Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Investors’ Guide to AI-based Cybersecurity

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Pure Life Healthcare Management

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Canada Silver Announces Quebec Flow-Through Private Placement

Canada Silver Announces Quebec Flow-Through Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

October 30, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces a non-brokered private placement offering by issuing 10,000,000 Quebec Flow-Through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.04 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds $400,000.

Each QFT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company and one half of one share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share, for a period of two years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

The proceeds of the QFT private placement will be used for the Company's Lowney-Lac Edouard property, located in central Quebec .

Finder's fees in the amount of $28,000 cash and 350,000 warrants will be paid in connection with the financing. The finder's warrants are at an exercise price of $0.08 per share, for a period of two years from closing. The finder's fees paid in connection with the private placement are subject to Exchange approval.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four‐month and a day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring; and (3) lithium property – 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (the "Company") and Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the proposed distribution of common shares and common share purchase warrants of Coniagas to the shareholders of the Company, the proposed private placement by Coniagas and proposed listing of Coniagas on a Canadian stock exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement will be set out in the Company's management information circular, which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksCCW:CATSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Samples 12 of the Numerous New Pegmatites at the Ongoing St-Denis Lithium Exploration Program

Canada Silver Cobalt Samples 12 of the Numerous New Pegmatites at the Ongoing St-Denis Lithium Exploration Program

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Advancement of the Lithogeochemical Mapping of the Area supported by 36 samples covering two distinct areas over 1.5km and 2km long near Circle Lake Road in St-Denis Claim Block

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favour of the Plan of Arrangement and Related Matters

Canada Silver Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favour of the Plan of Arrangement and Related Matters

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

- Canada Silver Cobalt to transfer the Graal property located in Québec to its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals with the intention of Coniagas becoming a supplier to the electric vehicle ("EV") market

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Ontario Building up Critical Minerals Supply Chain

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Pegmatite Confirmations and Advanced Geochemical Insights Propel Exploration Success

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Obtains Interim Order for Spin-out of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Obtains Interim Order for Spin-out of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

- Canada Silver Cobalt to transfer the Graal property located in Québec to its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals with the intention of Coniagas becoming a supplier to the electric vehicle ("EV") market

- Annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on October 31, 2023 to approve the transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Obtains Transport Canada Dewatering Exemption Necessary for The Development of The Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Obtains Transport Canada Dewatering Exemption Necessary for The Development of The Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce having obtained an order from the Minister of Transport of Canada (the "Order") exempting the Corporation from the prohibition to dewater navigable waters under the Canadian Navigable Waters Act ("CNWA") impacting 28 navigable waters located either on top of or around the perimeter of the future open pit mine site for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project

Indeed, Subsection 23(1) of the CNWA prohibits taking any action, such as dewatering, that lowers the water level of a navigable water or any part of a navigable water to a level that extinguishes navigation for vessels, unless the Minister of Transport receives an application for an exemption and the Governor in Council is satisfied that it would be in the public interest to permit the dewatering that extinguishes navigation. Following a detailed review and analysis of the Corporation's request, Transport Canada concluded that it would be in the public interest to permit the dewatering, thereby reducing water levels in the 28 navigable waters and making navigation impracticable. As a result, an exemption was granted to the Corporation pursuant to subsection 24(1) of the CNWA.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a media services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Market One Media Group (" Market One "). Market One, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto is a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets operating in editorial, video and digital media. The media message is distributed via broadcast, digital, and social media channels including media platforms such as BNN Bloomberg.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Market One's engagement is for a term of six months. Market One will provide services including investor lead generation buildout, a social media campaign, banner ads and articles. The company will pay Market One a fee of $160,000 plus GST for the services provided. The Market One agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Market One will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, Market One and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither Market One nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-engages-market-one-media-group-for-marketing-contract-301970640.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of the second and final tranche of the previously-reported non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ", see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated August 16, 2023 and September 15, 2023 ) consisting of 6,110,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $488,800 (the " Second Tranche "). A total of 9,672,500 Units were sold in the Offering in two tranches for gross proceeds of $773,800 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on October 3, 2023, the Company has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Canuck Lithium Corp. ("Canuck"). The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of a share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") entered into among the Company, Canuck, and the shareholders of Canuck (the "Canuck Shareholders").

Hertz now owns 100% of the ACDC Project, located in the emerging hard rock lithium district in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. There are approximately 135 historical references to pegmatite outcrops that have never been evaluated or sampled for their lithium potential on the Property according to the Quebec Government's SIGEOM Database (Figure 3).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Announces Share Consolidation

Victory Announces Share Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on October 23, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Receipt of US$2.5m Royalty Payment

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Receipt of US$2.5m Royalty Payment

Receipt of US$2.5 Million Royalty Payment and Next Basin Drilling Programme Design Underway to Target a Further US$3 Million Royalty Payment

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF),, the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce receipt of the US$2.5 million payment from the Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC") upon confirmation of the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") surpassing 1.0Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") at the Company's Basin Project, Arizona (September 28, 2023 PR). BHL has initiated a new drill plan for Basin with a particular focus on placing sites to reduce surface impact and meet the Company's objective of defining an inferred total MRE of +2.5Mt LCE. The Company has also expanded the claim block to the north by adding an additional 2.84km2 of claims over open ground which has exceptional exploration potential

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Exploration Defines More Than 800m Strike >5% TREO at Odyssey REE Project

Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Altiplano Reports on Concentrate Sample Results and Processing Updates at El Penon

JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Related News

Resource Investing

Exploration Defines More Than 800m Strike >5% TREO at Odyssey REE Project

Base Metals Investing

Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Energy Investing

Baselode Releases More Uranium Assay Results from ACKIO

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

×