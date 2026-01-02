Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AIS

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AIS

Trading resumes in:

Company: A.I.S. Resources Limited

TSX-Venture Symbol: AIS

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

A.I.S. ResourcesAIS:CCTSXV:AISBattery Metals Investing
AIS:CC
The Conversation (0)
A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources

Exploring and Expanding Australian Gold Assets

Exploring and Expanding Australian Gold Assets Keep Reading...
A.I.S. Resources Signs Earn-In Agreement with Riversgold on the New Copper/Gold/Antimony Discovery at Saint John, New Brunswick

A.I.S. Resources Signs Earn-In Agreement with Riversgold on the New Copper/Gold/Antimony Discovery at Saint John, New Brunswick

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) ("Riversgold"), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the new Saint John IOCGPorphyry... Keep Reading...
A.I.S. Resources Closes Convertible Debenture Private Placement

A.I.S. Resources Closes Convertible Debenture Private Placement

A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSXV: AIS, OTCPINK: AISSF ) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces the closing of a private placement of convertible debentures and detachable warrants for gross proceeds of $195,000. Principal will be convertible into common shares at $0.05 per common share (the... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held virtually at 8:00 AM (Toronto time) on... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF") ("FSE: 20H") ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the results from its follow up field program at the North Wind Iron Ore project in West Central region of... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with aggregate gross proceeds... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has completed an agreement with Snow Lake Resources Ltd. dba Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake") to sell its remaining 49% interest in 37 mineral claims in south-eastern... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has granted a total of 3,250,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of... Keep Reading...
High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

55 North Mining Appoints Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair; Strengthens Leadership as the Company Advances the Last Hope Gold Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

Josef Schachter: Oil Stock Buy Signal Approaching, 3 Triggers to Watch

Silver Investing

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Precious Metals Investing

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

zinc investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

Gold Investing

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals