Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GPH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Graphite One Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GPH

All Issues: Non

Resumption (ET): 09h 46:51

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/14/c0866.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Advancing the Graphite Creek Deposit in Alaska, USA

Graphite One Welcomes Strategic Investment from Doyon Limited and Aleut

Graphite One Welcomes Strategic Investment from Doyon Limited and Aleut

Doyon and Aleut have made an investment totaling US$5.0 million in Graphite One, fully supporting the development of the Graphite Creek Deposit Doyon and Aleut Join Bering Straits Native Corporation as G1 investors Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF) (OTCQX: GPHOF ) ("Graphite One", "G1" or... Keep Reading...
Graphite One Announces Warrant Extension

Graphite One Announces Warrant Extension

Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") announces today that it is intending to extend the expiry date of an aggregate 2,802,690 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") due to expire on September 17, 2025 all of which are... Keep Reading...
Graphite One Receives Further Indication of Support for up to US$570 Million Funding from U.S. Export-Import Bank and Engages European Marketing Firm

Graphite One Receives Further Indication of Support for up to US$570 Million Funding from U.S. Export-Import Bank and Engages European Marketing Firm

Latest EXIM LOI supports development of Alaska's Graphite Creek mine, complementing October 2024's US$325 million LOI for G1's Ohio-Based Advanced Graphite Materials Plant. EXIM Letter of Interest is non-binding and indicates potential financing could provide 10-year repayment tenor under EXIM's... Keep Reading...
GRAPHITE ONE ANNOUNCES LISTING OF WARRANTS

GRAPHITE ONE ANNOUNCES LISTING OF WARRANTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./ Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the completion of its previously announced "best efforts"... Keep Reading...
Graphite One Commends Announcement of Memorandum of Understanding Between Permitting Council and State of Alaska to Advance Permitting of Critical Infrastructure Projects

Graphite One Commends Announcement of Memorandum of Understanding Between Permitting Council and State of Alaska to Advance Permitting of Critical Infrastructure Projects

G1 supports increased coordination of Federal and State resources to advance the permitting of critical infrastructure projects, including critical mineral projects. G1's Graphite Creek project is the only project listed on both the federal FAST-41 and Alaska state permitting dashboards.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

