Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWZ

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fireweed Metals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FWZ

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:45 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World*

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten*.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.
  • The resource estimate includes estimates for the critical mineral copper in addition to gold and metallurgical test work is underway to determine recoveries of these by-product metals.
  • Mactung is contiguous with Fireweed's Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, accessible by the North Canol Road, and provides potential for future project synergies.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce a new mineral resource estimate for its Mactung Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1), within the Traditional Territories of the Kaska Dena Nation and First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, and the Sahtú Settlement Area.

CEO Statement

Fireweed Starts Largest Ever Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Focused on Expansion of All Mineralized Zones

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2023 diamond drill program has started at Macmillan Pass and provide an operations update.

Highlights

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 31, 2023, in Vancouver, BC (the " Meeting "). Full details of all the voting results for the 2023 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A total of 35,535,951 common shares, representing 26.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce plans for the 2023 field program at Macmillan Pass and the appointment of Andrew Crook, P. Eng. as the new Vice President of Operations.

Highlights

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policies.

PI will trade the securities of Fireweed on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly fee of $4,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Fireweed and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market-making will be provided by PI.

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $8 Million Private Placement Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 20,000,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warran t"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof (the " Closing Date "). The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc., as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ") that included Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and iA Private Wealth Inc.

Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

Heritage Mining Ltd.

TORONTO, ONTARIO TheNewswire - June 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd (the "Company" or "Heritage") (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Zoran Mladenovic to its advisory board.

Mr Mladenovic immigrated to Canada in 1982 after completing his studies at the University of Telecommunication in Belgrade. Having built several companies between 1983 and 1996, Zoran shifted his focus to the stock market, with a specific specialty in options trading. He also creates and operates unique super-exclusive options and insurance in small markets, crypto and collateral insurance for gold businesses and claims.

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin Resources" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement") through the sale of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will primarily be used to fund the ongoing exploration program at the Victory Nickel Discovery where an active exploration program is currently underway. The Company also plans to complete a deep drill hole on the Bayan Undur Copper Project mining licences.

VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker "), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in 6,482 hectares of land contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement with Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper") for a portion of Trailbreaker's Eagle Lake property.

The Eagle Lake property borders Vizsla Copper's Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project. The option deal includes four of the fourteen claims comprising Eagle Lake. The four claims account for 6,482 hectares (ha) of the 19,000 ha property (see Figure 1).

