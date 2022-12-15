Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Deutsche Bank Securities Inc ("Deutsche Bank") and Scotiabank as financial advisors for the equity component of the project financing for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford").

"As we move into the next phase of advancing Crawford towards production, we are pleased to engage two of the world's leading investment banks with a broad base of mining and industrial expertise, Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank, to advise the Company on alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing for Crawford," said Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel. "We are also pleased to announce that our team has completed another significant permitting milestone on the critical path towards production, by filing the detailed project description with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada earlier this week. We continue to target receipt of permits by mid-2025 with construction to immediately follow."

Advisory

The Company has been engaged in discussions with a number of strategic and industry participants over the past 18 months. With the upcoming completion of the feasibility study, the Company is turning its focus towards project financing and permitting activities to ensure that the Company has its financing package in place well in advance of the receipt of project permits which are targeted to be received by mid-2025. Deutsche Bank and Scotiabank will assist the company with the evaluation of strategic and financial alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing. The financial advisors will also assist the Company in providing defense advisory and planning. In addition, the Company is engaged in discussions with multiple groups and expects to appoint an advisor for the debt portion of the project financing in early 2023.

Filing of Detailed Project Description

Following Canada Nickel's August 2022 submission of the Initial Project Description, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) conducted a round of consultation with Indigenous communities, the public, and various federal and provincial authorities before supplying Canada Nickel with the Summary of Issues in September. After reviewing the Summary of Issues, Canada Nickel is pleased to announce the filing of the Detailed Project Description (DPD) and the Response to the Summary of Issues, a significant step in progressing the federal Impact Assessment Process for the Crawford Project.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Highlights

  • Additional assay results confirm scale of discovery at Reid
  • Higher grade interval at Reid – REI22-07 325 metres of 0.29% nickel including 81 metres of 0.35% nickel
  • New discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced positive drilling results from its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign at its Reid and Sothman properties.

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Highlights

  • Initial phases of pilot plant testing successfully completed
  • Testing confirms significant improvements in both recovery and product quality from updated magnetite circuit
    • 18% improvement in iron recovery and 15% improvement in chromium recovery
    • 16% improvement in iron grade to 55%
  • Discussions underway with multiple stainless and ferroalloy producers on downstream processing partnership

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results from initial phases of pilot plant testing on 34 tonnes of material from the Company's Crawford Nickel Project with the major focus on testing an updated magnetite recovery circuit and generation of both nickel and magnetite concentrates for further downstream testing.  While the Crawford Nickel Project is primarily a nickel development project, it can produce value-generating by-products including cobalt, palladium, and platinum contained in the nickel concentrates, and iron and chromium contained in the magnetite concentrate expected to be produced from Crawford.

Canada Nickel Announces Improvements to Accelerated CO2 Capture Process

Highlights

  • Recent test work accelerates carbon capture by three times and achieves majority of carbon capture in just 24 hours
  • Simple carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero Nickel and generation of 21 tonnes of CO 2 credits per tonne of nickel
  • Crawford Project could produce an estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of CO 2 credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO 2 credits over expected life of mine

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results of further laboratory test results that build on the success of initial work on the In Process Tailings ("IPT") Carbonation Process, which is a novel method for accelerated carbon capture that the Company believes has transformative potential.

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") of US$10 million previously announced on September 29, 2022 . The proceeds will allow the Company to execute post feasibility study work on permitting and detailed engineering which is advantageous to complete during the coming winter months and allows the Company to remain well-funded as it continues to aggressively advance the project.

The loan will be due January 18, 2023 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 325,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.52 per share. The loan will be subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $20 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector.  Auramet purchases tens of millions of ounces of gold, silver and PGMs sourced from a diversified base of mining companies, recycling companies and refineries/smelters.  Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $950 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.  In 2022, Auramet received a Gold Metal Sustainability Rating from Ecovadis, a global leader in business sustainability ratings.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada Nickel Provides Project Update and Announces US$10 Million Loan Facility

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to provide an update on the Crawford project and its financing activities.

"The Company remains on track to deliver the feasibility study for Crawford by year-end. The study work is approximately 85% complete and the company is confident in its outcome.  This financing will allow us to execute post feasibility study work on permitting and detailed engineering that is advantageous for us to complete during the coming winter months and allows us to remain well-funded as we continue to aggressively advance the project" said Mark Selby , Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel.

Loan Facility

The Company has arranged a US$10 million loan facility with Auramet which is expected to close on or before October 14 , 2022.  The loan will be due January 14, 2023 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 325,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.52 per share.   The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.  The closing of the loan facility is subject to customary conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $20 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector.   Auramet purchases tens of millions of ounces of gold, silver and PGMs sourced from a diversified base of mining companies, recycling companies and refineries/smelters.  Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $900 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.  In 2022, Auramet received a Gold Metal Sustainability Rating from Ecovadis, a global leader in business sustainability ratings.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZeroNickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Contact:
Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study and the timing and completion of the loan facility. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable.

Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions,events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

  • New copper horizon intersected 100 meters above the main La Romana mineralization
  • Near-surface copper mineralization expanded to the south
  • Polymetallic massive sulphides intersected in step-outs to the east

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF)  ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 14 drill holes from the outer extent of the La Romana copper-tin discovery mineralization at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

"The new results expand the near-surface copper mineralization at La Romana to the south and continues to indicate the mineralization is wide open along strike and downdip," said Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO. "These results also highlight a new copper horizon in the hanging wall approximately 100 meters stratigraphically above the main La Romana mineralization. In addition, large step-out holes confirmed the prospective geology and mineralization continues to the east. As the drilling targeted the edges of known mineralization, these results were largely as expected. Based on our geologic understanding of the mineralization to date, La Romana has excellent potential to grow further with additional drilling planned for 2023. The company is well positioned for a strong exploration program in 2023 with the latest quarterly financial statements showing a balance of CAD$ 11.2 million."

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent to option a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project"). The Muskrat Dam Project is located in Northwestern Ontario approximately 125 km northeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project and 125 km northwest of Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine. The Project comprises six (6) property blocks, which together cover 10,950 hectares (109.5 km 2 ) in the highly prospective Muskrat Dam Lake (MDGB) and Rottenfish (RGB) greenstone belts (see Figures 1 and 2).

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Mason Valley Exploration Results

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from the Mason Pass prospect surface trenching program, as discussed in the November 10, 2022 press release at its 100%-owned properties at Yerington, Nevada. Lion CG completed this program utilizing funding provided by Rio Tinto as a part of the Stage 1 Work Program.

Highlights:

Pedro Resources Announces Changes to Board and Directors and Management

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Fiona Fitzmaurice as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the resignations of Réjean Gosselin, Wesley Thompson and Stuart Adair as directors of the Company.

Ms. Fitzmaurice will continue in her role until January 5, 2023. The Company will commence a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, which will be announced in due course.

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Provides Project Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide the following project update. Of special note is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Webeque First Nation and Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources and Wyloo Metals). A link to the press release is posted on the Bold website here. The MOU outlines a framework for collaboration on proposed development in the Ring of Fire. The MOU also details how the two parties will work together to progress ongoing exploration activity in the region as well as negotiations on a partnership agreement for the proposed Eagle's Nest mine

FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the first step-out drillhole results confirming continued near-surface lateral extension of strong nickel mineralization at the Van Target (" Van ") in the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar " or the " District ") in central British Columbia.  The first three widely-spaced holes drilled this year at Van, which is located 6 km north of the Baptiste Deposit (" Baptiste "), returned some of the strongest results in the District's history, highlighted by the results of 22VAN-012, which intersected the highest-grading broad interval of near-surface nickel mineralization drilled to-date at Van.

