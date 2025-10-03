Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MMA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MMA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MMA

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 08:15 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Copper and Cobalt in the Prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt

Midnight Sun Drills New High Grade Mineralization at Mitu

Midnight Sun Drills New High Grade Mineralization at Mitu

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to release the initial results from drilling conducted on its Solwezi Licences during 2022. The Solwezi Licences are located immediately southwest of First Quantum's Kansanshi Copper Mine, the largest copper mining complex in Zambia.

Exploration Highlights

Midnight Sun Mobilizes Additional Drill at Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mobilizes Additional Drill at Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report a second diamond drill rig from ATL Drilling Services Ltd. has been secured and mobilized to join the Company's current drill program on the Solwezi Licences in Zambia (see the Company's news release dated August 15, 2022).

Al Fabbro, President and CEO of Midnight Sun, stated, "I am excited for this drill program and it is important to me that we get as much exploration done as possible this field season. The addition of a second rig will expedite our work to ensure we maximize Dr. Dorling's technical plan."

Midnight Sun Commences Drilling at Solwezi

Midnight Sun Commences Drilling at Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report all preparations have been completed and drilling has commenced on the Company's Solwezi Licences in Zambia.

Highlights

Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report that Zambian-Congo Copperbelt expert, Dr. Simon Dorling, has agreed to accept and maintain an engagement with the Company. Simon has reviewed the data and results obtained by Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration ("Rio Tinto") on Midnight Sun's Solwezi Licences in Zambia and integrated this information with the data created by Midnight Sun and previous operators as well as incorporating recent research in the region to build a comprehensive database and inclusive interpretation of the structural-geological settings for mineralisation for future targeting.

Dr. Dorling's work has generated several new targets and justification to revisit existing prospects on the licences, including the proposal of structural corridors controlling mineralization around both the Mitu discovery area as well as hole MDD-17-15 on the Mitu Trend which measured 4.23% CuEq over 11.6 metres (see the Company's news release dated July 4, 2017). These corridors suggest a fault-control on mineralisation through re-mobilisation into late northeast-trending faults which leave these mineralized areas open along strike.

Midnight Sun Announces Termination of Earn-In Agreement

Midnight Sun Announces Termination of Earn-In Agreement

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has received notification of Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Limited's ("Rio Tinto") intention to terminate the previously announced Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") (see the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020). Termination will be effective June 28, 2022.

Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Rio Tinto has not earned any ownership of the Solwezi Licences, and control will be returned to Midnight Sun, along with all samples and data collected while Rio Tinto acted as the project operator.

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, October 2, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that all matters were approved at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 2, 2025 (the " Meeting ").

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the Takla Nation for exploration activities associated with the Klow property in central British Columbia . The Agreement outlines a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to move forward responsibly with early-stage exploration, establishing important protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities.

"This Agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work," said Martin Turenne , President, CEO, and Director of FPX. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration," commented Chief John French of Takla Nation. "We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

Background

The Klow Property is situated approximately 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and around 45 km north of FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. Portions of the Klow Property are accessible via an all-season public road which connects Fort St. James to Takla Landing . Like the Baptiste Nickel Project, the exploration target for the Klow property is nickel in the form of awaruite, a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral (Ni 3 Fe) hosted by serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

Exploration at the Klow Property has advanced in several stages since its initial evaluation. Between 2010 and 2012, FPX conducted geological mapping and rock sampling that delineated a large awaruite target area measuring approximately 1.5 by 1.0 kilometres, with encouraging surface grades. In 2012, a five-hole, 1,579-metre diamond drill program tested a portion of this target, with hole DH-4 intersecting 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel-in-alloy 1 from 10 metres downhole. In 2024, the Company re-analyzed 68 archived core samples from DH-4 using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, which confirmed strong correlation with historical nickel-in-alloy values and returned DTR nickel grades averaging 7–10% higher than the original nickel-in-alloy results. Also in 2024, FPX expanded the Klow mineral claims to 251 km 2 , covering mainly prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, host to mineralization at Baptiste.

As announced in May 2025 , FPX undertook a summer 2025 surface rock sampling program, 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). The Agreement with Takla Nation will enable planning and readiness for future exploration activities.

Klow Property Earn-In Agreement

As previously disclosed, FPX and JOGMEC have entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Company's Klow Property in central British Columbia .

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2027 (extended from a prior deadline of March 31, 2026 by mutual agreement of the parties)
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Note 1: results were obtained by geochemical analysis and may not accurately represent Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. DTR nickel values refer to the portion of the total contained nickel that is recovered from a magnetically separated fraction of the sample. Nickel-in-alloy results refer to nickel recovered by a selective geochemical leach which targets nickel contained in awaruite. While both methods measure nickel in awaruite, awaruite particle exposure and grain size influence each method slightly differently, therefore these results are not directly comparable.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/01/c9322.html

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) holds a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia, anchored by the flagship Hill End Gold Project. Together with the nearby Hargraves Gold Project, located 35 kilometres to the north, these assets form a district-scale position within the highly prospective Hill End - Hargraves corridor, which has historically produced more than four million ounces of gold.

The Company's priority during the year ended 30 June 2025 was advancing Hill End from development into production. This work culminated in the achievement of first gold in August 2025, marking Vertex's successful transition from explorer to producer. Hargraves provides additional exploration potential and the opportunity to establish a long-term satellite ore source, complementing production at Hill End and supporting the Company's vision of building a sustainable gold hub in the district.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X78F5UJ7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

