Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Trading resumes in:

Company: Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BSK

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/10/c7080.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky UraniumBSK:CATSXV:BSKEnergy Investing
BSK:CA
Blue Sky Uranium
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the " Term Sheet ") effective as of June 6, 2024 with Corredor Americano S.A . (" COAM "), an Argentine company of the Corporación América Group, to complete an option agreement (the " Proposed Transaction ") in respect to the Company's Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit (" Ivana " or the " Property ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium Files Technical Report for Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") supporting disclosure of the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for the Ivana Deposit at the Company's 100% owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina as reported on February 22 nd 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium Files Technical Report for Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") supporting disclosure of the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for the Ivana Deposit at the Company's 100% owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina as reported on February 22 nd 2024 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) (OTCQB: BKUCF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a new Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit at the Company's 100% owned Amarillo Grande Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina . The updated PEA incorporates a new mineral resource estimate, in which approximately 80% of the resources are now in the Indicated category. The PEA demonstrates robust economics from a surficial mining operation, entailing 11 years of uranium and vanadium production:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Imperial providing energy security while reducing emissions

Brad Corson speaks to investments in strategic projects in support of a lower-emission future

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) CEO Brad Corson, presented to the federal Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development on June 6 to share how the company is working to supply Canada's energy needs reliably, safely and securely, while providing benefits to the economy and taking action to reduce emissions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Mobilizes for Hook's 16,000 Metre Drill Program

Baselode Mobilizes for Hook's 16,000 Metre Drill Program

  • Drill mobilization and camp construction near completion for ACKIO and Hook
  • Ground ANT and gravity surveys complete over ACKIO and regional targets at Hook
  • Bear drill program is complete, with results to be released when assays received

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates for its ACKIOHook ("ACKIO, Hook") and Bear ("Bear") uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We look forward to exploring the ACKIO discovery and its surroundings on the Hook project this year. New targets include multi-layered geophysical and geological features along strike to the southeast and at depth beneath ACKIO. Additionally, drill hole data suggests the mineralization fluid system is open in both directions. Our regional exploration targets are reinforced with recent ground gravity and ambient noise tomography ("ANT") geophysical surveys over corridors of interest previously identified on the Hook project. We're eager to explore the Hook project," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Completes Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the 2024 winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 winter drill program consisted of 1,086 metres of drilling in four diamond drill holes. The priority for the 2024 drill program was to follow up on the clay alteration zone and elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K and H Zones.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Azincourt Energy Completes East Preston Winter Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewam

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the winter 2024 diamond drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The 2024 drill program consisted of 1,086 meters of drilling in four diamond drill holes. Drilling commenced on March 29 th and was complete on April 19 th . Logging of drill core, sampling, and demobilization of all drill equipment, helicopter, and crews was complete by the end of April. The priority for the 2024 drill program was to follow up on the clay alteration zone and elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K and H Zones (Figure 2).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forsys Reports Interim Drilling Results at Norasa

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company")

Forsys is pleased to provide an update on the Company's Norasa Uranium project ("Norasa 1 ") with interim results from its 2024 Resource Extension and Exploration target drilling program at Valencia (ML 149).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Imperial achieves first oil production from Grand Rapids project using lower emission technology

  • Ramping up production to achieve 15,000 barrels per day of GHG-advantaged volumes
  • Expected to reduce emissions intensity up to 40%, compared to existing technologies
  • Supports company goal to reduce operated oil sands emissions intensity 30% by 2030

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced its Grand Rapids oil sands project has started production at Cold Lake, marking the first commercial deployment of the recovery technology that uses less steam to lower emissions intensity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522998144/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Blue Sky Uranium
×