CoinSmart now the official crypto trading partner for the CHL; National partnership one of the first of its kind in Canada

CoinSmart Financial Inc., one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced a long-term national sponsorship agreement with the Canadian Hockey League to become the CHL's Official Crypto Trading Partner across its three member leagues, the OHL, WHL, and the QMJHL.

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced a long-term national sponsorship agreement with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to become the CHL's Official Crypto Trading Partner across its three member leagues, the OHL, WHL, and the QMJHL.

The agreement with CoinSmart is the CHL's first partnership with a cryptocurrency firm, with the sponsorship activating on January 28 during the CHL on TSN broadcast game where the Regina Pats play host to the Prince Albert Raiders. Year 1 of the multi-year deal will see CoinSmart premium branding and signage displayed in and around rinks across multiple teams this season including in-ice logos across all CHL major events. The following seasons will see CoinSmart branding extended across 24 teams across all three leagues.

"Coinsmart is honored and delighted to officially announce our partnership with the CHL to become their official crypto partner," said CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman. "We are very excited at the prospect of being able to support and engage with the players, fans and communities of such a culturally significant Canadian sports league and we look forward to a prosperous partnership in the seasons to come."

"We are very excited about this new partnership with CoinSmart as cryptocurrency is one of the most important new categories in the sports business. We believe a partnership between the largest hockey development league in the world and one of the leaders in Canada in this emerging field will prove to be a winning combination," said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. "We have some exciting promotions planned for the fans as part of this partnership and we can't wait for it to come to life."

Throughout the relationship, CoinSmart and the CHL will engage the league's communities with initiatives including a special award at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia to be held June 4-13 in Saint John, N.B., along with offering CHL fans access to exclusive contests with featured prizes to include cryptocurrency. The partnership kicks off with $30 credit upon registration directed towards CHL fans. Link to more information here.

About CoinSmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/.

About the Canadian Hockey League
The Canadian Hockey League is the world's largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

Overview

The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 30 percent from 2019 to 2026 and reach a market capitalization of US$5.2 billion by 2026. Because of the growth opportunities available, the overall crypto global population has more than doubled from 100 million in January 2021 to >200 million in May 2021, as per reports. To further fuel this growth, users will need platforms that they can trust without a shadow of a doubt. According to KPMG, one of the key factors that will be critical in the growth of the crypto economy are "trust agents" like regulators, auditors, academic institutions, consortiums, and trading platforms.

CoinSmart Financial is a leading Canadian-headquartered cryptocurrency asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive trading platform for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the seamless ability to on-ramp and off-ramp fiat. Clients' security and protection is the Company's primary focus.

The Company is registered as a money services business with financial regulators in Canada (through FINTRAC) and in the United States (through FinCEN). In addition the Company is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a restricted securities dealer in Ontario and all other Canadian jurisdictions.

CoinSmart is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit of Estonia for providing a virtual currency service and offers crypto asset trading services to select European countries and other markets. The Company further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency customer and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer success/support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced ccharting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services. The Company ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

CoinSmart In Numbers

CoinSmart In Numbers
  • Successful trading volume: $750,000,000
  • Total users: 152,000 in 2.5 years.
  • User satisfaction rate: 99.8%.
  • Customer acquisition cost: $80 per acquired customer
  • Lifetime value: $800 lifetime customer value
  • Revenue growth: $7.3 million revenues as at June 30, 2021 year-to-date already doubling 2020 revenues

NOTE: All the $ values are in CAD.

Strict Commitment To Transparency And Ethical Business Practices

CoinSmart obtained its Canadian FINTRAC license in 2018 before it was required. The company has also acquired licenses and approvals for each jurisdiction that it operates in including the US and Estonia. Currently, they are in the process of obtaining licenses and approvals for future geographic expansion in the European Union, Australia, and Latin America.

On October 22, 2021, CoinSmart was granted restricted dealer registration with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and all other Canadian Securities Administrators members. A little over a week later, CoinSmart went public and became listed on the public markets. CoinSmart has taken these steps to further solidify its commitment to strict compliance with regulations to ensure user protection. Being a publicly-traded company, CoinSmart will need to legally disclose the following information (not exhaustive):

  • Annual audited financials and quarterly reporting from a tier 1 accounting firm
  • Instances of insider trading
  • Ownership changes
  • Public filings for mergers and acquisitions.

Company Highlights

  • CoinSmart is a Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform that is focused on building trust with users by delivering a safe, secure and intuitive platform for trading digital assets.
  • The company is one of the first Canadian trading platforms to be compliant with the Financial Transactions and Report Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and is committed to the safety and security of its users through strict compliance with regulations.
  • The company has a strong user base and a high customer satisfaction rate of 99.8 percent. CoinSmart's revenue has grown tenfold since its launch in 2018 and is on pace to reach $14M+ in revenue for 2021 fiscal year.
  • CoinSmart is led by an experienced management team with a strong history of success in online business, mergers and acquisitions, and exit strategies.
  • In Q1 2021, CoinSmart closed a $4.5 million CAD oversubscribed pre go public funding round, followed by a C$12.6m go public round led by Eight Capital in Q2 2021.
  • On October 22, 2021, CoinSmart got the green light from the OSC to act as a restricted dealer.
  • On November 2, 2021, CoinSmart went public on the NEO Exchange under the symbol 'SMRT'.

Key Products

CoinSmart's key products are:

  • GetSmart Hub
  • SmartGuarantee
  • SmartTrade
  • SmartSupport
  • SmartSecurity
  • AdvancedTrade
  • SmartPay

GetSmart Hub

The GetSmart hub features resources and learning tools for beginner- to advanced-level users to gain critical cryptocurrency knowledge.

GetSmart Hub

The GetSmart hub includes a frequently asked questions section, comprehensive articles, blog posts, and how-to guides.

SmartGuarantee

Smart Guarantee provides users with 3 guarantees:

  • User's deposits are credited to their account on the same day that CoinSmart receives the deposit. If a user's deposit is not credited on the same day CoinSmart receives it, users are guaranteed credit for the deposit fee.
  • All cash withdrawal requests are processed within five business days. If a user's cash withdrawal request is not processed within five business days, the user's account is credited for the withdrawal fee.
  • All account verifications are processed on the same day. If the account verification is not processed the same day that it is submitted, CoinSmart will waive the user's deposit fee for their first deposit.

Users are required to notify the company by email within three business days of the event that triggers their claim request to benefit from SmartGuarantee.

SmartTrade

SmartTrade allows users to bypass tethering and trade the coins they want. In addition, users can directly trade from one coin to another in one click.

CoinSmart's current coin list includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Stellar Lumens, Litecoin, EOS, USDC, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, UniSwap, and Chainlink. In addition, CoinSmart is constantly adding digital currencies to its platform

The company also accepts multiple funding methods, including Interac, SEPA, wire transfers, e-transfers, and listed cryptocurrencies.

SmartSupport

SmartSupport is the only support service offered by a Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform that is live 24X7 and available in multiple channels. Users can ask questions to CoinSmart's SmartReps by phone, email or a live online chat.

SmartSecurity

SmartSecurity provides users with multiple features to enhance security and user protection.

  1. SmartSecurity prevents fraud with a comprehensive identity verification process that uses a database offered by data collection agencies. Through this database, SmartSecurity can detect fraudulent addresses and dates of birth for verifying a person's identity while maintaining the security and privacy of personal user information.
  2. Regardless of whether or not a user purchases a currency, users have the option of cold storage for each cryptocurrency with SmartSecurity. Cold storage keeps cryptocurrency coins away from internet access to prevent hacking attempts in cold wallets.
  3. Mandatory 2FA and Withdrawal Email cuts down heavily on fraud prevention.

Advanced Trade

Advanced Trade

Advanced Trade offers tools for experienced investors for tracking trading activity, deposits and withdrawals. Users can use features such as limit orders, stop loss, real-time charting and customized orders with an order book function.

SmartPay

SmartPay is an automated cryptocurrency invoicing platform that allows users to accept cryptocurrency as payment with guaranteed exchange rates and low transaction fees.

SmartPay

Users benefit from instantly converting their Bitcoin to fiat with a same-day payout that is wired directly to their bank account. Plus, CoinSmart's instant conversion allows users to mitigate the risk of chargebacks and price volatility.

CoinSmart Mobile App

The CoinSmart mobile app is now available on both Android and iOS.

CoinSmart Mobile App

Access the crypto markets 24X7 from your pocket with CoinSmart's mobile applications. Buy, sell, and trade all listed crypto assets and access sophisticated trading instruments.

Management Team

Management Team

Justin Hartzman - Co-Founder and CEO

Justin Hartzman is the CEO and co-founder of CoinSmart. Hartzman founded CoinSmart based on making cryptocurrency accessible to all. Hartzman strongly believes in the promising future cryptocurrency has to offer and the importance of it being a part of any well-balanced portfolio of investments. As a seasoned business leader and entrepreneur, Hartzman has led numerous companies from start-up to successful exit. His proven track record of entrepreneurial success includes founding the first website brokerage exclusively serving online businesses, pioneering the industry, and achieving over $100M in transactions to Fortune 1000 companies, PE firms, family offices, and venture funds.

Michael Koral - Co-Founder and CBO

Michael Koral is the co-founder and chief business officer of CoinSmart where he leads marketing and commercial operations. His inclination to help underserved markets led him into the frontiers of cryptocurrency. Through his contributions at CoinSmart, Koral hopes to educate the broader population in understanding the rationale and benefits behind the value that crypto-assets offer and real-world use cases. Prior to joining the team, Koral led customer acquisition and operations at AI-focused social media advertising platform, Needls.

Jeremy Koven - Co-Founder and COO

Jeremy Koven has spent the last 12 years running successful internet companies from the ground up. From building custom web solutions to marketing, operations, monetization, and exits. Previously, Koven co-founded and led development at AYCEI where he successfully completed over 550 projects managing a team of 150 developers and designers. Most recently Koven served as the chief platform officer at Needls where he drove the product vision and led the development team.

Steven Kraft - Operations Lead

Steven Kraft is a cryptocurrency and blockchain expert who leads operations at CoinSmart. Previously, Kraft spent over seven years working in traditional finance and has functional expertise in M&A, capital markets, private equity, lending, and equity research. Kraft holds an MBA from Queen's University and completed an Honours Degree in History from the University of Toronto.

Gordon Brocklehurst - Chief Financial Officer

Gordon Brocklehurst is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of senior financial and operational experience. He is a Member of the Ontario and Canadian Institutes of Chartered Professional Accountants. Has extensive experience in corporate financing, mergers & acquisitions, financial reporting and compliance in both private and public markets including the TSX and NYSE. Previously, Brocklehurst was the Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Siamons International Inc., a start-up that was successfully marketed and sold to a large international CPG company. Brocklehurst articled at KPMG after earning an honours degree in economics at York University.

Joe Tosti - Chief Compliance Officer

Joe Tosti is the Chief Compliance Officer of SDT where he has overall oversight of enterprise- wide regulatory compliance. He has over 20 years' experience in the securities industry working for some of the largest public institutions in Canada and gained extensive experience in compliance, trading, operations and wealth planning. Prior to joining SDT, Tosti was the Vice President of Compliance at CI Investments and Chief Compliance Officer at CI Private Wealth and CI Direct Investing, one of Canada's largest investment fund companies. In addition to his role at CI, Tosti has also contributed to the success of various industry start-ups.

Board Members

G. Scott Paterson

G. Scott Paterson was a Top 40 Under 40, has been a TedTalk speaker, had a chapter dedicated to him in Peter C Newman's #1 best seller: Titans, was profiled in Time Magazine as 'One of Canada's 21st Century Leaders', was profiled in Newsweek as 'One of 17 People to Watch Globally', was awarded Western University's top Alumni Purple & White Award and has been a keynote speaker on behalf of countless organizations including Mastercard, EY Entrepreneur of the Year and the National Angel Capital Organization.

Paterson has served as a Trustee of the Art Gallery of Ontario, obtained his ICD.d designation as a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Director's at Rotman School of Management and earned a Certificate in Entertainment Law from Osgoode Hall Law School. In the media space, Paterson was the second investor in Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) when the company was founded in 1997. He served as a Board member for 21 years including as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee for 15 years and today serves as a Director of Lions Gate Entertainment Canada Corp.

In the financial services arena, Paterson built Yorkton Securities, initially as Executive VP then as Chair & CEO, into Canada's leading technology & media investment bank. Under his leadership, revenue grew from $15 million in his first year to $244 million five years later. During Paterson's tenure, Yorkton was consistently ranked by Brendan Wood International as the #1 Canadian technology investment bank in respect to number of lead underwritings, quality of research and market share of trading, while raising over $3 billion as lead underwriter and over $9 billion as co-managing underwriter.

Paterson has also served as Chair of the Board of the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange, Vice Chair of the Toronto Stock Exchange, a Governor of the Investment Dealers Association, a Director of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, a Director of the Canadian Securities Institute and a Director of the Canadian Securities Advisory Council. In 2004, Paterson was recruited to join newly formed Symbility Solutions, a SaaS platform utilized by insurance companies to optimally process property claims, where he served as Board Chair for 14 years. Symbility was listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange when it was sold to Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) in 2018 for $162 million.

Alexa Abiscott

Alexa Abiscott is the General Counsel and Secretary of ApplyBoard Inc. and is responsible for ApplyBoard's global legal operations, privacy and data governance compliance and risk management portfolios and acts as Secretary of the Board of Directors. Abiscott is a founding member of Women General Counsel Canada (WGCC) and the General Counsel Chapter of the Women's Law Association of Ontario. She is currently serving a two-year term as President of WGCC. Prior to her current role at ApplyBoard, Alexa created and led the Office of General Counsel and Board Secretariat at Sheridan College. Prior to her General Counsel roles, Alexa practiced as corporate commercial litigation lawyer at a Bay Street law firm. She lives in Toronto with her husband and four children.

Abiscott holds an Honour's Bachelor Degree from McGill University in Anthropology, a Graduate Diploma in International Business from McGill University, a Bachelor of Laws from Western University, and has been certified in NFP governance by the Institute of Corporate Directors and the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management

Jeffery Haas

Jeffrey Haas is a leader in the online gaming industry and has been a strategic advisor to CoinSmart since 2019.. He has 20+ years' experience helping build some of the largest gaming businesses in the world, including DraftKings, PokerStars, the World Poker Tour (WPT), Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT), European Poker Tour (EPT) & PartyPoker. His work has varied across executive-level contributions to business strategy, product development, operations, licensing and regulatory compliance within this highly regulated industry.

Haas is the SVP of International Strategy for Boston-based DraftKings, where he has worked since 2015. He is a relentless and creative business development innovator, public policy strategist, growth marketer and digital futurist.

Prophecy Defi

Prophecy DeFi


Overview

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is an emerging multi-billion dollar industry that is expected to revolutionize the financial industry. Globally, the FinTech Market was valued at US $7301.78 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.87 percent to 2026. Although the market is still in its early stages, DeFi has seen explosive growth from $2 billion in total locked value in May 2020 to $250 billion in total locked value in November 2021.

DeFi encompasses various financial services such as earning interest, borrowing, lending, purchasing insurance, trading derivatives, trading assets and more on public blockchains. Unlike traditional banking, DeFi is much faster and doesn’t involve a third party or any paperwork. DeFI is similar to crypto as it is a global, peer-to-peer and open to all system.

Prophecy DeFi (CSE:PDFI) is diving into the FinTech market by bringing together technology start-ups in the blockchain and DeFi sectors to fund innovation, elevate industry research and create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

Prophecy Defi Layer2 Blockchain

“Prophecy DeFi, through its operating company, Layer2 Blockchain, provides investors with exposure to the fastest-growing segment of the fastest-growing asset class in the world, and possibly even in history. Cryptocurrencies have gone from zero to $3 trillion in the span of a handful of years, which I believe would probably be the biggest single wealth creation event in human history. And this is the leading edge of that entire ecosystem,” said Prophecy DeFi’s CEO John McMahon.

Prophecy DeFi’s 100 percent owned Layer2 Blockchain is a multi-platform solution that solves the issues of lack of capital and lack of expertise in the cryptocurrency and crypto exchange markets. Layer2 Blockchain is primarily involved in liquidity mining through forming partnerships with and providing liquidity to newly-formed and emerging automated market making (AMM) DeFi pools to earn protocol tokens and absolute returns. Layer2 Blockchain also engages in cross-chain lending and partakes in network staking and validation.

Layer2 Blockchain leverages first-mover advantage as one of the first publicly-listed companies focused on bridging the new Layer Two Decentralized Finance industry with traditional capital markets. Layer2 Blockchain is leading the way in automated market making where cryptocurrencies can be traded all over the globe and has already partnered with exchanges and deployed capital. As a result, Layer2 Blockchain plays a critical role in creating liquidity within emerging DeFi protocols.

Prophecy Defi Layer2 Capital

In June 2021, the company announced that it became a member of the Blockchain Research Institute. The Blockchain Research Institute has a member community that includes more than 90 world-leading enterprises, governments, associations and technology platforms. The partnership grants Prophecy DeFi access to a research library consisting of more than 100 projects as well as entrance into the blockchain community.

Prophecy DeFi has a track record of strong revenue generation. In November 2021, the company generated yield and capital gains of $2.98 million in 120 days. The significant return comes after Layer2 Blockchain purchased a total of $3.65 million in digital assets and deployed these assets across 11 positions. Layer2 Blockchain generated an annualized rate of return of 492.5 percent from these digital assets in just 90 days.

Prophecy DeFi strongly believes that its Layer2 Blockchain subsidiary has strong potential and scalability as decentralized finance revolutionizes the finance industry and public markets.

Prophecy Defi Layer2 Secret Formula

The company is led by a highly experienced management team with a history of success in cryptocurrency and shareholder value creation. Prophecy DeFi’s advisors include a co-founder of one of the most successful blockchains, Polygon, which has a current market capitalization of $10 billion.

Company Highlights

  • Provides investors with exposure to a growing multi-billion dollar segment with a total locked value of over $250 billion
  • Layer2 Blockchain has first-mover advantage as one of the first publicly-listed companies focused on bridging the new Layer Two Decentralized Finance industry with traditional capital markets
  • Fully-owned Layer2 Blockchain mainly focuses on forming partnerships with and providing liquidity to newly-formed and emerging automated market making (AMM) DeFi pools
  • In November 2021, the company generated yield and capital gains of $2.98 million in 120 days after purchasing a total of $3.65 million in digital assets.

Key Product

Layer2 Blockchain

Layer2 Blockchain Inc. is a fully-owned subsidiary of Prophecy DeFi, and is one of the first publicly-listed companies focused on bridging the new Layer Two Decentralized Finance industry with traditional capital markets. Layer2 Blockchain is a multi-platform experience that accelerates the development of the Decentralized Finance industry on scalable blockchains by providing early-stage liquidity to the most promising DeFi projects.

Prophecy Defi Layer2 Blockchain Inc

Layer2 Blockchain is primarily involved in liquidity mining through forming partnerships with and providing liquidity to newly-formed and emerging automated market making (AMM) DeFi pools to earn protocol tokens and absolute returns. Layer2 Blockchain also engages in cross-chain lending by deploying capital across different blockchain lending pools to capture systematic differences in lending rates.

Layer2 Blockchain is backed by a team consisting of leading experts in the industry who have been in the DeFi industry since its inception.

Management Team

John A. McMahon - Chief Executive Officer

John McMahon has served as chairman and chief executive officer of Prophecy DeFi since March 2021. He has held many senior banking roles within the investment industry and is currently a managing partner of Thought Launch Capital & Advisory. Before this role, he served as vice chairman and head of investment banking for Mackie Research Capital Corporation. McMahon subsequently served as the managing director of Investment Banking for Industrial Alliance Securities.

Roland Nimmo - Chief Financial Officer

Roland Nimmo serves as the CFO of Prophecy DeFi. He has over 35 years of experience in both public and private companies in Canada and throughout the globe. Nimmo is a Chartered Accountant (CPA) with an Honors Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Queen's University in Kingston. Nimmo was formerly a partner with Arthur Andersen and Deloitte. He has provided financial leadership to some of Canada's most successful organizations including Magna International.

Cameron Day - Vice President

Cameron Day is the vice president of Prophecy DeFi. He is involved in all aspects of the firm’s activities, including analyzing potential investment opportunities, executing transactions and working with portfolio companies to develop and implement value-enhancing initiatives. Cameron was raised in Toronto. He graduated with an Honors Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Finance from Queen’s University. Day is a CFA level 2 candidate.

Alex Tapscott - Chair of the Advisory Committee

Alex Tapscott is the chairman of Prophecy DeFi’s advisory committee and the managing director of Ninepoint Partners’ digital asset group. In addition, Tapscott is an entrepreneur, author and seasoned capital markets professional. Tapscott is focused on the impact of Bitcoin, blockchain and other digital assets on business and financial markets. Tapscott is the co-author of the critically-acclaimed non-fiction best-seller, Blockchain Revolution, which has been translated into more than 15 languages and has sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide. He is also the editor and co-author of Financial Services Revolution.

Tapscott is sought after worldwide for his expertise by business and government audiences. He has delivered over 200 lectures and executive briefings for global corporations and financial services firms.

His TedX talk, “Blockchain is Eating Wall Street” has been viewed over 750,000 times. Tapscott has also written for The New York Times, Harvard Business Review, The Globe and Mail, National Post and many other publications. In 2017, Tapscott co-founded the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) which is a global think-tank that investigates blockchain strategies, opportunities and use-cases. Tapscott is also a CFA Charterholder.

Sandeep Nailwal - Advisor

Sandeep Nailwal is an Indian entrepreneur, software developer and co-founder of Polygon. Polygon has quickly become a top 20 ranked protocol in the sector worldwide with a fully diluted valuation of over US$10 billion. Polygon was founded in 2017 to solve the problem of high fees and slow transaction speeds on Ethereum which is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency.

Polygon is a Layer Two blockchain on Ethereum that allows users to build applications on Polygon at a far lower cost than Ethereum. The valuation of Polygon’s native token, Matic, has risen from a market capitalization of less than US$26 million at inception in 2019 to over US$10 billion today. Nailwal is also the founder of India’s Crypto Covid Relief Fund which has raised an incredible US$1 Billion in less than 12 months.

Galia Benartzi - Advisor

Galia Benartzi is the co-founder of Bancor which is the world's first open-source protocol that ensures on-chain liquidity between any blockchain-based asset. More than $2 billion in token conversions have been processed via Bancor. The protocol impacts organizations and people across the globe, from blockchain teams to real-world communities issuing local currencies.

Benartzi is also the inventor of the Automated Market Maker which is now a building block of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Benartzi was recognized by Forbes and Glamour Magazine as a leading woman in crypto. She has been featured on BloombergTV and CNBC. Benartzi has spoken at the United Nations, TEDx and the Oslo Freedom Forum on monetary theory and innovation. Benartzi previously co-founded Mytopia which is the first social gaming company for smartphones that was acquired by 888 in 2010. She also co-founded Particle Code which is a cross-platform development technology for mobile applications that was acquired by Appcelerator in 2012. She was a venture partner at Peter Thiel's Founder's Fund as well as a founding member of Summit Powder Mountain. Benartzi was also the organizer of Bretton Woods 75 which is a commemoration event evaluating the historic monetary accords.

Peng Zhong - Advisor

Peng Zhong is the CEO of Tendermint. Zhong leads a world-class team that builds applications to improve the usability, accessibility and safety of blockchain for developers and end-users. Tendermint is a core contributor to the Cosmos ecosystem which houses more than 250 blockchain projects and secures over $100B in digital assets. Projects on the Cosmos ecosystem include Binance Chain, Terra, Crypto.com, ThorChain, Osmosis, Kava, Fetch.ai, Injective Protocol, Persistence, Akash, Regen and many more.

Stuart Hensman - Director

Stuart Hensman has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Hensman brings a wealth of knowledge from diversified industries. He has held numerous positions throughout his career, including chairman and chief executive officer at Scotia Capital Inc. (USA), managing director of equities at Scotia Capital Inc. (United Kingdom), chairman of the board of governors at CI Funds, chairman of the board at Creststreet Asset Management and chairman of the board of Creststreet Power and Income Fund.

Charlie Morris - Director

Charlie Morris is the managing partner of CMCC Global which is an asset manager focused solely on digital assets. Morris co-founded CMCC Global in 2016 and has grown the business to over US$300m in assets under management with offices in Asia and North America. Previously, Morris was a software engineer in Hong Kong focused on iOS app development. Morris was also a technology sector management consultant in London. Morris has acted as an expert adviser on blockchain technology for multinational enterprises. Morris was an Ethereum ICO investor in 2014.

Tim Diamond - Director

Tim Diamond brings over 30 years of entrepreneurial and managerial experience across asset management, real estate, merchant banking and venture investing. Diamond has founded, built and successfully exited several companies. Since 2014, Diamond has been the CEO of Whitehall Apartments Corp. which is a private REIT. Diamonds has served on the boards of numerous publicly listed investment funds during his career. Most recently, Diamond was on the board of Trichome Financial Corp. which is a publicly-listed finance company.

