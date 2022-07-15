Life Science NewsInvesting News

CSE leads domestic exchanges with 16 IPOs during first half 2022

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of June 2022.

June 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $539 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 62 financings that raised an aggregate $169 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 15 new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 794 as at June 30, 2022.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange maintained its leading position in Canadian initial public offerings in the first half of 2022," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "We had 16 companies go public via IPO on our exchange. That accounted for more than half of all IPOs completed on Canadian exchanges during this period, according to CPE Analytics.[1] We are delighted that entrepreneurs from around the world continue to recognize the significant benefits of a CSE listing."

What's On at the CSE

Tech Tuesdays recently wrapped up the first half of its second season. The 19 episodes featured interviews with executives from cutting-edge technology companies involved in diverse industries such as telehealth, data security, medical devices, mining, AgTech and much more. The episodes can be viewed on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel. Tech Tuesdays will return in the fall for the second half of Season 2, so the summer is a great time to catch up on any episodes of interest!

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in the 27th annual Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) Conference, taking place in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario on August 18-21. Conference panelists will tackle issues including diversity in investing, trading digital assets, regulation, and fintech innovations. Further information, including registration details and a preliminary conference agenda, is available here.

New Listings in June 2022

Yellow Stem Tech Inc. (YY)
G2 Energy Corp. (GTOO)
The Gummy Project Inc. (GUMY)
Avila Energy Corporation (VIK) - Fundamental Change
Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY)
Tana Resources Corp. (TANA)
Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFT)
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (TERA)
Great Republic Mining Corp. (GRM)
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (XONE)
Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CARM)
Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP)
Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (POWR)
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ORIG)
Miza II Resources Inc. (MIA)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

[1] Excluding Capital Pool Companies and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies.

The Gummy Project Announces Successful Completion of Presale Phase and Official Launch of Shipping Capabilities Across Canada

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its presale phase and the official launch of its fulfillment and shipping capabilities across Canada.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelming support and feedback we've received for our gummies and mandate to support endangered "keystone" species at this early stage of the Company," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Our presale phase was well received and our new customers are excited to try our gummies for the first time."

The Gummy Project Announces Official Launch of E-Commerce Sales Channel

  • The Gummy Project'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are now available for pre-sale purchase at www.shopgummies.com
  • Shipping and fulfilment of online orders will commence on July 11, 2022

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its new e-commerce site at www.shopgummies.com.

"The launch of our e-commerce site is a major milestone, making our product available across Canada for the first time," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY. "This really marks our official launch into the Canadian market with e-commerce being a major component in our overall sales channel strategy. The site provides a vehicle for continued growth as well as a platform to share our story and fulfil our mandate to support endangered keystone species."

The Gummy Project Announces Another Milestone with Entry into Canadian Retail Market

  • The Gummy Project'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees to be sold at Vancouver based Stong's Markets
  • Stong's are Vancouver owned full-service grocery stores that have operated in Vancouver since 1931

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of June 29, 2022 it has partnered with Stong's to launch its Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees into the Canadian retail market.

"This partnership represents another great step in our ongoing sales strategy and we're extremely proud to partner with Stong's, an iconic grocery store in Vancouver," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Following our recent partnership announcements with Flair Airlines and Bard on the Beach, the upcoming launch of our ecommerce site on June 30 2022, and our distribution partnership with Dean's Dairy and Specialty Foods, consumers will soon be able to purchase our products at locations across Canada."

The Gummy Project Announces eShipper as Warehousing, Shipping and Fulfillment Partner in Preparation for Official Launch of Gummy Products

  • The Gummy Project to begin fulfilling purchase orders on July 11, 2022 with pre-sale beginning on June 30, 2022
  • eShipper enables The Gummy Project to fulfill ecommerce and B2B orders across Canada and the United States.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged eShipper as its warehousing, shipping and fulfillment partner in preparation for the official launch of its Watermelon Sharks and Peachy bees on July 11, 2022.

"We're thrilled to announce that the Company will begin fulfilling and shipping purchase orders on July 11, 2022 with a pre-sale beginning on June 30, 2022," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "We've been strategically building towards July 11 and are very much looking forward to successfully delivering our gummy products to our customers."

The Gummy Project Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company"). On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, specifically the distribution of promotional emails on June 8, 2022 and June 14, 2022, by an unaffiliated third-party that contained certain charting and technical analysis as well as recent business milestones which were previously publicly disclosed by the Company. The promotional materials did not have a material impact on the Company's common share price. After inquiry, the Company determined that the third party, which was not engaged by the Company or any of its officers, directors, controlling shareholders or any third-party service providers, distributed the promotional emails. The Company had no editorial oversight of the promotional material nor any opportunity to review in advance of the distribution; however, the Company has subsequently reviewed the specific details related to the Company that were included in such promotional emails and has confirmed the factual details included therein are not materially false andor misleading. The Company cautions readers that the opinions made in the promotional materials are speculative in nature. For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, its prospects and the risks associated with those prospects, readers should review the Company's Listing Statement dated as of May 26, 2022 and other public filings on SEDAR, its website and other reliable sources. The Company encourages investors to contact their investment advisors prior to making any investment.

Further, the Company understands this promotional activity coincided with increased trading activity in the Company's common shares beginning on or about June 8, 2022 The Company does not believe the promotional activities were a factor in the recent increase in trading volume of the Company's common shares. Instead, the Company attributes the increased trading volume to currently heightened investor interest as a result of its recent press releases which disclosed that the Company has completed its initial production and secured sales partnerships with the "Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival" as well as Flair Airlines.

laboratory workers

Top 3 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top Canadian biotech stocks article.

Although it’s not as large as the US biotech industry, the Canadian biotech market is still making a name for itself on the global investment stage in terms of size and opportunities.

In recent years, tech advancements in drug research and development have helped the biotech sector worldwide become a “real industry” that has brought “spectacular” returns for mid-cap companies, according to Jessica Chutter, managing director and chairman of biotechnology investment banking with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Looking specifically at Canada, in 2021, the country's government committed to investing C$2.2 billion over seven years toward “growing a strong, competitive biomanufacturing and life sciences sector” through a strategy that includes “foster(ing) the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.”

Aurinia Announces the Addition of Three Seasoned Executive Leaders to Advance Company Strategy and Performance

Volker Knappertz, MD, as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, to lead the consolidated R&D function and to further enhance and advance the Aurinia pipeline

Scott Habig, as Chief Commercial Officer, to lead and enhance Aurinia's commercial capabilities, replacing Max Colao, who led the formation of the commercial organization and the launch of Aurinia's first FDA-approved product LUPKYNIS ®

BELLUS Health Announces Pricing of US$153 Million Public Offering in Canada and the United States

Common Shares Priced at US$9.25 per Share

In connection with its previously announced public offering of common shares in Canada and the United States (the "Offering"), BELLUS Health Inc. ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: BLU) today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets as joint book-running managers and LifeSci Capital as lead manager (collectively, the "Underwriters"), relating to the public offering of 16,540,541 common shares. The shares are being sold at a public offering price of US$9.25 per common share. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on July 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option following the date hereof to purchase up to an additional 2,481,081 common shares from the Company.

5 Small Biotech ETFs

5 Small Biotech ETFs

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. Biotech ETFs allow market participants to gain leverage in multiple biotech companies via one investment vehicle.

The life science sector can certainly be risky, and ETFs are a good way to enter more safely than by investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Gilead Sciences to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 2, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's second quarter 2022 financial results and will provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of investors.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

Gilead Sciences Appoints Deborah Telman as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel

Brett Pletcher, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel to Retire After 17 Years at Gilead –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Deborah Telman will join the company as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, and will become a member of the company's senior leadership team, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day. Ms. Telman will assume responsibility for Gilead's legal and corporate affairs function, which includes government and policy, and public affairs. Ms. Telman will start in her new role August 1, 2022. She will also become Corporate Secretary of Gilead. Ms. Telman will succeed Brett Pletcher, who is retiring from Gilead after 17 years with the company.

