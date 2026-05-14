Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting and Reliance on Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting and Reliance on Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) (the "Company") announces that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting semi-annual reporting, the Company intends to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing its business objectives.

The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, as it is a venture issuer with its securities listed on a recognized exchange, has annual revenues of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of more than 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

Pursuant to CBO 51-933, the Company has elected not to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The first interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemption is the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, for which the Company will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A. The Company's first semi-annual reporting period will be the six-month period ending June 30, 2026. The Company intends to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, subject to the continued availability of CBO 51-933 and the Company remaining eligible thereunder.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and related MD&A, as well as interim financial statements and related MD&A for its six-month periods, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company will also continue to comply with its timely disclosure obligations under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver and copper exploration and development in Mexico and Canada. For further details about the Company's projects, plans and results please visit the Company's website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

For more information please contact:
Jeffrey Hunter
President & CEO
(416) 707-4230
jhunter@cshi.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, and commodity prices. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297500

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.AGH.H:CCtsxv: agh.hbattery metals investing
AGH.H:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Receives RIGI Approval for Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion

Lithium Argentina Receives RIGI Approval for Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced that the expansion of the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation ("Cauchari-Olaroz") under Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime ("RIGI") has obtained the approval of the Evaluation... Keep Reading...
Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a technical team from Germany's Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources ("BGR") attended a site visit at the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0030, -0031, -0032, -0033, -0034 and -0035 completed in... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study on Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Brazil, Confirming Strong Economics and Strategic First-Mover Position in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study on Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Brazil, Confirming Strong Economics and Strategic First-Mover Position in the Americas

BFS HIGHLIGHTS Base-case NPV of approximately US$670 million (and US$829 at 105% production) IRR of 20.2% at 100% production (and 23.1% at 105% production) significantly exceeding the Project's estimated WACC of 4.6%, indicating substantial value creation above the cost of funding After startup... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, May 12, 2026 - TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the following investor conferences over the coming weeks: Critical Minerals Summit May 13 – 14, 2026... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces Final Investment Decision for UAE Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Announces Final Investment Decision for UAE Battery Anode Facility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has approved a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on Phase 1 of its proposed Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") in the Industrial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Westport Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Lithium Argentina Receives RIGI Approval for Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

Related News

oil and gas investing

Westport Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Canadian Mining Reforms Fuel Surge in New Investment

gold investing

Agnico’s US$14 Billion Ontario Bet Anchors Canada’s Push to Deregulate Mining

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

base metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Graduates to OTCQX Best Market as Company Advances Silver-Gold-Critical Minerals Project Toward Maiden NI 43-101 Resource Estimate

precious metals investing

NevGold Intercepts Consistent Oxide Antimony-Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Historic Crushed Leach Pad Including 0.32% Antimony And 0.39 g/t Au Over 14.9 Meters