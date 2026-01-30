Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AYUR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

CSE Symbol: AYUR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:15 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

