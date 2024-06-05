Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - JQ

Trading resumes in:

Company: 79North Inc.

CSE Symbol: JQ

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:15 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/05/c0757.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees have Withdrawn Notices of Termination under Change of Control and Continue Employment with the Company

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) announces that it has received notices (the " Rescission Notices ") from all Terminating Employees (as defined below) except Patrick Evans, that they have rescinded their Terminating Notices (as defined below), will continue their employment relationship with the Company and direct that their respective portions of the Change of Control Payment (as defined below), totaling approximately $2.47 million, be returned to the Company from trust.

Terminating Employees and Change of Control Payments

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Peloton Closes the Final Tranche of an Over-subscribed Financing for Lithium Exploration in Northern Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Peloton Minerals Corporation

June 5, 2024, London, Ontario TheNewswire Peloton Minerals Corporation ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second, and final tranche, of an over-subscribed financing with total proceeds of $1,022,518 (the "Financing"). The Financing was over-subscribed by 70% from the original $600,000 sought. The Company intends to use the proceeds to fund its summer exploration program and for working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Signal Gold Begins Drilling at the Western Extension of Goldboro, Targeting Increased Mineral Resources

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce exploration drilling has commenced on the western extension of the Goldboro Deposit at the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia ("Goldboro", or the "Project"). The drill program, which comprises up to 5,000 metres of diamond drilling, is designed to extend near-surface mineral resources immediately west of the existing Goldboro Deposit (Exhibit A and B). Geological modelling of the gold mineralization identified in 2023 indicates the potential to delineate additional open-pit Mineral Resources, and the potential for further gold discoveries. Initial drilling of the first two drill holes has successfully intersected gold mineralization with 5 occurrences of visible gold as well as intersecting the host structure and associated alteration. Assays are pending for all samples collected to date

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY PUBLISHES 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND UPDATED ASSET HANDBOOK

GOLD ROYALTY PUBLISHES 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND UPDATED ASSET HANDBOOK

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report and Asset Handbook.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented, "Our 2023 Sustainability Report and updated Asset Handbook highlight Gold Royalty's exceptional growth and the Company's exciting outlook ahead. 2023 through to the beginning of this year have been transformational for the Company as our recent acquisitions supplement the cash flow of our cornerstone development stage assets. Not only have we bolstered the strength of our portfolio, but we have done so while remaining steadfast in our commitment to sustainability and responsible resource development. This is evident through the Borborema transaction in December 2023 , where Gold Royalty committed up to $300,000 in sustainability-linked contributions to Aura Minerals to benefit communities where their project is located. This is a novel practice we aim to incorporate in our future project financing transactions. We are pleased to share these reports with our investors and stakeholders and we are confident they will assist you in understanding the fundamental value of our assets and our commitment to building a sustainable long-term business."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thesis Gold Receives Positive Metallurgical Tests Results for Lawyers-Ranch Project: Achieves Average Precious Metal Recovery of 95% for Gold and 92% for Silver

Thesis Gold Receives Positive Metallurgical Tests Results for Lawyers-Ranch Project: Achieves Average Precious Metal Recovery of 95% for Gold and 92% for Silver

Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of preliminary metallurgical testing at the Company's 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project. This testing aims to assess the economics of an expanded project that integrates high-grade feed from Ranch and higher-grade underground material to a processing site at Lawyers. The program was designed based on the updated Mineral Resource Estimate from May 1, 2024 (link to news release). The Project is road-accessible and forms a contiguous, 495 km2 land package in the prolific Toodoggone Mining District in northern British Columbia.

The testing, completed by SGS Canada, focused on evaluation of the project's metallurgical response to a variety of flowsheets investigating gravity, flotation, and cyanidation methods. The comprehensive laboratory study concluded with the full treatment circuit evaluation including locked cycle flotation by testing of three separate master composites. These composites were from blended feed samples of known resources from both the Lawyers and Ranch properties that had variations in gold, silver, and sulphur head grade. The laboratory full circuit evaluation demonstrated a recovery range of 93% to 96% for gold and 86% to 96% for silver. This included producing a primary precious metal flotation concentrate with gold grades exceeding 160 g/t, indicating a marketable precious metal concentrate with favorable payables. The metallurgical results will be used as part of an updated preliminary economic assessment of the project, scheduled for Q3-2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals

Schemes of Arrangement – Court Approval of Schemes

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) and Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX: GSR) (Greenstone) refer to the proposed merger between Horizon and Greenstone to be conducted by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Greenstone (Share Scheme) and 100% of the listed Greenstone options (Option Scheme, and together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes), as announced on 13 February 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

×