Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CRTL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Critical One Energy Inc.

CSE Symbol: CRTL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:30 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

