communities to ensure opportunities for local businesses and employment are maximized.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY CONFIRMS NEAR-SURFACE URANIUM MINERALIZATION IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES ON THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY CONFIRMS NEAR-SURFACE URANIUM MINERALIZATION IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES ON THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce analytical results from its maiden exploration drilling program on the 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

The drilling program was designed to test regional targets across the Project's extensive Armbruster, Howland and Pitchvein Conductor Corridors, which have a combined strike length of approximately 30 kilometres.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 48,642,857 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,405,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half (12) of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Infinity Stone Closes $500,000 Flow Through Private Placement

Energy Fuels Awarded Contract to Sell $18.5 Million of Uranium to U.S. Uranium Reserve

iMetal Resources Completes Drone Magnetics and Preliminary Interpretation on Its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

Related News

Copper Investing

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX (Updated December 2022)

Silver Investing

Thunderstruck Resources Touts Diverse Precious and Base Metals Portfolio in Gold-rich Fiji

Lithium Investing

Tantalex Lithium Announces Impressive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project

rare earth investing

High Grade REE and Niobium Confirmed at Lyons

Cobalt Investing

StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

×