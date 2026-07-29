Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RKL

Trading resumes in:
Company: Rockland Resources Ltd.
CSE Symbol: RKL
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:00 AM
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/29/c0529.html