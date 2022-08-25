Battery MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The purchase of a 10-acre industrial-zoned property with direct Highway 11 access will allow Canada Silver Cobalt abundant area for core handling and more efficient use of space

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 25, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has closed its acquisition to acquire a 10-acre (4 hectare) property fronting Highway 11 near Cobalt, ON, that will be used as the central hub for all of the Company's Ontario and Quebec operations for a cash consideration of $265,000 which sum represents the value of the property of $465,000, less $200,000 in previously paid lease payments.

The Company entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement on December 6, 2021, which was revised on April 26, 2022, and further amended on August 23, 2022 to reflect the revised purchase price and the previous lease payments that were made.

The property houses a 4,000 square-foot, fully serviced warehouse that is currently being leased by the Company and used as its main core processing facility. The access to Highway 11 allows for easy transportation of core, samples, and distribution of Company staff to projects across Ontario and Quebec. The property is located on the power grid and does not require any generators. The location is close to Timiskaming Shores and Cobalt, ON and provides easy access to supplies and amenities for Company staff. The property also contains an extra building.

The warehouse has already been converted into a full-service facility that fits the Company's current needs, but will also allow for further expansion as the Company grows. The facility is being used for offices, core logging, sampling, core cutting, and long-term core storage - all located on site.

The purchase of the property is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The vendor of the property is a company controlled by a family member of one of the directors and officers of the Company.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it will be exploring in 2022.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding future financings, if any, pursuant to the short form base shelf prospectus referred to above, and comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksTSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
TSXV:CCW

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Outcrop Stripping, Channel Sampling, and Prepares for Diamond Drilling at Its Eby-Otto Gold Property

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Outcrop Stripping, Channel Sampling, and Prepares for Diamond Drilling at Its Eby-Otto Gold Property

The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with mineralized veins identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it recently began advancing the field work component of Phase 1 for its exploration plan at the Eby-Otto gold property near Kirkland Lake.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Appoints Gerhard Kiessling as Vice President Exploration

Canada Silver Cobalt Appoints Gerhard Kiessling as Vice President Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces the appointment of Gerhard Kiessling, P.Geo., as Vice President Exploration, succeeding Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., who will continue as President and Chief Operating Officer.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CANADA SILVER COBALT Files 43-101 Technical Report on Graal Nickel & Copper Project

CANADA SILVER COBALT Files 43-101 Technical Report on Graal Nickel & Copper Project

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant technical report dated July 4, 2022 on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada. The report was prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP, Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP and Alizée Liénard, P. Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 0.89 % Nickel EQ over 5.80 Meters in Zone of Massive Sulphides at Graal

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 0.89 % Nickel EQ over 5.80 Meters in Zone of Massive Sulphides at Graal

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

In addition, the remainder of all pending assays from the 2021-2022 winter drill program have been received; this will allow completion of a technical report at the Graal property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Resumes Drilling at Its EV Battery Metals Graal Property in Northern Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Resumes Drilling at Its EV Battery Metals Graal Property in Northern Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a follow-up drill program at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec.

The minimum 5,000m drill program aims at testing the geophysical anomalies characterized by high conductance that were highlighted during a recent FL-TDEM geophysical survey (See news release April 19, 2022). The objective is to verify the continuity and the extent of the nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization and search for the zones with increased thickness. Laurentia Exploration Services is conducting the drill program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Acquisition of Rinconcita II at Salar de Rincon

Argentina Lithium Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Acquisition of Rinconcita II at Salar de Rincon

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to share further results of an additional TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) line that intercepted the previously announced 8 TEM lines completed on its Urgakh Naran project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

ACME Lithium Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "ACLHF". ACME upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3PITJ8L

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Announces the First Assays From Drilling at the Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Announces the First Assays From Drilling at the Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce the receipt of the first drill core assays from recent drill testing of six priority targets at the Company's 100%-owned Belmont Silver Project located 72 kilometers northeast of Tonopah in central Nevada, USA

Assay results include an intersection of 440 g/t silver and 0.99% lead between 27.74-28.47 meters in drill hole BS2202. The high-grade silver is included within a wider interval between 26.76-30.82 meters which averaged 134 g/t Ag and which forms part of a fault/crush zone that appears to be trending at a high angle to the drill core (Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes ACME Lithium Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes ACME Lithium Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME; OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ACME Lithium Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ACME Lithium Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ACLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×