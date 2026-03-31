Canaan Inc. to Present at Jefferies Virtual Power x Data Center Conference

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), an innovator in crypto mining, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies Virtual Power x Data Center Conference on March 31, 2026.  

The Company's presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Leo Wang, vice president of capital markets and corporate development, will represent the Company at the conference. All interested parties should contact their Jefferies representative to obtain a link to the webcast.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology under the brand name Avalon and, today, their machines have the second largest share of the global bitcoin mining market. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market.  To learn more about Canaan, please visit https://www.canaan.io/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Canaan Inc.'s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Canaan Inc. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Canaan Inc.'s beliefs and expectations, such as expectations with regard to revenue or mining hash rate deployment, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, the ability of the Company to execute against its goals, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the bitcoin industry and the price of bitcoin; the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products, especially its bitcoin mining machines; the Company's expectations regarding maintaining and strengthening its relationships with production partners and customers; the Company's investment plans and strategies, fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; competition in its industry; changing macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including evolving international trade policies and the implementation of increased tariffs, import restrictions, and retaliatory trade actions; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company and cryptocurrency. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Canaan Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

###

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.
Xi Zhang
Email: IR@canaan-creative.com

Christensen Advisory
Christian Arnell
Email: canaan@christensencomms.com

Public Relations Contact

BlocksBridge Consulting
Jesse Colzani
Email: canaan@blocksbridge.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaan-inc-to-present-at-jefferies-virtual-power-x-data-center-conference-302729442.html

SOURCE Canaan Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CanaanCANNASDAQ:CAN
CAN
The Conversation (0)
American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma

American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma

- At the halfway point of its drilling program, American Uranium Limited (ASX: AMU,OTC:AMUIF; OTCQB: AMUIF) today announced an interim Mineral Resource update for its flagship Lo Herma in‑situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 66 holes of the 121‑hole permitted... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on March 12, 13, and 26, 2026. Pursuant to this second tranche of the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0021 to R-0023 with Intercepts Including 53.18% Fe?O?, 7.08% TiO?, 0.414% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0021 to R-0023 with Intercepts Including 53.18% Fe?O?, 7.08% TiO?, 0.414% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0021, -0022 and -0023 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Starts Drilling at Berrigan Mine

TomaGold Starts Drilling at Berrigan Mine

1,500-metre Phase 2 drilling program aimed at testing the newly-discovered Berrigan Deep Zone TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF; OTCPK: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that drilling has started at its Berrigan Mine project, located in the Chibougamau... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Intersects Strong Gold Results Across All Three Zones at Kossou, Including 7.0 m at 5.06 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone

Kobo Resources Intersects Strong Gold Results Across All Three Zones at Kossou, Including 7.0 m at 5.06 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone

High-grade gold results returned from the Road Cut Zone with 7.0 m at 5.06 g/t Au incl. 1.0 m at 20.00 g/t Au, with encouraging gold mineralisation intersected along the Contact Zone Fault area Strong gold mineralisation intersected in all three Kadie Zone holes, with the best result of 8.0 m at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Status of the Bankable Feasibility Study for the Company's Antimony-Free Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Bahia, Brazil

Peruvian Metals Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

TomaGold Starts Drilling at Berrigan Mine

Related News

copper investing

Glencore, Canada Near Deal to Keep Key Copper Smelter Open

rare earth investing

Moon Race Shifts Focus to Rare Earths, Resource Access

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Status of the Bankable Feasibility Study for the Company's Antimony-Free Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Bahia, Brazil

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Closes $3.0M Private Placement with Eric Sprott as Lead Investor

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce une entente de conditions avec RiverFort pour un pret convertible de 10 millions de dollars

cleantech investing

Charbone Announces Term Sheet with RiverFort for $10M Convertible Loan

precious metals investing

FinEx Metals Grants Stock Options and Announces Board Change