Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRZ

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRZ

Trading resumes in:

Company: Gold Reserve Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GRZ

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:00 pm

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Reserve Inc.GRZ:CATSXV:GRZGold Investing
GRZ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gold Reserve Inc.

Gold Reserve Inc.

Gold Reserve Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects.

Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU)

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup lumps of gold on wooden table.

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Amid a sustained strong gold price, new opportunities are emerging for junior gold explorers to turn their discoveries into cashflow, not through the traditional M&A route, but through pathways to self-production. It’s a shift that is not only reshaping valuations and investor expectations, but the very nature of the junior mining sector.

For decades, the junior gold mining model has been predictable: make a discovery, build a resource, and then sell the project to a major producer. The goal was to de-risk an asset just enough to catch the attention of a larger company with the capital and processing infrastructure needed to bring it into production.

But as the gold price climbs and the competitive landscape tightens, that playbook could be changing — or at least, branching out. Increasingly, juniors are bypassing the “flip” stage and moving directly into production themselves.

Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources Limited

Zeus Resources Limited

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700, Then Falls as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its sixth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (September 16) to Wednesday (September 17) amid slowing growth in the country's jobs market.

The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to the 4 to 4.25 percent range. It marks the first cut of 2025, after holding at the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range since December 2024.

Despite August consumer price index (CPI) data showing inflation rose to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in July, a weakening labor market became the focus of the Fed’s dual mandate of stable prices and maximum employment.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Prince Silver

Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Prince Silver Corp. (formerly Hawthorn Resources Corp.) (CSE:PRNC)(OTC:PRNCF) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully funded, 6,500-meter exploration drill program at its flagship Prince Silver Project, a past-producing silver-zinc-gold-lead property. The program is designed to expand known high-grade zones, validate historical drilling, and define the broader mineralized system across the property.

Key Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Related News

lithium investing

Landsat Data Shapes Lithium Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Energy Investing

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu