  • Assays achieved expected grades over entire core length of 354 metres: 0.24% nickel including 15 metres of 0.39% nickel and 6 metres of 0.57% nickel
  • Confirmed same mineralogy as Company's flagship Crawford Project
  • Reid property has larger geophysical footprint than Crawford
  • Crawford resource update expected to be released by July 6, 2022

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today assay results at its Reid property, where two drill holes have been completed as part of its regional exploration program. Drilling was highlighted by hole REI21-02 which intersected 354 meters of 0.24% nickel and includes 15 meters of 0.39% nickel and 6 meters of 0.57% nickel. Mineralogy completed on samples from these holes confirmed that they contain the same heazlewoodite-pentlandite-awaruite minerals as Crawford.

Mark Selby , Chair and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are very pleased with our drilling on the Reid target.  The assay results from the second hole achieved expected grades over 354 metres and contains a core of higher grade mineralization of 15 metres of 0.39% nickel, and the first hole intersected a PGM zone similar to that at Crawford.
We are continuing to drill Reid as we highlight the resource potential of this target with a larger geophysical footprint than our original Crawford discovery.  Additionally, we are looking forward to the release of our updated resource estimate for Crawford expected to be released by July 6, 2022 ."

Reid Nickel Property

The Reid Property is located just 16 kilometres southwest of Crawford and contains an ultramafic target that measures 3.3 kilometres north-south by 2.1 kilometres east-west based on the total magnetic intensity ("TMI") (see Figure 1).   Hole REI-22-02 collared on dunite in the SE corner of the target, and was drilled to the NW. It remained in dunite for a total length of 354 metres grading 0.24% nickel, with a higher-grade section near the bottom of the hole intersecting 0.39% nickel over 15 metres (see table 1A). The hole ended in mineralized dunite, and the contact is open to the north.

REI22-01 collared on dunite in the same setup, drilling towards the south contact where the magnetic anomaly is at its highest. The hole transitioned from dunite to a sequence of peridotite-pyroxenite-gabbro similar to that seen at Crawford. The pyroxenite in the sequence yielded 1.6g/t Pt+Pd over 4.5 metres (see Table 1B ) similar in grade and thickness to PGM zone at Crawford.

Mineralogy completed on samples from these holes confirmed that they contain the same heazlewoodite-pentlandite-awaruite minerals as Crawford.

As of June, drilling at Reid resumed with a helicopter supported program that will test the extent of the anomaly.

Figure 1 – Plan View of Reid – Drill Results Overlain on Total Field Magnetic Intensity. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 1A: Reid Exploration Drilling Results, Ontario .

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Ni

Co

Pd

Pt

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

( %)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

( %)

REI22-01

51.0

153.4

102.4

0.17

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.44

7.29

0.02

REI22-02

42.0

396.0

354.0

0.24

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.53

5.97

0.02

including

227.5

394.0

166.5

0.27

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.61

5.66

0.03

including

227.5

242.5

15.0

0.39

0.01

0.05

0.03

0.43

6.28

0.07

including

236.5

242.5

6.0

0.57

0.02

0.05

0.03

0.52

6.41

0.12

Table 1B : Reid Exploration Drilling Results, Ontario – PGMs

Hole ID

From

To

Length

PGM

Pd

Pt

Ni

Co

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

( %)

( %)

( %)

REI22-01

264.5

270.5

6.0

1.35

0.75

0.61

0.03

0.01

0.29

5.89

0.01

including

266.0

270.5

4.5

1.67

0.93

0.75

0.02

0.01

0.29

5.55

0.01

including

267.5

269.0

1.5

2.02

1.15

0.87

0.02

0.01

0.26

5.36

0.01

Table 2: Drill Hole Orientation.

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Azimuth

Dip

Length

(mE)

(mN)

(⁰)

(⁰)

(m)

REI22-01

457,859

5,403,898

175

-50

329.0

REI22-02

457,859

5,403,898

316

-50

354.0

Share Issuances

Canada Nickel also announces that it has agreed to issue 100,000 common shares pursuant to the terms of an exploration agreement relating to the Company's Crawford Project and 34,200 common shares pursuant to the settlement of certain matters with a third party service provider. These issuances are subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The common shares described in this news release will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. Samples are securely shipped for analysis to SGS Burnaby ( Canada ) and SGS Callao ( Peru ). All ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and 17 other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Overview

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC, OTC:CNIKF) is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products.

Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘CNC’ and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol ‘CNIKF’. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com

Company Highlights

  • Completed Preliminary Economic Assessment on wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project $US1.2 billion NPV8% and 16%IRR. Feasibility study scheduled for mid 2022.
  • One of the top 10 nickel sulphide resources globally, with significant expansion potential from regional land package
  • Peak production of 42ktpa of nickel – would be one of five largest nickel sulphide operations when in production. 25 year mine life generates 842kt of nickel, 21 Mt of iron, and 1.5 Mt of chrome.
  • First percentile CO2e intensity according to Skarn Associates. Launched wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel, Cobalt and Iron and applied for the trademarks NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM and NetZero IronTM across several jurisdiction
  • Canada Nickel acquired 100 percent interest in the Bannockburn Nickel Property located near Matachewan Ontario.

Key Projects

Canada Nickel’s Crawford Project

Canada Nickel’s flagship Crawford nickel-sulfide project is located in Ontario’s Timmins mining camp, which is home to nearby mining infrastructure including the Kidd Metallurgical Site. The Timmins mining camp has a 100 year history of mining activity.

Canada Nickel filed its maiden resource at the Crawford project in February 2020, including a measured and indicated resource of approximately 263 million tonnes at 0.31 percent nickel, 0.013 percent cobalt, and 0.038 g/t palladium and platinum. Existing exploration establishes the resource as one of the 12 largest nickel sulfide assets in the world.

The company provided a mineral resource update for the project in October 2020. The update reported that measured resources in the Main Higher Grade Zone measured increased by 162 percent to 153 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.32% nickel and the total measured and indicated resource increased by 9 percent to 657 Mt at 0.26 percent nickel for 1.7 Mt nickel. Lastly, the total inferred resource increased by 121 percent to 646 Mt at 0.24 percent nickel for 1.6 Mt nickel, including an increase of 50 percent in the Main Zone (433 Mt at 0.23 percent nickel) and an initial resource from the East Zone of 213 Mt at 0.24 percent nickel (505,000 tonnes nickel).

The Crawford property was previously explored by Inco in the 1960s in each large anomaly, with minimal exploration conducted in the following decades. The land package was then owned by a forestry company before being acquired by Noble Mineral Exploration for resource purposes again in 2011. In December of 2019 ownership of the Crawford project was transferred from Noble Mineral Exploration to Canada Nickel in exchange for 12 million shares of Canada Nickel and $2 million in cash.

Canada Nickel believes the Crawford nickel-sulfide project shares similarities to the Dumont project. The Dumont deposit contains approximately 6.1 billion pounds of nickel in proven and probable reserves, with another 9.75 billion pounds of nickel resources in the measured and indicated category.

Significant Exploration Potential
>50% Crawford + Multiple New Targets

The 4,909 hectare Crawford Nickel-Sulphide Project and five other option properties ranging in size of 903 to 5,543 hectares give Canada Nickel access to five additional high potential, regional nickel targets.

Fully consolidated properties contain multiple nickel-bearing target structures 30km of total strike length and 150 – 600m wide

  • For reference, the Crawford Main Zone resource
    is 1.7 km long and 225-425 metres wide

Historic drilling yielded nickel-bearing intersections on all of the target structures

  • Kingsmill – 0.30% Ni over 503m from 118m in historic hole KML-12-02 (2012) and 0.31% Ni over 302m from 20m in historic hole 27090 (1966)
  • Nesbitt-North – 0.28% Ni over 163m from 233m in historic hole 27083 (1966)
  • Mahaffy-Aubin – 0.23% Ni over 127m from 82m in historic hole 31901 (1966) and of 276m of serpentinized ultramafic mineralization (similar host mineralization at Crawford) in historic hole T2-80-2 (1980) with no assays provided
  • Dargavel – 0.24% nickel over 173m with local assays up to 0.40% nickel in historic hole 25014

PGM-enriched structures similar to Crawford also identified at Kingsmill

  • 1.0 g/t PGM over 2m from 96m within 0.3 g/t PGM over 30m from 69m in historic hole KML-12-11 (2012), 0.8 g/t PGM over 5m from 523m within 0.5 g/t PGM over 24m in historic hole KML-12-07 (2012)

Airborne magnetic and gravity survey totaling 2,731 km completed.

Management Team

Mark Selby — Chairman and CEO

Mark was formally President & CEO of RNC Minerals (Royal Nickel Corporation) where he led a team that successfully raised over $100 million and advanced the Dumont nickel-cobalt project from initial resource to a fully permitted, construction-ready project. He has held a number of senior management roles with Quadra Mining, Inco, and Purolator Courier, and was a partner at Mercer Management Consulting.

Since 2001, Mr. Selby has been recognized as one of the leading authorities on the nickel market. He graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and has also served on the boards of multiple junior mining companies and is currently a Director and Chair of Orford Minerals.

Wendy Kauffman — CFO

Wendy brings more than twenty-five years of experience leading junior and mid-tier publicly-listed mining companies in project financing, capital structuring, capital markets, accounting and internal controls, tax, and financial reporting and public disclosure. Her skills and experience include the completion of a $4 billion finance package for Cobre Panama during her time at Inmet Mining, one of largest finance packages assembled by mid-tier mining company. She was also previously the CFO at Khiron Life Sciences Corporation and held CFO and senior finance positions at Pasinex Resources Limited, Primero Mining Corporation and Inmet Mining Corporation. Wendy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Steve Balch — VP of Exploration

Steve is an Ontario registered geoscientist with 32 years of experience in geophysics, specializing in the magnetic and electromagnetic methods, but also with experience in large exploration compilations. After working at Inco for six years in the Sudbury Basin and at Voisey’s Bay, Steve joined Aeroquest in 2001 and helped develop the AeroTEM system, focusing on the on-time measurements of the linear triangular waveform. In 2007, Mr. Balch founded Triumph Instruments and developed the AirTEM system, a multi-coil helicopter-borne EM system that is now in use in Mexico, China, Canada, and Eastern Europe. Steve has also been active in borehole geophysics and has worked to develop new technology including north-seeking gyros, temperature compensated induction conductivity probes, UAV-based magnetometers, and high sensitivity magnetic gradiometers.

David Smith — Director

David is Senior Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Agnico Eagle and has held this position since 2012. He has also held the position of Senior Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations. Prior to joining the Company’s investor relations team in 2005, Mr. Smith, a Professional Engineer, was a mining analyst and held a variety of mining engineering positions in Canada and abroad. He is a Chartered Director holding a Directorship with Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. and is formerly a Director at eCobalt Solutions Inc. He holds a B.Sc. (Queen’s University) and M.Sc. in Mining Engineering (University of Arizona).

Mike Cox — Director

Mike has over thirty years of experience in Base Metal operations with Inco Ltd and Vale SA. He has held a number of senior leadership positions in Europe, Canada and Asia including the oversight of operations which have delivered nickel products to consumers for use in multiple generations of nickel batteries. Most recently, Mr. Cox was Head of UK and Asian Refineries at Vale with responsibility for a portfolio of precious metal and nickel refineries. He is now a Managing Partner at CoDa Associates, a consultancy that provides a range of advisory services to the corporate and public sectors in Europe and Asia. Mr. Cox holds a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and an MBA, both from the University of Glamorgan.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

