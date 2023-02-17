Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Nickel Investing News

Canada Nickel Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus and Provides Corporate Update

Canada Nickel Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus and Provides Corporate Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has filed and been receipted for a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with its bought deal offering of (i) 7,462,500 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.77 per Common Share and (ii) 1,748,300 common shares issued as "flow-through shares" (the "Flow-Through Shares") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) at a price of $2.86 per Flow-Through Share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $18,208,763 (the "Offering"), as further described in the news release of the Company dated February 8, 2023 . In connection with the Offering, the Company has entered into an underwriting agreement with Scotia Capital Inc. Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of underwriters including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Corporate Update

The Company has adopted a new stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") and restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan", together with the Stock Option Plan, the "New Incentive Plans") which will replace the Company's current option plan and RSU plan. The number of common shares of the Company reserved for issuance under the New Incentive Plans, collectively, cannot exceed 10% of the number of common shares of the Company that are outstanding on each applicable grant date. Each of the Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan are subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company at the meeting to be held on April 6, 2023 (the "Meeting") and final TSXV approval.

The Company has granted its executives, employees and directors a total of: (i) 1,890,000 stock options, issued at an exercise price of $1.78 per share, vesting over a three-year period and expiring five years from the date of the grant, and (ii) 1,563,449 restricted share units, vesting after a one-year period. The portion of such grants made under the New Incentive Plans are subject to approval by the shareholders at the Meeting.

In addition, the Company has entered into a property option agreement with a group of vendors under which the Company has acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in 170 single cell mining claims and 23 boundary cell mining claims located in the Timmins area. The agreement provides for certain annual expenditure commitments by the Company, the issuance by the Company of up to a total of 100,000 common shares, and the payment to the vendors of a total of $90,000 over the option term to exercise the option. The vendors will retain a 2.00% NSR with a 1.00% buy-back provision to the Company for $1.0 million . The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issued and issuable to the vendors will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby,
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/17/c8997.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCBase Metals Investing
CNC:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:CNC

Canada Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces C$20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Canada Nickel Announces C$20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Scotiabank to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale (or arrange for purchase by substituted purchasers) the following equity securities of the Company on a bought deal basis for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$18.2 million (the " Public Offering "):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

Highlights

  • Another key milestone for advancing Crawford Nickel Project towards production
  • Anglo American to become a 9.9% shareholder

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Anglo American today to make an approximately $24 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of $1.95 per Common Share, a 10% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Confirms Major Discovery at Reid, Provides Financing Update

Canada Nickel Confirms Major Discovery at Reid, Provides Financing Update

Highlights
  • All 16 holes at Reid intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralization
    with 6 holes in Central Core Area intersecting higher grades
  • Holes REI22-14 and REI22-16 confirm mineralization of over 500 metres width – approximately 50% wider than Crawford Main Zone and more than 100% wider than Crawford East Zone
  • Reid geophysical target footprint of 3.9 km 2 , is more than two times larger than
    the 1.6 km 2 footprint of the flagship Crawford Nickel Project resource

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced an exploration update for its Reid Property located within 16 km of the Crawford Nickel discovery which has now been successfully targeted by all 16 drillholes.

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel Company, said "Today's results confirm Reid as a major discovery with a target footprint larger than our flagship Crawford discovery and a mineralized core that is 50% wider than our Crawford Main Zone. Grades and mineralization are consistent with what the Company has observed at the Company's East Zone deposit. The success of this initial drilling, targeted solely with our team's proprietary approach using provincial geophysical data, highlights the significant potential of our total regional land package with over 42 km 2 of target geophysical footprint which is more than 20 times larger than our flagship Crawford project."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Provides potential for near-term open pit production from near-surface high grade mineralization at Texmont.
  • High grade potential of regional package already demonstrated at multiple properties – Texmont, Sothman, Bannockburn . Mineralization outcrops at all three properties
    • Texmont – Historic resource 1 of 3.2 million tonnes of 0.9% nickel hosted within bulk tonnage target.
    • Sothman – Historic resource 2 of 190,000 tons grading 1.24% nickel
    • Bannockburn – Historic drilling with multiples intervals greater than 2%
  • Crawford PGM zone results include two holes with core length of 30 metres of 1.82 g/t palladium + platinum and 15.0 metres of 1.88 g/t platinum + palladium

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario . The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman.  All nine holes have assays pending.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Deutsche Bank Securities Inc ("Deutsche Bank") and Scotiabank as financial advisors for the equity component of the project financing for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford").

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"As we move into the next phase of advancing Crawford towards production, we are pleased to engage two of the world's leading investment banks with a broad base of mining and industrial expertise, Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank, to advise the Company on alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing for Crawford," said Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel. "We are also pleased to announce that our team has completed another significant permitting milestone on the critical path towards production, by filing the detailed project description with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada earlier this week. We continue to target receipt of permits by mid-2025 with construction to immediately follow."

Advisory

The Company has been engaged in discussions with a number of strategic and industry participants over the past 18 months. With the upcoming completion of the feasibility study, the Company is turning its focus towards project financing and permitting activities to ensure that the Company has its financing package in place well in advance of the receipt of project permits which are targeted to be received by mid-2025. Deutsche Bank and Scotiabank will assist the company with the evaluation of strategic and financial alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing. The financial advisors will also assist the Company in providing defense advisory and planning. In addition, the Company is engaged in discussions with multiple groups and expects to appoint an advisor for the debt portion of the project financing in early 2023.

Filing of Detailed Project Description

Following Canada Nickel's August 2022 submission of the Initial Project Description, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) conducted a round of consultation with Indigenous communities, the public, and various federal and provincial authorities before supplying Canada Nickel with the Summary of Issues in September. After reviewing the Summary of Issues, Canada Nickel is pleased to announce the filing of the Detailed Project Description (DPD) and the Response to the Summary of Issues, a significant step in progressing the federal Impact Assessment Process for the Crawford Project.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-appoints-financial-advisors-reaches-next-permitting-milestone-301704045.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c5472.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Applies to Expand Highly Prospective Nuevo Tintillo Exploration Property, Andalusia Region Spain

Emerita Applies to Expand Highly Prospective Nuevo Tintillo Exploration Property, Andalusia Region Spain

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce it has submitted applications to expand the highly prospective Nuevo Tintillo property package in the Andalusia Region of Spain. The applications have been accepted by local authorities and posted to the government web site. Recent field mapping and sampling programs by Emerita Geologists have confirmed Emerita's interpretation of the Nuevo Tintillo regional geologic environment and its stratigraphic similarity to adjacent properties hosting large base metal deposits. The additional land package under application is on trend with many of the recently identified target areas on the existing Nuevo Tintillo property and more than doubles the size of Emerita's mineral rights in the eastern part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. When the land application process is finalized, Emerita's Nuevo Tintillo holdings will be approximately 14,500 hectares which is an increase from the current 6,875 hectares. Nuevo Tintillo has seen little modern exploration despite its location in one of the oldest know mining districts on earth. Evidence of small-scale artisanal workings exist throughout the Nuevo Tintillo property but there is no record of modern exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its audited annual consolidated October 31, 2022 financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

All the Company's subsidiaries are wholly owned.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023 , the securities of Buzz Capital 2 Inc. will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 10, 2022 announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Drills 56.5 m of 6.34% Zinc and 36.4 g/t Silver Including 11.6 m of 10.9% Zinc and 43.5 g/t Silver

Fireweed Drills 56.5 m of 6.34% Zinc and 36.4 g/t Silver Including 11.6 m of 10.9% Zinc and 43.5 g/t Silver

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2022 drill program at Boundary West, Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAN-GOW CAPITAL INC. ("GOWC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Mining Initiates Regional Drill Campaign at El Roble Mine, Colombia

Atico Mining Initiates Regional Drill Campaign at El Roble Mine, Colombia

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce an update on the exploration program and the start of regional exploration drilling at the El Roble property in Colombia.

A strategic review of historical and recent exploration programs has defined high priority targets within the favorable stratigraphy that hosts the currently producing high grade Cu/Au VMS El Roble mine. The data review highlighted strong evidence of a second event of epithermal mineralization observed which overprinted the known VMS mineralization resulting in upgraded copper and gold content. The highest priority targets are identified by alteration and VMS mineralization with the upgraded Cu/Au content that are coincident with geophysical anomalies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Woyla Project Update: Phase 2 Drill Program Overview And New Vein Discoveries

Regional Exploration Commences East Of Greenbushes Lithium Mine

Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Exploration Commences East of Greenbushes Lithium Mine

Related News

Lithium Investing

Electric Vehicles Need Battery Metals Mining, Investing Opportunities Ahead

Silver Investing

Silver Reserves: Top 3 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium Investing

Blue Sky Uranium CEO Touts Argentina’s Uranium Supply Potential

Silver Investing

Silver Viper Minerals Eyes New Resource at La Virginia Silver-Gold Target

Lithium Investing

Albemarle Posts Positive Q4 Results, Expects Prices to Remain High

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Precious Metals Investing

Optimum Ventures Receives Positive Assay Results on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

×