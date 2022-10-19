Battery MetalsInvesting News

October 19, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada - Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that, further to its news release dated October 18, 2022, the Company has closed a fully subscribed for non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,805,000.

The Company issued 13,681,819 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.11 per QFT Unit. The Company also issued 3,000,000 FT Units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds of $300,000.

Each QFT and FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company and one half of one share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share, for a period of two years from closing, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange").

The proceeds of the FT private placement will be used for ongoing drilling of the Company's Eby-Otto property located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The proceeds of the QFT private placement will be used for the Company's Lowney-Lac Edouard property, located in central Quebec.

GloRes Securities Inc., the lead finder for the financing, was paid $102,350 in cash and 938,637 finder's warrants.  An additional $42,000 cash and 400,409 finder warrants were also paid to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. The finder's warrants are at an exercise price of $0.11 per share, for a period of two years from closing. The finder's fees paid in connection with the private placement are subject to Exchange approval.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four‐month and a day hold period expiring on February 20, 2023 in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp. The Castle Property is 15 km east of Aris Gold Corp's Juby gold deposit, 30 km due south of Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson mine, 75 km southwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Complex, and 100 km southeast of new gold discoveries in the Timmins West area.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp in May 2020.  A total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Robinson Zone beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters were identified. The discovery remains open in all directions (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability) (refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020) Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada , with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020).

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold and copper in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver District of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

