Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Nickel Investing News

Canada Nickel Confirms Major Discovery at Reid, Provides Financing Update

Canada Nickel Confirms Major Discovery at Reid, Provides Financing Update

Highlights
  • All 16 holes at Reid intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralization
    with 6 holes in Central Core Area intersecting higher grades
  • Holes REI22-14 and REI22-16 confirm mineralization of over 500 metres width – approximately 50% wider than Crawford Main Zone and more than 100% wider than Crawford East Zone
  • Reid geophysical target footprint of 3.9 km 2 , is more than two times larger than
    the 1.6 km 2 footprint of the flagship Crawford Nickel Project resource

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced an exploration update for its Reid Property located within 16 km of the Crawford Nickel discovery which has now been successfully targeted by all 16 drillholes.

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel Company, said "Today's results confirm Reid as a major discovery with a target footprint larger than our flagship Crawford discovery and a mineralized core that is 50% wider than our Crawford Main Zone. Grades and mineralization are consistent with what the Company has observed at the Company's East Zone deposit. The success of this initial drilling, targeted solely with our team's proprietary approach using provincial geophysical data, highlights the significant potential of our total regional land package with over 42 km 2 of target geophysical footprint which is more than 20 times larger than our flagship Crawford project."

Mr. Selby continued "I am also pleased that we are extending repayment of our loan with Auramet to March 3, 2023 , utilizing 45 days of the 90 day extension right that we had as part of the original loan agreement which allows us to advance various financing initiatives, which we expect to complete during this timeframe."

Reid Nickel Property

The Reid Property is located just 16 km southwest of Crawford and 37 km northwest of Timmins , and contains an ultramafic body with a target geophysical footprint of 3.9 km2 compared to Crawford target footprint of 1.6 km2. Assay results from 16 holes continue to confirm nickel mineralization in serpentinized dunite and peridotite.  Similar PGM Zone mineralization as Crawford was also observed in hole REI22-13 which was the only hole to test the contact of mineralization. Information on the first 7 holes can be found in the December 1st 2022 release. This release provides an update on the remaining 9 holes which were completed in 2022 (See Figure 1).

Reid - Central Core Area Drilling

Holes REI22-14 and REI22-16 were drilled at the western end of the Central Core area which has a target footprint of 1.6 km2 (1.8km long x 0.9 km width), the same size as the entire Crawford Main & East Zone. The holes delineated mineralization of over 500 metres wide including a higher-grade core. The Central Core remains open in all directions from this section (see Figure 2). The holes were mineralized across their entire core lengths, ending in higher grade mineralization at 402 and 501 metres respectively.

REI22-14 collared in peridotite and ended in higher grade mineralization. The hole averaged 0.20% nickel over 327.0 metres, including 0.30% nickel over 58.5 metres at the end of hole. REI22-16 collared in peridotite approximately 540 metres north of REI22-14. The hole also ended in higher grade mineralization and averaged 0.25% nickel over 471.0 metres, including 0.31% nickel over 60.0 metres at the end of hole (Table 3).

REI22-06 collared in peridotite and transitioned into dunite for the remainder of the hole, only interrupted by a few late dykes. The hole was collared near the western end of the anomaly and drilled to the south. The hole displayed moderate to strong serpentinization throughout. The dunite averaged 0.25% nickel over 97.5 metres and 0.28 % nickel over 110.9 metres, including 0.30% nickel over 54.0 metres.

REI22-09 also collared in peridotite and transitioned into dunite to the end of hole, only interrupted by two late dykes. The hole was collared on the south of the anomaly and drilled to the north. The hole displayed moderate serpentinization throughout with an increase of nickel mineralization at depth. Partial assays contain 0.22% nickel over 226.5 metres, including 0.26% nickel over 67.5 metres.

Figure 1 – Plan View of Reid – Drill results Overlain on Total Magnetic Intensity

Figure 1 - Plan View of Reid - Drill Results Overlain on Total Magnetic Intensity (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Labels: Current Holes "REI22-14".  Prior holes from the December 2022 release "REI22-05"

Figure 2 – Section View of Reid – REI22-14 and REI22-16 (Section width ~150m)

Figure 2 - Section View of Reid - REI22-14 and REI22-16 (Section width _150m). (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

*True widths are unknown.


Reid - North Limb Area Drilling

The north Limb Area extends northwest for 1.5 kilometres strike length and around 400 metres width, with a target footprint of 0.6 km2. Six drillholes targeted this area, with all intersecting mineralized dunite and peridotite sections.

REI22-10 was collared near the center of the anomaly in a transitioning dunite-peridotite lithology, interrupted by a late mafic dyke. The hole displayed moderate to strong serpentinization. Dunite-peridotite in this hole averaged 0.20% nickel over 275 metres including 0.24% nickel over 125.1 metres.

REI22-11 collared approximately 250 metres west of REI22-10, near the western contact of the anomaly and continued on transitional peridotite-dunite lithology, interrupted by several late dykes. The hole averaged 0.15% nickel over 378.4 metres.

REI22-12 collared in peridotite and into dunite to the end of hole. The hole was collared on the northwest extension of the anomaly and drilled to the southwest. The hole displayed strong serpentinization throughout. Partial assays of the top of the hole contain 0.22% nickel over 306.0 metres.

REI22-13 collared approximately 400 metres northwest of REI22-12 in a gabbro to pyroxenite to peridotite sequence. The hole ended in moderate to strongly serpentinized dunite. Peridotite-dunite averaged 0.19% nickel over 360.0 metres, including 0.24% nickel over 163.5 metres. At the top of the hole, a section of the pyroxenite averaged 1.89 g/t Pt+Pd over 6.0 metres (Table 4).

REI22-15 collared in dunite approximately 640 metres southeast of REI22-12 and ended in peridotite. The dunite averaged 0.20% nickel over 249.0 metres.

With these encouraging results, Canada Nickel plans to resume drilling at Reid in 2023. The south limb of the anomaly remains to be drilled.

Table 3: Reid exploration drilling results

Hole ID

From

To

Length*

Ni

Co

Pd

Pt

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

( %)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

( %)

Central Core

REI22-06

28.8

312.5

283.7

0.19

0.01

0.008

0.008

0.59

7.68

0.06

including

215.0

312.5

97.5

0.25

0.01

0.007

0.005

0.77

7.35

0.07

and

360.1

471.0

110.9

0.28

0.01

0.017

0.007

0.74

6.99

0.07

including

369.0

423.0

54.0

0.30

0.01

0.021

0.007

0.73

7.36

0.07

REI22-09

30.0

105.5

75.5

0.12

0.01

0.007

0.014

0.56

8.23

0.07

and

180.0

406.5

226.5

0.22

0.01

0.008

0.007

0.61

5.92

0.10

REI22-14

27.4

402.0

374.6

0.19

0.01

0.007

0.006

0.60

6.18

0.04

including

286.5

402.0

115.5

0.25

0.01

0.014

0.006

0.68

5.40

0.06

including

343.5

402.0

58.5

0.30

0.01

0.025

0.008

0.71

5.30

0.08

REI22-16

30.0

501.0

471.0

0.25

0.01

0.015

0.009

0.64

6.32

0.04

including

441.0

501.0

60.0

0.31

0.01

0.016

0.009

0.66

5.36

0.04

North Limb

REI22-10

60.3

100.6

40.3

0.25

0.01

0.003

0.005

0.83

5.84

0.11

and

129.4

404.4

275.0

0.20

0.01

0.011

0.014

0.71

7.42

0.06

REI22-11

23.6

402.0

378.4

0.15

0.01

0.010

0.011

0.52

8.59

0.09

REI22-12

40.0

346.0

306.0

0.22

0.01

0.003

0.005

0.86

6.41

0.02

REI22-13

45.0

405.0

360.0

0.19

0.01

0.006

0.007

0.77

6.98

0.03

including

241.5

405.0

163.5

0.24

0.01

0.006

0.006

0.99

6.01

0.04

REI22-15

60.0

309.0

249.0

0.20

0.01

0.003

0.005

0.71

6.25

0.03

*True widths are unknown.


Table 4: Reid selected PGM results

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Pd+Pt

Pd

Pt

Ni

Co

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

( %)

( %)

( %)

REI22-13

39.0

45.0

6.0

1.89

0.89

1.00

0.02

0.01

0.31

6.25

0.01

including

39.0

42.0

3.0

2.73

1.28

1.45

0.03

0.01

0.34

6.37

0.02

Auramet Financing

The Company has extended the repayment of the Auramet $US 10 million loan facility (see news release dated October 18, 2022 ) to March 3, 2023 by issuing 200,000 one year common share purchase warrants with a strike price of $1.94 per share and an extension fee of $US 150,000 . The loan will carry an interest rate of 1.25% per month commencing January 19 , 2023.  The warrants and the underlying common shares are subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities laws.  This extension is subject to TSX-V approval.

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao ( Peru ). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum, and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

The magnetic images shown in this press release were created from Canada Nickel's interpretation of datasets provided by the Ontario Geological Survey.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp.  For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:
Mark Selby
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-confirms-major-discovery-at-reid-provides-financing-update-301724511.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/18/c7749.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCBase Metals Investing
CNC:CA
TSXV:CNC

Canada Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Provides potential for near-term open pit production from near-surface high grade mineralization at Texmont.
  • High grade potential of regional package already demonstrated at multiple properties – Texmont, Sothman, Bannockburn . Mineralization outcrops at all three properties
    • Texmont – Historic resource 1 of 3.2 million tonnes of 0.9% nickel hosted within bulk tonnage target.
    • Sothman – Historic resource 2 of 190,000 tons grading 1.24% nickel
    • Bannockburn – Historic drilling with multiples intervals greater than 2%
  • Crawford PGM zone results include two holes with core length of 30 metres of 1.82 g/t palladium + platinum and 15.0 metres of 1.88 g/t platinum + palladium

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario . The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman.  All nine holes have assays pending.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Deutsche Bank Securities Inc ("Deutsche Bank") and Scotiabank as financial advisors for the equity component of the project financing for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford").

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"As we move into the next phase of advancing Crawford towards production, we are pleased to engage two of the world's leading investment banks with a broad base of mining and industrial expertise, Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank, to advise the Company on alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing for Crawford," said Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel. "We are also pleased to announce that our team has completed another significant permitting milestone on the critical path towards production, by filing the detailed project description with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada earlier this week. We continue to target receipt of permits by mid-2025 with construction to immediately follow."

Advisory

The Company has been engaged in discussions with a number of strategic and industry participants over the past 18 months. With the upcoming completion of the feasibility study, the Company is turning its focus towards project financing and permitting activities to ensure that the Company has its financing package in place well in advance of the receipt of project permits which are targeted to be received by mid-2025. Deutsche Bank and Scotiabank will assist the company with the evaluation of strategic and financial alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing. The financial advisors will also assist the Company in providing defense advisory and planning. In addition, the Company is engaged in discussions with multiple groups and expects to appoint an advisor for the debt portion of the project financing in early 2023.

Filing of Detailed Project Description

Following Canada Nickel's August 2022 submission of the Initial Project Description, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) conducted a round of consultation with Indigenous communities, the public, and various federal and provincial authorities before supplying Canada Nickel with the Summary of Issues in September. After reviewing the Summary of Issues, Canada Nickel is pleased to announce the filing of the Detailed Project Description (DPD) and the Response to the Summary of Issues, a significant step in progressing the federal Impact Assessment Process for the Crawford Project.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-appoints-financial-advisors-reaches-next-permitting-milestone-301704045.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c5472.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Highlights

  • Additional assay results confirm scale of discovery at Reid
  • Higher grade interval at Reid – REI22-07 325 metres of 0.29% nickel including 81 metres of 0.35% nickel
  • New discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced positive drilling results from its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign at its Reid and Sothman properties.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Highlights

  • Initial phases of pilot plant testing successfully completed
  • Testing confirms significant improvements in both recovery and product quality from updated magnetite circuit
    • 18% improvement in iron recovery and 15% improvement in chromium recovery
    • 16% improvement in iron grade to 55%
  • Discussions underway with multiple stainless and ferroalloy producers on downstream processing partnership

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results from initial phases of pilot plant testing on 34 tonnes of material from the Company's Crawford Nickel Project with the major focus on testing an updated magnetite recovery circuit and generation of both nickel and magnetite concentrates for further downstream testing.  While the Crawford Nickel Project is primarily a nickel development project, it can produce value-generating by-products including cobalt, palladium, and platinum contained in the nickel concentrates, and iron and chromium contained in the magnetite concentrate expected to be produced from Crawford.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Improvements to Accelerated CO2 Capture Process

Canada Nickel Announces Improvements to Accelerated CO2 Capture Process

Highlights

  • Recent test work accelerates carbon capture by three times and achieves majority of carbon capture in just 24 hours
  • Simple carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero Nickel and generation of 21 tonnes of CO 2 credits per tonne of nickel
  • Crawford Project could produce an estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of CO 2 credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO 2 credits over expected life of mine

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results of further laboratory test results that build on the success of initial work on the In Process Tailings ("IPT") Carbonation Process, which is a novel method for accelerated carbon capture that the Company believes has transformative potential.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone Along Strike with Two Holes Intersecting Gold Mineralization over a 200m Drill Length Including 1.1 g/t Au over 83.8m, 1.3 g/t Au over 58.0, and 0.8 g/t Au over 98.0m, at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone Along Strike with Two Holes Intersecting Gold Mineralization over a 200m Drill Length Including 1.1 g/t Au over 83.8m, 1.3 g/t Au over 58.0, and 0.8 g/t Au over 98.0m, at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill holes FCG22-26 to FCG22-28 that continue to demonstrate significant intervals of gold mineralization and have extended the Colorado SW zone towards the southeast in the Central Area of the Fondaway Canyon project, Nevada.

Key Highlights Colorado SW Gold Zone

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Provides Partial Analytical Results for 2022 Metallurgical Drilling Program at Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Provides Partial Analytical Results for 2022 Metallurgical Drilling Program at Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the analytical results for six (6) of the eleven (11) drill holes completed as part of the 2022 metallurgical drill program on the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. The Schaft Creek deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Discovers High-Grade Gold Veins Assaying up to 72.6 g/t Au on the North West Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Gold Discovers High-Grade Gold Veins Assaying up to 72.6 g/t Au on the North West Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that is has discovered a series of high-grade gold veins assaying from 12.65 gt Au to 72.6 gt Au in four of five samples on its North West claim block in the Golden Triangle of NW British Columbia. The veins appear to be controlled by a well-developed set of NW-SE trending faults.

Romios' VP of Exploration, Mr. John Biczok, P. Geo, commented, "Romios' brief 2022 exploration program on the North West claims resulted in not only the highest-grade gold assays ever found on the property but also the identification of a set of probable control structures up to 1 km long that now provide an exciting focus for our future exploration work."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Update on Exploration Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Noble Minerals Update on Exploration Projects in Ontario and Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario January 17, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on several active exploration projects in Ontario and Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources 2022 Year-In-Review: Successful Major Drill Campaign Expands Deposits In Advance Of Initial NI 43-101 Resource Estimate, Permitting Process Commenced, and Strengthening Management Team

Emerita Resources 2022 Year-In-Review: Successful Major Drill Campaign Expands Deposits In Advance Of Initial NI 43-101 Resource Estimate, Permitting Process Commenced, and Strengthening Management Team

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company's progress in 2022 and lay out priorities and objectives for 2023. Emerita has been running an accelerated diamond drill campaign on its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") since June 2022 when it received permits to drill the large La Romanera deposit.

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita remarks, "2022 was a very busy and productive year for the Company and our team made excellent progress in advancing the IBW project towards a potential production decision. 2023 will see the culmination of that effort with completion of the initial NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, metallurgical testing and commencement of economic and engineering studies. The Company is in a solid financial position to complete the planned work programs."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Blockmate Ventures Announces Listing on OTCQB in the United States

TINONE REPORTS FURTHER STRONG TIN INTERCEPTS AND EXTENDS MINERALIZATION AT DEPTH AT ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Snowline Gold Intersects 189.2 M Of 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface In 170 M Step-Out and Commences Metallurgical Testing at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Related News

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Begins Drill Program at Red Willow

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

Precious Metals Investing

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

rare earth investing

$1.92M Refund For R&D Activities Undertaken By RareX

Gold Investing

Drilling Success Continues At The EL Guayabo Gold Project, Ecuador

Nickel Investing

Drilling Commences At Kangaroo Hills Lithium Project

Uranium Investing

VIDEO — Justin Huhn: Uranium Cycle Now in Third Inning, Key Market Drivers for 2023

×