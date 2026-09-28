Canadian Critical Minerals Announces an Extension and Amendment of the Capacity Funding Agreement Regarding the Bull River Mine Project with Ktunaxa Nation Council

Canadian Critical Minerals Announces an Extension and Amendment of the Capacity Funding Agreement Regarding the Bull River Mine Project with Ktunaxa Nation Council

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI,OTC:RIINF) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Capacity Funding Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Ktunaxa Nation Council (the "KNC"), including minor amendments to the Agreement regarding its Bull River Mine Project near Cranbrook, British Columbia, has been extended to December 31, 2027.

The Bull River Mine Project is located within ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa, the traditional territory of the Ktunaxa Nation (i.e. Ktunaxa homelands). In this agreement, the KNC represents the Ktunaxa Nation at the direction of the four Ktunaxa First Nation governments of ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation, ʔaq̓am, yaqan nuʔkiy, and Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi'it First Nation. The Company entered into the original Capacity Funding Agreement with KNC on May 25, 2022.

The Agreement provides a framework for the purposes of information sharing and engagement and, where appropriate, accommodation between CCMI and Ktunaxa First Nations. Funds will be used for the purpose of defraying costs incurred by KNC in carrying out and completing the regulatory review of the Bull River Mine Project application in addition to other engagement activities between CCMI and KNC. Previously, the Company notified KNC and the British Columbia Major Mines Office on July 16, 2026 of its intent to begin processing existing mineralized stockpiled material on surface at the mine and then resume underground mining operations.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO commented, "We are extremely pleased to complete this extension of the Capacity Funding Agreement with KNC. It provides for a structured process of information sharing and engagement surrounding the Bull River Mine Project. We look forward to a long-term relationship with the Ktunaxa Nation."

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 4% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

Contact Information
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316174

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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