Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Trading resumes in:

Company: International Lithium Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ILC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:30 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

International Lithium Corp.
Developing a portfolio of critical metals assets to meet the global demand for clean energy

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that on September 04, 2025 it acquired an option from Lepidico (Canada) Inc. ("Lepidico Canada") to buy 100% of the shares of Lepidico (Mauritius) Ltd. ("Lepidico Mauritius") on a debt-free basis for consideration of CAD$975,000 plus certain payments in the future that are contingent on and linked to various possible receipts by Lepidico Canada. Lepidico Mauritius in turn owns 80% of Lepidico Chemicals Namibia (Pty) Ltd. ("Lepidico Namibia"), which owns the Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium project in Namibia.

Assuming the transaction goes ahead with ILC exercising its option, the Company would leapfrog, by several years, the development stage of other projects it is interested in, including those in Zimbabwe and:

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 66,666,667 common shares at CAD $0.015 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The Company may pay finders fees on a portion of the placement.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used partly to allow the Company to invest in growing its Southern African and Canadian operations and partly for general working capital purposes. Payments to persons conducting Investor Relations activities are expected not to exceed 10% of the proceeds.

Sale Completion of Non-Core Irish Assets for CAD$ 2.5 million

Sale Completion of Non-Core Irish Assets for CAD$ 2.5 million

Asset Portfolio Overview

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of all its interest in the Avalonia Project in Ireland and in Blackstairs Lithium Ltd, the company that owns that project.

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that the Company is extending the closing of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") to July 9, 2025. The Offering was originally announced on February 5, 2025, and later upsized as announced on May 1, 2025. The upsized Offering is comprised of up to 57,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.015 per share for gross proceeds of up to $855,000.

On March 31, 2025, the Company closed the first tranche the Offering and issued 23,666,666 common shares at $0.015 per share for proceeds of $355,000. The proposed payments from the first tranche proceeds included $183,600 to pay the outstanding fees to non-arm's length creditors.

International Lithium Announces Upsize and Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Upsize and Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it is increasing the size of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") from $600,000 to $855,000 and extending the closing of the Offering to May 30, 2025. The Offering was originally announced on February 5, 2025. The upsized Offering is comprised of up to 57,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.015 per share for gross proceeds of up to $855,000.

On March 31, 2025, the Company closed the first tranche the Offering and issued 23,666,666 common shares at $0.015 per share for proceeds of $355,000. The proposed payments from the first tranche proceeds included $183,600 to pay the outstanding fees to non-arm's length creditors.

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to clean energy technologies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the market size of key energy transition minerals doubled over the past five years, aligning closely with the market size for iron ore mining. This surge is largely attributed to the tripling of lithium demand, a 70% increase in cobalt demand, and a 40% rise in nickel demand between 2017 and 2022, with clean energy applications accounting for significant portions of this demand. The sustainability of the global critical minerals market is increasingly influenced by governmental initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing resource efficiency. A recent report from DataM Intelligence projected that Critical Minerals Market Size reached US$ 328.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 586.63 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The report said: "A notable trend in the critical minerals market is the increasing investment in mineral development, which witnessed a 30% rise in 2022 following a 20% increase in 2021. Lithium saw the sharpest investment increase at 50%, followed by copper and nickel. This investment surge is a response to the soaring demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, driven by the deployment of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels." Active companies in the markets this week include: SAGA Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SAGMF) (TSX-V: SAGA), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), Empire Metals Limited (OTCQX: EPMLF) (LON: EEE).

Heritage Mining Confirms Broad Zone of Gold Mineralization within a Mega-Quartz Vein System

Heritage Mining Confirms Broad Zone of Gold Mineralization within a Mega-Quartz Vein System

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 9, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a confirmed broad gold zone within a newly discovered ~74m wide quartz vein system (true width unknown) associated with a magnetic anomaly that extends for ~4km along strike length and up to 200m in width (Figure 1, 2) at its flagship Drayton Black Lake Project. Scout drilling targeted this previously unrecognized magnetic feature at Zone Three Extension, as part of the ongoing 2025 Exploration Scout Drill Program.

Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility

Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility

Download the PDF here.

Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire)

Sun Summit Drills 78.0 Meters of 3.72 g/t Gold Including 19.1 Meters of 7.50 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Sun Summit Drills 78.0 Meters of 3.72 g/t Gold Including 19.1 Meters of 7.50 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its first drill hole completed in 2025 at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Hole CZ-25-007 returned one of strongest intervals of consistent and near-surface gold mineralization drilled to date at the Creek Zone: 78.0 meters of 3.72 g/t gold starting at 30.0 meters down hole. This interval of near-surface gold mineralization is in an area previously untested by drilling and is interpreted to represent a parallel trend of mineralization north of the Creek Zone where it remains open to the northwest. Follow-up drilling is planned for this season.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

