Canaan Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 10, 2026

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), an innovator in crypto mining, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on February 10, 2026.

The Company's management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time/9:00 P.M. Singapore Time on February 10, 2026, to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:

Canaan Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIced319ec0cb74f199f256c63833a212d

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Investors may submit questions to the Company via IR@canaan-creative.com up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit https://www.canaan.io/.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.
Xi Zhang
Email: IR@canaan-creative.com 

Christensen Advisory
Christian Arnell
Email: canaan@christensencomms.com

Public Relations Contact

BlocksBridge Consulting
Jesse Colzani
Email: canaan@blocksbridge.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaan-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-results-on-february-10-2026-302677627.html

SOURCE Canaan Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

canaancannasdaq-can
CAN
The Conversation (0)
Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF; OTCQX ADR: LKYLY) announced that a batch sampling program at the DAM antimony (Sb) deposit, part of the Mojave Project in California, returned high grade antimony results. The batch sampling program, which was designed to further... Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Coppet-Cobalt Project located near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario. The drill program is designed to test the on... Keep Reading...
Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the seventh batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (″ NCZ ″) and its east extension, on... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai's Krafty Lab Signs New Multinational "Tier 1" Enterprise Agreement and Expands Global In-Person Enterprise Event Delivery

Nextech3D.ai's Krafty Lab Signs New Multinational "Tier 1" Enterprise Agreement and Expands Global In-Person Enterprise Event Delivery

Enterprise-Grade Global Event Platform Now Supports International In-Person Delivery for Distributed Teams TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on immersive enterprise event technology, employee... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Anteros Metals Provides Phase 1 Drilling Update at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Related News

gold-investing

Gold-Copper Consolidation Continues as Eldorado Moves to Acquire Foran

base-metals-investing

Anteros Metals Provides Phase 1 Drilling Update at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Selects RESPEC and Kappes Cassiday to Update Santa Fe Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Intercept High-Grade Gold at Tapanahony, Suriname as 2026 Drilling Program Commences

base-metals-investing

Share Placement Update

battery-metals-investing

NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with Hanwa and JOGMEC for a US$30 Million Strategic Investment in UAE Battery Anode Facility

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Acquires More Highly Prospective Lithium Targets in Greenland