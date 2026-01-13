Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RKR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RKR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Rokmaster Resources Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RKR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/13/c8401.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rokmaster ResourcesTSXV:RKR
RKR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources

Developing Polymetallic Precious and Base Metals Projects in British Columbia

Developing Polymetallic Precious and Base Metals Projects in British Columbia Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Related News

resource investing

2026: A Year of Mining Policy Overhauls Across the Americas

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Precious Metals Investing

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Base Metals Investing

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Precious Metals Investing

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs