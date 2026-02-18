Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AUM

Trading resumes in:

Company: AuMEGA Metals Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AUM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/18/c2402.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of its Beacon Gold Mill restart plans, further to the Company's press release dated January 26, 2026, which outlined its near-term... Keep Reading...
Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eighth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), for the Nordeau Sector and more precisely, the East Nordeau Zone (″ ENZ ″), on the 100%-owned Cadillac... Keep Reading...
NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce the high-grade oxide gold-antimony discovery of the "Armory Fault" at the Bullet Zone at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The discovery of the... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Ranks 4th on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

1911 Gold Ranks 4th on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FSE: 2KY) ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a 2026 Top 50 Company. 1911 Gold achieved a share price appreciation of 468% and market cap growth of... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Named to TSXV List of Top 50 Performing Companies

Goldgroup Named to TSXV List of Top 50 Performing Companies

Ranking #10 With a Market Cap Growth of 2,711% and 875% Share Price GrowthGoldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM list of top performing companies.TSX... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Ranks 13th Overall in the 2026 TSX Venture 50

Apollo Silver Ranks 13th Overall in the 2026 TSX Venture 50

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2026 Top 50 Company by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The TSX Venture 50™ is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past... Keep Reading...

