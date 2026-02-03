Canaan Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 10, 2026

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), an innovator in crypto mining, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on February 10, 2026.
The Company's management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time/9:00 P.M. Singapore Time on February 10, 2026, to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event Title:
Canaan Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIced319ec0cb74f199f256c63833a212d
All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.
Investors may submit questions to the Company via IR@canaan-creative.com up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.
About Canaan Inc.
Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit https://www.canaan.io/.
Investor Relations Contact
Canaan Inc.
Xi Zhang
Email: IR@canaan-creative.com
Christensen Advisory
Christian Arnell
Email: canaan@christensencomms.com
Public Relations Contact
BlocksBridge Consulting
Jesse Colzani
Email: canaan@blocksbridge.com
