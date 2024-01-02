Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel to receive flow through funding of $34.7 million
  • Agnico Eagle to become a 12% shareholder

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has completed a brokered private placement consisting of 19,600,000 units of the Company (the " Flow-Through Units ") at a price of C$1.77 per Flow-Through Unit, with each unit consisting of one flow-through common share of the Company and 0.35 of one flow-through common share purchase Warrant (the " Warrant "), as more particularly described below, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$34,692,000 (the " Offering ").

Canada Nickel Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Following closing of the Offering, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico Eagle ") acquired the units, and as a result, holds approximately 12% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis, and 15.6% on a partially-diluted basis (assuming exercise of all of the Warrants).

"We are very pleased to welcome Agnico Eagle, one of the largest mining companies in Canada , as an investor in Canada Nickel.  Agnico Eagle has a long operating history in the Abitibi region, deep technical expertise and a track record of operating success with its core open pit, bulk-tonnage, gold assets in the Abitibi at both Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake.  The proceeds from this Offering will help us continue to unlock the potential of our Timmins Nickel District, which we believe has the potential to be one of the world's largest nickel sulphide district.  This potential, combined with our novel IPT Carbonation process to capture and store CO 2 , provides a foundation for a Zero Carbon Industrial Cluster in northern Ontario.  As well, we continue to advance various offtake initiatives which we expect to complete prior to January 18, 2024 , the current repayment date for the Auramet debt facility" said Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel.

Private Placement Offering

Pursuant to the Offering, each Flow-Through Unit consists of (i) one common share of the Company, each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the "Tax Act")), and (ii) 0.35 of one purchase Warrant each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act).  Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.77 per Warrant Share until the date that is 36 months from the closing date of the Offering, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

Beginning three months from the closing date of the Offering, if the trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds C$2.65 per common share for at least 20 consecutive trading days, Canada Nickel shall have the right to accelerate, by notice to the holders of Warrants, the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 calendar days after the date of such notice (such that the holder may either exercise all or a portion of the Warrants in such 30 day period, or failing such exercise, any unexercised Warrants would expire).

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

In addition, the Company entered into an investor rights agreement with Agnico Eagle.  Under the Investor Rights Agreement, Agnico Eagle is entitled to certain rights, provided Agnico Eagle maintains certain ownership thresholds in Canada Nickel, including: (a) the right to participate in future issuance of Common Shares (or any securities that are or may become convertible, exchangeable or exercisable into Common Shares) in order to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in Canada Nickel or acquire up to a 15.6% ownership interest, on a partially diluted basis, in Canada Nickel; and (b) the right (which Agnico Eagle has no present intention of exercising) to nominate one person to the Canada Nickel Board of Directors.

Advisors

Scotiabank acted as sole bookrunner and agent for the Offering.  Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisors to Canada Nickel for the Offering.

Clarification to News Release Dated December 18, 2023

Canada Nickel also makes a clarification to its news release entitled "Canada Nickel Provides Financing Update" issued on December 18, 2023 (the "Initial News Release").

The Initial News Release stated the 350,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Extension Warrants") issued as part of the terms to extend the US$12 million loan facility with Auramet International, Inc. had a one-year term. For clarification, the Company agreed to issue, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, 350,000 Extension Warrants for a nine month term, with the Extension Warrants expiring on September 18, 2024 . This clarification does not change the other terms related to the extension of the loan facility or any other information reported in the Initial News Release.

The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets.  Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products.  Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions.  Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp.  For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO and Director
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, IPT Carbonation process and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Properties, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-completes-private-placement-of-flow-through-units--announces-agnico-eagle-as-an-investor-302024356.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/02/c8428.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCBase Metals Investing
CNC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Canada Nickel Provides Financing Update

Canada Nickel Provides Financing Update

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has extended the repayment date of the US$12 million loan facility announced September 18, 2023 with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") to January 18, 2024 by agreeing to issue 350,000 one year common share purchase warrants with a strike price of $1.19 per share and pay an extension fee of 1.5% of the repayment amount of US$185,519 .  The loan will carry an interest rate of 1.25% per month for the extension period. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The extension is also subject to TSX-V approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Files Bankable Feasibility Study For its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Files Bankable Feasibility Study For its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF), has filed a Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") for its wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford") located in Timmins, Ontario, Canada . The BFS is available on www.sedarplus.ca and on www.canadanickel.com .  The BFS, titled, "Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study" was independently prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), in accordance with National Instrument 43-101  - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as previously announced in a news release dated October 12, 2023 .

Canada Nickel Company Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Crawford, located in the Timmins nickel district, is the world's second largest nickel reserve1. Once in production, it is also expected to become one of Canada's largest carbon storage facilities and be a net negative contributor of CO 2 over the project life.

The previously announced highlights from the Crawford BFS are listed below (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

Crawford 2023 BFS Highlights

  • Robust economics
    • After-tax, $2.5 billion NPV 8% and 17.1% IRR; increasing to $2.6 billion NPV 8% and 18.3% IRR with projected Carbon Capture and Storage tax credits.
  • Large initial mineral reserve anchored by significantly larger mineral resource
    • Proven & Probable reserves of 3.8 million tonnes contained nickel from 1.7 billion tonnes ore grading 0.22% nickel make Crawford the world's 2 nd largest nickel reserve[1]. Reserves are hosted in a Measured & Indicated resource which increased by 74% (compared to the 2022 resource estimate) to 6.0 million tonnes. With additional Inferred mineral resources of 3.7 million tonnes contained nickel, Crawford is the world's 2 nd largest nickel resource 1 .
  • Large scale, low cost, long-life
    • Annual average nickel production of 83 million pounds ( 38k tonnes) over a 41-year life, with production of 48 ktpa nickel, 0.8 ktpa cobalt, 13 koz palladium and platinum, 1.6 Mtpa iron and 76 ktpa chrome over 27-year peak period.
    • Net life-of-mine C1 cash cost of $0.39 /lb nickel (by-product basis) place Crawford in the first quartile of the cost curve 2 . The net AISC cost, on a by-product basis, is $1.54 /lb nickel.
    • Projected revenue exceeds $48 billion , or more than $1 billion annually over project life.
  • Significant improvement in recoveries from PEA
    • Nickel: 10% improvement life-of-mine (41% versus 37% used in PEA), and a 23% improvement in Phase I/Phase II compared to PEA (46% versus 37% in the PEA)
    • Improvements to life of mine recovery for Iron: 46%, Cobalt: 38%, and Chrome: 5%
  • Significant earnings and free cash flow generation
    • Projected annual EBITDA of $810 million and FCF of $540 million over peak period, annual EBITDA of $667 million and FCF of $431 million over project life
  • Minimization of carbon footprint
    • Minimal carbon footprint of 4.8 tonnes CO 2 / tonne of nickel in concentrate,2.3 tonnes CO 2 /tonne of nickel equivalent [2]("NiEq"); largely due to electrically powered mining fleet, including trolley-assist trucks, that are expected to reduce diesel consumption by over 40% compared to diesel powered equipment.
    • Implementation of the Company's proprietary IPT (In-Process Tailings) Carbonation process is anticipated to allow capture and storage of 1.5 million tonnes CO 2 annually during 27-year peak period, the bulk of which will be sold to third parties.
    • Anticipated net negative carbon footprint from carbon capture and storage capacity of 30 tonnes CO 2 / tonne of nickel after accounting for project footprint

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel.

About Canada Nickel
Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:
Mark Selby , CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Non-IFRS measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures in this press release. The Company believes that these measures provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the project. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

Net C1 cash costs are the sum of operating costs (including all expenses related to stripping), net of by-product credits from cobalt, palladium, platinum, iron and chromium per pound of payable nickel. Net AISC (all in sustaining costs) are C1 cash costs plus royalties plus sustaining capital per pound of payable nickel. Sustaining and expansion capital are non-IFRS measures. Sustaining capital is defined as capital required to maintain operations at existing levels. Expansion capital is defined as capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations. Both measurements are used by management to assess the effectiveness of investment programs.

NSR (Net Smelter Return) includes gross revenues less refining costs. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, which comprise NSR less royalties and operating costs and for the purpose of the economic analysis assume all stripping costs following the initial construction period are expensed. Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of Crawford; potential size of carbon storage facilities and ability to be a net negative carbon footprint; mineral resource estimates and mineral reserve estimates; ability to realize on projected economic estimates, including EBITDA, NPV, IRR, all-in sustaining costs, free cash flow and C1 cash costs; scale, capital costs, operating costs and life of mine projections; potential to commercialize the IPT Carbonation process; timing of receipt of permits and commencement of construction and initial production; eligibility for Canadian federal refundable tax credits; the ability to sell marketable materials; strategic plans, including future exploration and development results; and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_____________________________

1

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Nickel Cost Service Q3 2023 data

2

Nickel equivalent using prices of $21,000/t Ni, $40,000/t Co, $1,350/oz Pd, $1,150/oz Pt, $325/t Fe (equivalent to $89/t iron    ore price) and $3,860/t Cr; metallurgical recoveries based on average of 41% Ni, 11% Co, 48% Pd, 22% Pt, 53% Fe, 28% Cr.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-files-bankable-feasibility-study-for-its-crawford-nickel-sulphide-project-301997379.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/24/c8653.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Highlights

  • Assay results from 16 drillholes continue to confirm high-grade near-surface mineralization
  • Nine drillholes with intersections of higher-grade (above 1% nickel) mineralization
  • Hole TEX23-26 intersected 3 metres of 1.47% nickel within 13.5 metres of 0.82% nickel within 52.5 metres of 0.5% nickel
  • Hole TEX23-19 intersected 7 metres of 1.03% nickel within 40.0 metres of 0.69% nickel
  • High grade mineralization intersected in northern lens 470 metres from original high grade lens in the south area
  • Hole TXT23-32 intersected 10.5 metres of 0.95% nickel within 43.5 metres of 0.59% nickel within 292 metres of 0.31% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced assay results that indicate an expansion of high grade, near-surface nickel mineralization at the Texmont property located 36 kilometres south of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Highlights

  • First four holes intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized dunite across a strike length of two kilometres

  • Near-surface mineralization - overburden less than five metres thick

  • Preliminary mineralogy samples from first two holes confirm:
    • mineralization dominated by awaruite, a recoverable nickel-iron alloy mineral
    • more than triple Crawford's content of brucite, which is highly reactive for carbon sequestration, in hole MID23-02

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces positive preliminary drill results from the first four holes on the Midlothian Property (the "Property" or "Midlothian"), located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Continues Rapid Progression of Crawford Nickel Project Federal Permitting

Canada Nickel Continues Rapid Progression of Crawford Nickel Project Federal Permitting

TORONTO , April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce commencement of the Impact Statement Phase for the Crawford Nickel Project ("Crawford" or "the Crawford Project") under the Impact Assessment Act.

Canada Nickel Company Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel said, "As we now enter the second phase of the Impact Assessment process, we'd like to express our appreciation to our partners, stakeholders, and Indigenous communities for their continued engagement, and to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada for their timely actions in efficiently progressing the Impact Assessment process for Crawford. As we continue our rapid progression through project permitting, Canada Nickel remains committed to ensuring thorough, meaningful baseline assessments, impact analysis, and engagement."

An Important Step for the Crawford Nickel Project

The Impact Assessment process is a planning and decision-making tool used by regulators, Indigenous communities, the general public, stakeholders, and proponents to emphasize the positive and resolve or mitigate the negative impacts of a proposed major project, and to ensure that the development of the project is in the public's best interest. The Impact Statement Phase, the second phase of the process, culminates with the proponent's submission of the Impact Statement, a detailed technical document that identifies and assesses the potential impacts of a project and the measures proposed to mitigate those effects.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby ,
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647 256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-continues-rapid-progression-of-crawford-nickel-project-federal-permitting-301790109.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c6010.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 19, 2023, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 282,148 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated December 18, 2023 (the "Agreement") with a consultant of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $70,537.00.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and OJEP Approval

Heritage Mining Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and OJEP Approval

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 and that it has been approved for a $200,000 grant (the " Grant ") from the Ontario Ministry of Mines under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

1844 Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

1844 Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 and November 10, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering"). The Company issued 3,587,500 FT Units at a price of $0.03 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $107,625. Each FT Unit consists of one common share, issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the FT Unit Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $110,004 consisting of 916,700 critical mineral exploration tax credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (" Warrants "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 2,250,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in a December 19, 2023 News Release for gross proceeds of $360,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

No cash commissions or finder's warrants were paid and all securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of Record-Setting 2023 Accomplishments

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of Record-Setting 2023 Accomplishments

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to provide a review of its record-setting 2023 accomplishments in building the Company and advancing its critical metals projects in northern Canada.

CEO and Chairman Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tenement Grant Expands Bangemall Ni-Cu-PGE Project

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

PAM Signs Formal Documentation to Acquire 100% interest in ~1,200km2 Tama Atacama Lithium Brine Project

Oceana Opts Out of Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay

