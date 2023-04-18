Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Highlights

  • Assay results from 16 drillholes continue to confirm high-grade near-surface mineralization
  • Nine drillholes with intersections of higher-grade (above 1% nickel) mineralization
  • Hole TEX23-26 intersected 3 metres of 1.47% nickel within 13.5 metres of 0.82% nickel within 52.5 metres of 0.5% nickel
  • Hole TEX23-19 intersected 7 metres of 1.03% nickel within 40.0 metres of 0.69% nickel
  • High grade mineralization intersected in northern lens 470 metres from original high grade lens in the south area
  • Hole TXT23-32 intersected 10.5 metres of 0.95% nickel within 43.5 metres of 0.59% nickel within 292 metres of 0.31% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced assay results that indicate an expansion of high grade, near-surface nickel mineralization at the Texmont property located 36 kilometres south of Timmins, Ontario .

This release contains assay results from 16 additional holes with assays pending from eleven holes. The Company has drilled 39 holes totaling 9,696 metres as part of an exploration program to support the development of a resource. The mineralization has been drilled over a footprint of 1 kilometre along strike to a maximum depth of 444 metres where it remains open (Figures 1 and 2).

Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel Company, said, "The latest assay results continue to confirm our thesis of near-surface high grade intervals within thick mineralized sections which support the potential for near-term, smaller scale, open pit production.  Of particular note, we are excited by the near-surface higher grade interval in hole TEX23-32 in the northern lens which is nearly half a kilometre from the southern high-grade lens. We have now planned additional drilling at the northern lens. We are looking forward to delivering an initial resource and Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA") on Texmont this year as its near-term production potential is highly complementary to our large-scale Crawford and regional nickel sulphide project potential."

Current Drill Results

All 39 drillholes intersected mineralized peridotite to varying degrees, with the drill program confirming Canada Nickel's interpretation of the Texmont deposit, as displaying zoning in its mineralization, with a higher-grade core >1.0% ranging between 2 to 8 metres thickness (and being the main target of previous mining), grading into an outer shell of moderate-high mineralization 0.6-1.0% of up to 20 to 30 metres in thickness and followed by further outward shells of moderate and lower grades (Table 1. Figure 3). Overburden in the area varied between 2 and 18 metres in downhole length (average 7.5 metres).

Table 1: Texmont exploration drilling results - high grade highlights

Hole ID

From

To

Length*

Ni

Co

Pd

Pt

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

( %)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

( %)

TXT22-13

153.0

174.0

21.0

0.52

0.02

0.036

0.030

0.15

5.68

0.63

and

183.0

192.0

9.0

0.49

0.02

0.027

0.023

0.12

5.42

0.58

Including

184

185.5

1.5

1.02

0.035

0.053

0.044

0.13

6.01

1.27

TXT23-15

85.5

104.5

19.0

0.57

0.02

0.034

0.024

0.16

6.00

0.66

including

85.5

93.5

8.0

0.88

0.03

0.061

0.041

0.17

6.55

1.00

Including

91.5

93.5

2

1.24

0.05

0.068

0.049

0.15

6.50

1.70

TXT23-16

202.5

223.5

21.0

0.48

0.02

0.035

0.023

0.13

5.57

0.59

Including

217.5

223.5

6.0

0.72

0.02

0.060

0.040

0.14

5.65

1.09

Including

219

221

2

1.03

1.03

0.03

0.094

0.060

0.13

5.82

TXT23-19

63

184

121

0.52

0.02

0.038

0.029

0.15

5.56

0.48

TXT23-19

63.0

98.7

35.7

0.70

0.02

0.060

0.045

0.14

5.27

0.70

and

144.0

184.0

40.0

0.69

0.02

0.054

0.042

0.16

5.99

0.55

Including

145.0

148.3

3.3

1.24

0.02

0.124

0.087

0.15

5.12

1.06

and

156.5

160.0

3.5

1.20

0.03

0.100

0.071

0.15

5.75

0.94

including

170.0

177.0

7.0

1.03

0.03

0.083

0.069

0.16

6.73

0.81

TXT23-21

64.5

70.5

6.0

0.90

0.02

0.082

0.072

0.15

5.65

0.42

including

64.5

69.0

4.05

1.06

0.02

0.102

0.089

0.15

5.79

0.50

TXT23-22

153.0

193.5

40.5

0.34

0.01

0.017

0.015

0.17

5.83

0.50

TXT23-25

154.5

222.0

67.5

0.58

0.02

0.043

0.034

0.16

6.44

0.83

including

156.0

164.0

8.0

0.85

0.03

0.074

0.054

0.15

7.43

1.27

including

157.5

159.0

1.5

1.02

0.031

0.092

0.064

0.14

8.03

1.8

TXT23-26

112.5

165

52.5

0.50

0.01

0.047

0.044

0.14

5.48

0.53

Including

151.5

165.0

13.5

0.82

0.02

0.125

0.079

0.15

5.53

0.94

Including

151.5

156.0

4.5

1.13

0.02

0.159

0.102

0.15

6.04

1.29

TXT23-27

74.8

78.0

3.2

0.51

0.02

0.048

0.036

0.14

5.11

0.49

TXT23-28

103.5

130.5

27.0

0.52

0.02

0.033

0.042

0.14

5.47

0.62

Including

123.0

124.5

1.5

1.29

0.038

0.147

0.046

0.13

7.02

2.01

Including

129.0

130.5

1.5

1.43

0.045

0.156

0.519

0.14

6.37

1.91

and

225.0

261.0

36.0

0.42

0.01

0.039

0.032

0.15

5.59

0.46

including

258.0

261

3

1.15

0.04

0.235

0.177

0.13

5.63

1.62

TXT23-32

63.0

106.5

43.5

0.59

0.02

0.038

0.029

0.15

5.34

0.52

including

63.0

73.5

10.5

0.95

0.02

0.071

0.047

0.14

5.08

0.79

including

63

66

3

1.22

0.01

0.130

0.077

0.14

4.90

1.00

*Specified drillhole length, note that true widths are uncertain.  Initial interpretation by the Company is that the nickel mineralization is hosted in steeply dipping zones, implying true widths in the range of 70% to 95% of reported intervals

Figure 1 – Plan View of Texmont –Drill results Overlain on TMI (Black rectangle is southern area) (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Figure 2 – Texmont Property – Southern Area (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 2: Texmont exploration drilling results – downhole average

Hole ID

From

To

Length*

Ni

Co

Pd

Pt

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

( %)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

( %)

TXT22-13

5.0

387.0

382.0

0.21

0.01

0.008

0.009

0.17

6.33

0.33

including

111.0

297.2

186.2

0.29

0.01

0.010

0.010

0.14

5.23

0.30

and

317.8

387.0

69.2

0.21

0.01

0.008

0.009

0.27

6.17

0.28

TXT23-14

47.0

129.9

82.9

0.20

0.01

0.006

0.006

0.18

5.48

0.21

TXT23-15

47.5

169.8

122.3

0.27

0.01

0.010

0.011

0.19

6.08

0.35

TXT23-16

114.5

444

329.5

0.25

0.01

0.009

0.007

0.16

5.45

0.23

including

192.0

285.0

93.0

0.30

0.01

0.016

0.011

0.15

5.37

0.28

TXT23-17

81.0

109.1

28.1

0.21

0.01

0.004

0.006

0.17

5.39

0.18

TXT23-18

40.5

109.7

69.2

0.21

0.01

0.008

0.007

0.15

4.90

0.15

and

123.0

158.0

35.0

0.19

0.01

0.007

0.006

0.18

6.09

0.56

TXT23-19

10.0

193.7

183.7

0.43

0.01

0.027

0.022

0.14

5.45

0.44

TXT23-20

84.0

243.0

159.0

0.23

0.01

0.008

0.008

0.12

5.45

0.34

TXT23-21

51.3

135.7

84.4

0.28

0.01

0.014

0.014

0.14

5.39

0.19

and

148.1

163.5

15.4

0.26

0.01

0.016

0.015

0.12

4.59

0.25

TXT23-22

12.0

260.8

248.8

0.26

0.01

0.011

0.009

0.16

5.44

0.24

TXT23-23

37.6

219.5

181.9

0.24

0.01

0.009

0.008

0.14

5.38

0.10

including

82.5

120.0

37.5

0.30

0.01

0.012

0.009

0.15

5.03

0.12

TXT23-25

3.0

311.8

308.8

0.24

0.01

0.013

0.013

0.13

6.19

0.35

including

125.0

240.0

115.0

0.44

0.01

0.029

0.024

0.15

5.84

0.58

TXT23-26

5.0

240.0

235.0

0.29

0.01

0.015

0.016

0.15

5.42

0.31

including

52.5

165.0

102.5

0.37

0.01

0.026

0.026

0.15

5.54

0.42

TXT23-27

4.0

124.6

120.6

0.21

0.01

0.007

0.010

0.12

5.70

0.29

and

191.2

231.0

39.8

0.20

0.01

0.007

0.014

0.19

5.88

0.14

TXT23-28

14.4

174.1

159.7

0.30

0.01

0.009

0.014

0.13

4.95

0.31

and

222.6

291.0

68.4

0.33

0.01

0.022

0.021

0.15

5.52

0.32

TXT23-32

8.2

300.0

291.8

0.31

0.01

0.016

0.015

0.15

5.11

0.27

*Specified drillhole length, note that true widths are uncertain.  Initial interpretation by the Company is that the nickel mineralization is hosted in steeply dipping zones, implying true widths in the range of 70% to 95% of reported intervals

Figure 3. Cross Sections (25m clipping) *Drillhole assays composited at 6m lengths (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 3: Texmont Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Azimuth (⁰)

Dip (⁰)

Length (m)

TXT23-13

484830

5334318

270

-82

387

TXT23-14

484790

5334263

270

-45

162

TXT23-15

484790

5334263

270

-65

180

TXT23-16

484790

5334263

270

-90

444

TXT23-17

484789

5334319

270

-45

171

TXT23-18

484799

5334365

270

-45

201

TXT23-19

484790

5334568

90

-48

201

TXT23-20

484790

5334568

90

-86

243

TXT23-21

484925

5334636

270

-57

234

TXT23-22

484893

5334663

270

-70

264

TXT23-23

484905

5334714

270

-52

246

TXT23-25

484720

5334400

90

-58

351

TXT23-26

484768

5334491

90

-55

240

TXT23-27

484755

5334450

90

-55

231

TXT23-28

484798

5334471

90

-70

291

TXT23-32

484915

5335188

265

-65

300


TXT23-13 was collared in komatiite, and intersected a thick sequence of mineralized peridotite, with minor dykes encountered near surface. The hole averaged 0.21% nickel over 382.0 metres, including a higher-grade section of 0.52% nickel over 21.0 metres (see Table 1 for higher grade composites, and Table 2 for entire mineralized composites).

TXT23-14 was collared 70 metres southwest of TXT23-13 and intersected weakly mineralized komatiite 4.7 metres below surface, intersecting mineralized peridotite for a length of 82.9 metres until encountering volcanics at the lower contact. The peridotite section averaged 0.20% nickel.

TXTX23-15 was collared in the same setup as TXT23-14 drilling steeper, intersected komatiite followed by well mineralized peridotite for 122.3 metres. The hole averaged 0.27% nickel, including 0.88% nickel and 0.10g/t Pt+Pd over 8.0 metres.

TXT23-16 was collared on komatiite at 3 metres followed by well mineralized peridotite to end of hole. The mineralized peridotite averaged 0.25% nickel over 329.5 metres, including 0.48% nickel over 21.0 metres.

TXT23-17 was collared in hanging wall mafic intrusive and followed a succession of komatiite and mafic volcanics before intersecting mineralized peridotite at 81 metres. The hole intersected 28.1 metres of peridotite averaging 0.21% nickel.

TXT23-18 was drilled 55 metres northwest of TXT23-13 in komatiite and intersected mineralized peridotite, interrupted by a section of metasediments. The top peridotite averaged 0.21% nickel over 69.2 metres, while the bottom peridotite averaged 0.19% nickel over 35.0 metres.

TEX23-19 was collared 55 metres northwest of the shaft, intersecting well mineralized peridotite at 10 metres below surface, interrupted by minor diabase dykes. The hole averaged 0.43% nickel over 183.7 metres including 0.69% nickel over 40.0 metres and 1.03% nickel over 7.0 metres.

TXT23-20 was collared and ended in mineralized peridotite. The bottom of the hole averaged 0.23% nickel over 159.0 metres including 0.31% nickel over 100.2 metres. Top of hole assays are still pending.

TXT23-21 was collared in komatiite with minor dykes, followed by mineralized peridotite. The top peridotite averaged 0.28% nickel over 84.4 metres, including 0.90% nickel over 6.0 metres and 0.35% nickel over 49.3 metres. The bottom peridotite averaged 0.26% nickel over 15.4 metres.

TXT23-22 was collared in mineralized peridotite at 12 metres below surface. The hole averaged 0.26% nickel over 248.8 metres including 0.34% nickel over 40.5 metres.

TXT23-23 was collared approximately 220 metres northeast of the shaft. The hole intersected 0.24% nickel over 181.9 metres, including 0.30% nickel over 37.5 metres.

TXT23-24 was collared at the hanging wall mafic volcanics and intersected well mineralized peridotite starting at 13.8 metres. The hole has 0.71% nickel over 21.0 metres. Top and bottom of hole assays are still pending.

TXT23-25 was collared on komatiite at 3 metres followed by diabase and a well mineralized peridotite to end of hole. The hole averaged 0.24% nickel over 308.8 metres, including a section of well mineralized peridotite averaging 0.58% nickel over 64.8 metres, including 0.85% nickel over 8.0 metres.

TXT23-26 was collared in mineralized peridotite at 5.0 metres below surface. The hole averaged 0.29% nickel over 235.0 metres including 0.50% nickel over 52.5 metres.

TXT23-27 collared on peridotite at 4 metres below surface and ended in peridotite except for a gabbro section near the bottom of the hole. The top peridotite averaged 0.21% nickel over 120.6 metres, while the bottom peridotite averaged 0.20% nickel over 39.8 metres.

TXT23-28 collared in mafic volcanics at 5.5 metres, followed by well mineralized peridotite starting at 14.4 metres. This section of the peridotite averaged 0.30% nickel over 159.7 metres and included a section of 0.52% nickel over 27.0 metres. The hole is interrupted by a section of a later intrusion but continues on well mineralized peridotite averaging 0.33% nickel over 68.4 metres and includes 0.42% nickel over 36.0 metres.

TXT23-32 is collared in the north zone approximately 650 metres from the shaft. The hole starts on komatiite and remains in mineralized peridotite to the end of the hole. The hole averaged 0.31% nickel over 291.8 metres and includes 0.59% nickel over 43.5 metres with 10.5 metres of 0.95% nickel.

Share Issuances

Canada Nickel also announces that it has agreed to issue 43,924 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") in satisfaction of $60,000 due to a service provider for advisory services provided to the Company. In addition, the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in certain mining claims located in the Timmins, Ontario nickel-sulphide mining district in exchange for 54,000 Common Shares. Canada Nickel has also entered into an agreement with the holder of certain expired mining claims located in the area under which the Company has been provided with the right to re-stake these claims in exchange for consideration of 10,000 Common Shares. Each of the foregoing issuances of Common Shares are subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws.

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao ( Peru ). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum, and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

The magnetic images shown in this press release were created from Canada Nickel's interpretation of datasets provided by the Ontario Geological Survey.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero nickel and generation of an additional tonnes of CO2 credits per tonne of nickel produced after offsetting all emissions, the potential to turn nickel mine into a generator of carbon credits rather than generator of carbon emissions, the production of estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of carbon credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO2 of credits over expected life of mine at Crawford, the ability to monetize carbon credits, the ability to quantify carbon capture, emission estimates, the brucite content of the deposit, the scalability of the process, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study including the viability of the inclusion of the IPT Carbonation Process and related facilities as part of the project, the results of Crawford's PEA, including statements relating to net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs, timing for permitting and environmental assessments, realization of mineral resource estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, project and life of mine estimates, ability to obtain permitting by the time targeted, size and ranking of project upon achieving production, 5 economic return estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures and potential upside and alternatives. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canada Nickel Company Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

  • First four holes intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized dunite across a strike length of two kilometres

  • Near-surface mineralization - overburden less than five metres thick

  • Preliminary mineralogy samples from first two holes confirm:
    • mineralization dominated by awaruite, a recoverable nickel-iron alloy mineral
    • more than triple Crawford's content of brucite, which is highly reactive for carbon sequestration, in hole MID23-02

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces positive preliminary drill results from the first four holes on the Midlothian Property (the "Property" or "Midlothian"), located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario .

TORONTO , April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce commencement of the Impact Statement Phase for the Crawford Nickel Project ("Crawford" or "the Crawford Project") under the Impact Assessment Act.

Canada Nickel Company Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel said, "As we now enter the second phase of the Impact Assessment process, we'd like to express our appreciation to our partners, stakeholders, and Indigenous communities for their continued engagement, and to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada for their timely actions in efficiently progressing the Impact Assessment process for Crawford. As we continue our rapid progression through project permitting, Canada Nickel remains committed to ensuring thorough, meaningful baseline assessments, impact analysis, and engagement."

An Important Step for the Crawford Nickel Project

The Impact Assessment process is a planning and decision-making tool used by regulators, Indigenous communities, the general public, stakeholders, and proponents to emphasize the positive and resolve or mitigate the negative impacts of a proposed major project, and to ensure that the development of the project is in the public's best interest. The Impact Statement Phase, the second phase of the process, culminates with the proponent's submission of the Impact Statement, a detailed technical document that identifies and assesses the potential impacts of a project and the measures proposed to mitigate those effects.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby ,
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647 256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-continues-rapid-progression-of-crawford-nickel-project-federal-permitting-301790109.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c6010.html

Highlights

  • First metallurgical test at Reid delivers highest grade nickel sulphide concentrate yet achieved by Canada Nickel
  • Overall nickel recovery of 63% with half of recovered nickel reporting to nickel sulphide concentrate grading 60%
  • Results achieved utilizing existing flowsheet design developed for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce robust nickel recoveries from the first metallurgical test on a sample from the Reid property.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that, further to the closing of the Company's C$44.0 million public offering and concurrent private placement on March 2, 2023 (collectively, the " Offering "), the syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the " Underwriters "), have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 950,000 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of C$1.77 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1.7 million (the " Over-Allotment Option ").

Figure 1 – Plan View of Texmont – Historic Drill results Overlain on TMI (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Highlights

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for its 100%-owned Cangrejos Project ("Cangrejos" or the "Project"). The work that was completed as the basis for the PFS was managed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), along with oversight and input from Lumina's representative, MTB Enterprises Inc. The PFS demonstrates further improvements upon the Company's two prior preliminary economic assessments for the Project, with the latest being the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "2020 PEA"). The following is a summary of improvements at Cangrejos since the 2020 PEA :

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 exploration plans at the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project" or "Tres Marias") in the Antofagasta region of Chile. Tres Marias is one of three copper projects that the Company acquired in 2021 from Minera Freeport-McMoRan South America Ltda. The Project is located within the Paleocene Copper Porphyry Belt, about 30 km west of the mining centre of Calama and 30 km north of BHP Chile's Spence Mine.

The planned exploration program consists of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within the 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified in the technical work completed to date, which includes the reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% right, title and interest in the KaLi Pegmatite Project (KaLi). The KaLi Pegmatite Project was acquired for staking costs totaling $1,859.14.

The KaLi Pegmatite Project consists of 1059.5 hectares of land (the Property) and dates back to the early 1960's when Noranda Exploration conducted the first comprehensive soil Geochem survey over an approximate 5.0 km by 1.5 km wide area. This was followed up by two other grassroots surveys conducted by Amoco in 1974 and Norseman Mining Corp. in 1980 who further duplicated the geochemistry. In 1981 Placer Development Ltd. performed geochemical and geophysical surveys near the south-western extent of the Property. With the primary focus of exploration in this area over the last 6 decades being focused on Molybdenum, the potential for Lithium Bearing Pegmatites in the area was not specifically targeted by previous exploration. Updates to Green River Gold Corp.'s website are underway, which will include the Company's proposed lithium exploration plans.

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • Feasibility study expected in May
  • Final Metallurgical Results Expected Shortly
  • Appoints SD Capital Advisory and GKB Ventures (S&G) to Investigate Export Credit Agency Project Finance

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") expects to complete the feasibility study ("FS") for its Lagoa Salgada Polymetallic Project in Portugal in May 2023 . All work streams associated with the various disciplines are progressing very well and are substantially completed. Metallurgy test work is also substantially complete confirming the salability of the Company's copper, lead, and zinc concentrates as well as finalizing the recovery curves. The current focus is investigating the potential to produce a saleable tin concentrate from the tailings. Final results and associated reports are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Company

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed two shares for debt settlements that were previously announced on March 16, 2023 (the " Shares for Debt Settlements "), after being granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The outstanding debt was owed to consultants of the Company as part of their severance packages

