Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSTR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Heliostar Metals Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: HSTR

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 10:48:26 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/25/c5121.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Heliostar Metals HSTR:CC TSXV:HSTR Precious Metals Investing
HSTR:CC
Heliostar Metals
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Gold miner with a portfolio of producing and developing gold projects in Mexico.

