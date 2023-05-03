Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 3, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has obtained a management cease-trade order ("MCTO") from the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BSCS"), the Company's principal regulator, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") with respect to the Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Documents").

The MCTO prohibits the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company until the Company files the Annual Documents and the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The issuance of the MCTO does not affect the ability of persons other than the CEO and CFO to trade in the Company's securities.

Canada Silver Cobalt did not file the Annual Documents by the prescribed legal deadline of May 1, 2023 due to the fact that the Company had to make the necessary arrangements with its auditors to complete the audit of its annual financial statements. The Company has made the necessary arrangements for the audit and is working expeditiously with its auditors to complete the annual financial statements, with the goal of filing the Annual Documents on or before May 10, 2023.

Canada Silver Cobalt confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it has not filed the Annual Documents. Canada Silver Cobalt is not currently subject to any insolvency proceedings. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this news release.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property – 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focused along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties. Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

" Frank J. Basa "

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.co

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksTSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") compliant technical report dated April 6, 2023 on SEDAR for its Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada. The updated report was prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP and Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP. The report updates the NI 43-101 report dated July 4, 2022 prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP, Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP and Alizée Liénard, P. Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc . The updated NI 43-101 report recommends a work program in an amount of $500,000 on the Graal project, including a diamond drilling program for 2,000 metres

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement by way of issuing 6,950,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $347,500. The Company will also be issuing 5,970,000 Quebec Flow-through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds $477,600 for an aggregate of $825,100.

The Company also announces that it plans to issue up to an additional 13,050,000 Units raising gross proceeds of $652,500 and 6,530,000 QFT Units raising gross proceeds of $522,400 in a second final tranche closing in the in the coming weeks. Additional finder's fees will be paid on behalf of the private placement. The private placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") has decided to re-assess the value of it's fully owned Shillington Copper Property north of Castle East, near Gowganda Ontario. The Shillington Copper Property has the potential to become a valuable Copper exploration asset given the current market demand.

The Company had previously acquired the 2190-hectare Shillington Copper Property in 2020 to expand the land package and exploration potential north of Castle East given the geology and controlling structures nearby. The Company completed a ground-truthing and prospecting program in 2021 over a 2 square kilometre area and identified strong mineralization from grab and outcrop samples. The Company will plan a future exploration program to define the extent of this potential high-grade copper mineralised area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Announces New Independent Board Member

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces New Independent Board Member

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald Goguen, Sr. to the Company's Board of Directors

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Receives Permits to Follow Up on Near-Surface 4,710 g/t Silver and 24.95 g/t Gold Intersections

Canada Silver Cobalt Receives Permits to Follow Up on Near-Surface 4,710 g/t Silver and 24.95 g/t Gold Intersections

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 6, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") has received new permits to allow follow-up drilling and outcrop stripping on the shallow gold and silver mineralization at Castle East.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Completion of Successful 4-hole Drill Program on its Smokey lithium Property in Nevada

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Completion of Successful 4-hole Drill Program on its Smokey lithium Property in Nevada

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has completed its 2023 spring drill program at its Smokey Lithium property in Nevada. The Smokey Lithium property is located in Esmeralda County, a prolific region for clay lithium deposits, 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Georgia Lake Claims and Shares for Debt Transaction with Plateau Ventures LLC

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Georgia Lake Claims and Shares for Debt Transaction with Plateau Ventures LLC

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation and an arm's length creditor have entered into an agreement for payment of indebtedness in the aggregate total of $65,000 (the "Shares for Debt Transaction") through conversion of such debt into common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares"). Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction, the Corporation will issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 Common Shares, at a deemed price of $0.065 per Common Share to Plateau Ventures LLC, based on successful drilling achievements.  The proposed shares for debt settlement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has signed a binding purchase and sale agreement with Global Energy Metals Corp. ("GEMC", TSXV: GEMC) for GEMC to acquire the Company's remaining 15% interest in the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box mineral properties (the "Properties") in Nevada (the "Transaction").

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Upon closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), consideration for the purchase of the Properties will be paid to Nevada Sunrise in the form of 2,500,000 common shares of GEMC (the "Consideration Shares"). Closing is planned to occur on or before June 30, 2023 , subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. In addition to a regulatory 4-month hold period, Nevada Sunrise has agreed to additional voluntary hold periods with respect to the Consideration Shares, which will vest in four tranches over a 12-month period from their date of issuance.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with Copaur Minerals Inc.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's exploration activities and future exploration plans at its projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ending December 31 , 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c6534.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Nears Completion of Pilot Plant at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Nears Completion of Pilot Plant at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a company with two substantial lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina and over $35 million of cash on hand, is pleased to report that construction of the Company's 120 tonne per annum ("tpa") pilot plant is nearing completion and is expected to commence test production of high-quality lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") in Q2Q3 2023.

The pilot plant has the potential to utilize brine from both the 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar and the Company's 5,000-hectare asset in nearby Salar del Hombre Muerto.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Completes Successful Drill Program on Its Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

Victory Completes Successful Drill Program on Its Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

  • Onsite geological assessment indicates significantly expanded the area and thickness of the targeted claystone sequences of the Esmeralda Formation at Smokey Lithium
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • The project area and surrounding lands show strong lithium mineralization with the Esmeralda Formation at surface. When combined with the highly encouraging results from Victory's first round drilling (completed in 2022) the project area is highly prospective

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed its 2023 spring drill program, drilling at a total of 1966.5 feet over 4 holes, cores from which have been assembled and sent for assay

Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO noted: "Our team has reviewed the onsite findings and have determined that this drill program moved the project from an early-stage project towards an advanced stage project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Files S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its World-Class Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan, Canada

Uranium Energy Corp Files S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its World-Class Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan, Canada

  • Total Roughrider Project resources are 27.8 million lbs. U 3 O 8 in 389,000 tonnes grading 3.25% U 3 O 8 in the Indicated category and 36.0 million lbs. U 3 O 8 in 359,000 tonnes grading 4.55% U 3 O 8 in the Inferred category (Table 1).
  • Following the acquisition of the Roughrider Project in 2012, Rio Tinto completed additional delineation and geotechnical drilling during 2012 through 2016, further delineating the Far East Zone and increasing the confidence level of the resources. This new TRS resource is based on 665 diamond drillholes completed to date by Hathor Exploration Limited ("Hathor") and Rio Tinto for a total of approximately 228,180 meters of drilling on the Project.
  • For consistency in approach and to leverage existing technical knowledge of the Project, UEC has completed this TRS resource report with the team at SRK Consulting, building on their excellent technical knowledge and experience with the Project. Most of the gain in indicated resources comes from the Far East Zone that was not previously disclosed by Hathor.
  • The next steps for the Project by UEC will be to commission an Initial Assessment economic study and complete further delineation drilling to upgrade the current inferred resources to indicated.
  • The Project has access to all-weather roads and power infrastructure. There is an airport accessible to the public at Points North Landing 6 km from the deposit area.
  • UEC's attributed resources now total 226.2 million pounds U 3 O 8 in the Measured and Indicated Categories and 102.7 million pounds U 3 O 8 in the Inferred category across all its projects (1) , cementing UEC's status as one of the largest diversified North American focused uranium companies.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR disclosing updated mineral resources for the Company's 100% owned Roughrider Project (the "Project" or "Roughrider").

Amir Adnani , CEO and President stated: "Our vision is to develop UEC as the leading Western supplier of secure,100% unhedged uranium, combining a platform of U.S. and Canadian assets. The new Roughrider resource is an exciting catalyst for UEC in Eastern Athabasca and anchors our Canadian high-grade conventional pipeline. From here, we're gearing-up to 1) complete an Initial Assessment economic study at Roughrider and 2) conduct additional drilling to enhance and grow this latest resource. Our future development plans will substantially benefit from the tier one ESG, geotechnical and permitting work completed by Rio Tinto to advance the Roughrider Project towards production."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Culpeo Minerals: Exploring High-grade Outcropping Copper-Gold Projects in Chile

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Precious Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.55 Million from Warrant Exercises

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Reports Baptiste Metallurgical Variability Testwork, Achieving High Confidence in Projected Magnetic Separation Recovery Across Entire Mine Life

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

×