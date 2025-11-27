Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PNG

Trading resumes in:

Company: Kraken Robotics Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PNG

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 10h 48:41

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kraken RoboticsPNG:CCTSXV:PNGTech Investing
PNG:CC
The Conversation (0)
2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced 2025 AGM - Chairman's AddressDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is proud to announce the successful first commercial installation of its proprietary energy management system, "The Hub," on a Risen battery energy storage system (BESS) at a customer site, marking a key... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment Magiron Completes Pilot Plant Tests, Achieving Exceptional Recovery Rates

CoTec Investment Magiron Completes Pilot Plant Tests, Achieving Exceptional Recovery Rates

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note that its ~16.5% investment, MagIron LLC ("MagIron"), today announced the successful completion of its comprehensive independent... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSXV conditional approval for its previously announced financing, originally announced on June 16, 2025, with an arm's length institutional investor, Sorbie... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management's... Keep Reading...
HyProMag USA Expands Feedstock Supply Agreement With Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions

HyProMag USA Expands Feedstock Supply Agreement With Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Stardust Metal Uncovers Large, Never-Drilled Ultramafic Target Adjacent to High-Grade Kerr Addison in Kirkland Lake

NextSource Materials Hosts Strategic Investors in Abu Dhabi for Site Visit of Battery Anode Facility

E-Power Resources Appoints New CEO and Expands Advisory Teams; Focus on Agressive Strategy for Tetepisca Graphite Project

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition

Gold Investing

Stardust Metal Uncovers Large, Never-Drilled Ultramafic Target Adjacent to High-Grade Kerr Addison in Kirkland Lake

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Hosts Strategic Investors in Abu Dhabi for Site Visit of Battery Anode Facility

Critical Metals Investing

UK Lists Australia as Potential Critical Minerals Partner

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Appoints New CEO and Expands Advisory Teams; Focus on Agressive Strategy for Tetepisca Graphite Project

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West