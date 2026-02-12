Calian Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY,OTC:CLNFF), a mission critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today released its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"Building on last quarter's momentum, we opened the year strong with revenue up 12%, including 6% organic growth," said Patrick Houston, Calian CEO. "Growth was fueled by sustained demand in Defence & Space and the impact from recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 28%, significantly outpacing revenue growth, reflecting stronger margins, as well as the successful execution of cost optimization initiatives implemented at the end of last year.

As we look ahead, our more focused operating model paired with $1.4 billion in backlog, a strong acquisition pipeline, and solid balance sheet provide a powerful foundation for continued success. Market tailwinds in our core markets positions us to deliver another year of strong performance and create lasting value for our shareholders."

Q1-26 Highlights2:

  • Revenue up 12% to $208 million, including 6% from organic and 6% from acquisitions
  • Gross margin at 34.1%, up from 31.8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 up 28% to $23 million (margin of 11.0%)
  • Operating free cash flow1 of $16 million, representing a conversion of 69%
  • New contract signings of $171 million and ending backlog of $1.4 billion
  • Completed the acquisition of Canadian-based InField Scientific
  • Awarded a contract by a leading global space technology company
  • After quarter end, Calian announced it will mobilize investment to accelerate Canada's C5ISRT defence capabilities
       
Financial Highlights Three months ended
(in millions of $, except per share & margins) December 31,
  2025   2024   %
Revenue 208.0   185.0   12 %
Adjusted EBITDA1 22.8   17.8   28 %
Adjusted EBITDA %1 11.0 % 9.6 % 140 bps
Adjusted Net Profit1 11.8   8.4   40 %
Adjusted EPS Diluted1 1.03   0.71   46 %
Operating Free Cash Flow1 15.8   13.1   21 %
       

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.
2 Highlights are compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page.

Register for the conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

First Quarter Results

Revenues increased 12%, from $185 million to $208 million. This represents a record high quarterly revenue for the Company. Acquisitive growth was 6% and was generated by the acquisitions of Advanced Medical Solutions completed in May 2025 and Infield Scientific closed in October 2025. Organic growth was 6% and was generated by our defence solutions and to a lesser extent from our Essential Industries segment.

Gross profit increased 20.6% to $71 million, driven by revenue growth, changes in revenue mix and contributions from acquisitions. Gross margin stood at 34.1%, up from 31.8% last year. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA1 increased 28% to $23 million, driven by revenue growth, product mix, increased margins and cost optimization initiatives. As a result, adjusted EBITDA1 margin finished at 11.0%, up from 9.6% last year.

Net profit was $5.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, from a loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share last year. The increase is primarily related to higher adjusted EBITDA1 and lower mergers and acquisition costs, offset by higher taxes and interest charges. Adjusted net profit1 was $11.8 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, up from $8.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"In the first quarter, we generated $16 million of operating free cash flow1. We used our cash and a portion of our credit facility to fund capital expenditures of $2 million, acquisitions and earnouts for $18 million and provide a return in shareholders through dividends of $3 million. We ended the quarter with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio of 1.2x, preserving significant financial flexibility to fund our growth strategy," concluded Mr. Houston.

Calian Mobilizes Investment to accelerate Canada's C5ISRT Defence

January 26, 2026, Calian announced a strategic initiative to help accelerate the development and deployment of sovereign C5ISRT capabilities through Calian VENTURES (VENTURES), Canada's defence innovation orchestrator. As Canada places increasing priority on sovereign defence capability, operational readiness and long-term resilience, Calian will advance technology collaboration and mobilize funding to accelerate capability development across Canada. Funding will be drawn from multiple sources, including capital investment from VENTURES, co-development of new intellectual property from Calian alongside multiple Canadian small to mid-size enterprise (SMEs), contributions from regional investment agencies, and federal programs.

Awarded Contract to Deliver QV Band Gateways for Two Geostationary Satellites

On November 24, 2025, Calian announced it has been awarded a contract by a leading global space technology company for the design and manufacturing of four Ka/Q/V-band RF gateway ground stations to support the roll-out of services for two state-of-the-art geostationary satellites.

The gateways will form the critical ground infrastructure linking the new satellites to terrestrial networks, enabling reliable, secure, high-capacity government communications across a wide geographical area that includes Africa, Europe, and Asia. In support of delivering on the contract, Calian will deliver four 10-metre Ka/Q/V-band gateway antennas along with the radio frequency equipment, and monitoring and control systems in the middle east. Once complete, the satellites will deliver next-generation, sovereign connectivity for secure government communications.

Completed the Acquisition of Canadian-based InField Scientific

On October 2, 2025, Calian announced the acquisition of InField Scientific Inc., a Quebec-based engineering company internationally recognized in electromagnetic environmental effects (E3). This small, strategic acquisition expands Calian's defence portfolio enabling the company to deliver end-to-end electromagnetic solutions to expand into new markets, strengthen defence customer impact and support future growth.

Quarterly Dividend

On February 11, 2026, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable March 11, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 25, 2026. Dividends paid by the Company are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

About Calian

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most. 

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:
media@calian.com
613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com


CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                 
    December 31,     September 30,  
    2025     2025  
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 62,636     $ 46,101  
Accounts receivable     175,002       171,150  
Work in process     23,615       25,028  
Inventory     28,009       27,709  
Prepaid expenses and other     32,573       22,977  
Derivative assets     186       44  
Total current assets     322,021       293,009  
NON-CURRENT ASSETS                
Property, plant and equipment     44,980       45,508  
Right of use assets     37,718       39,786  
Prepaid expenses     5,813       6,015  
Deferred tax asset     1,598       1,614  
Investments     4,252       4,252  
Acquired intangible assets     103,649       106,833  
Goodwill     230,481       224,483  
Total non-current assets     428,491       428,491  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 750,512     $ 721,500  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 131,755     $ 133,096  
Provisions     3,138       3,458  
Unearned contract revenue     44,290       39,646  
Lease obligations     5,671       5,819  
Contingent earn-out     10,177       16,147  
Derivative liabilities     272       53  
Total current liabilities     195,303       198,219  
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Debt facility     164,750       130,750  
Lease obligations     35,972       37,634  
Unearned contract revenue     13,931       14,704  
Deferred tax liabilities     18,563       18,912  
Total non-current liabilities     233,216       202,000  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     428,519       400,219  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Issued capital     224,472       220,345  
Contributed surplus     5,322       7,312  
Retained earnings     86,262       84,360  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     5,937       9,264  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     321,993       321,281  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 750,512     $ 721,500  
Number of common shares issued and outstanding     11,414,163       11,350,168  


CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
             
    Three months ended
    December 31,
    2025   2024  
Revenue     $ 208,000     $ 185,047  
Cost of revenues       137,097       126,246  
Gross profit       70,903       58,801  
             
Selling, general and administrative       45,818       38,105  
Research and development       2,270       2,896  
Share-based compensation       1,012       1,091  
Profit before under noted items       21,803       16,709  
             
Restructuring expense       419       692  
Depreciation and amortization       11,005       11,540  
Mergers and acquisition costs       1,018       2,320  
Profit before interest and income tax expense       9,361       2,157  
             
Interest expense       2,216       1,783  
Income tax expense       2,048       1,350  
NET PROFIT (LOSS)     $ 5,097     $ (976 )
             
Net profit (loss) per share:            
Basic     $ 0.45     $ (0.08 )
Diluted     $ 0.44     $ (0.08 )


CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
             
    Three months ended
    December 31,
      2025       2024  
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net profit (loss)   $ 5,097     $ (976 )
Items not affecting cash:            
Interest expense     1,694       1,295  
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out     100       558  
Lease obligations interest expense     522       488  
Income tax expense     2,048       1,350  
Share based compensation expense     1,012       1,091  
Depreciation and amortization     11,005       11,540  
Deemed compensation     339       1,563  
      21,817       16,909  
Change in non-cash working capital            
Accounts receivable     (2,449 )     (167 )
Work in process     1,413       232  
Prepaid expenses and other     (10,217 )     (2,739 )
Inventory     (300 )     (6,241 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (332 )     (858 )
Unearned contract revenue     3,871       1,294  
      13,803       8,430  
Interest paid     (2,216 )     (1,783 )
Income tax paid     (4,420 )     (2,265 )
      7,167       4,382  
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Issuance of common shares net of costs     376       881  
Dividends     (3,195 )     (3,292 )
Net draw on debt facility     34,000       26,000  
Payment of lease obligations     (1,599 )     (1,442 )
Repurchase of common shares           (4,926 )
      29,582       17,221  
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Business acquisitions     (18,184 )     (11,215 )
Property, plant and equipment     (2,030 )     (1,136 )
      (20,214 )     (12,351 )
             
NET CASH INFLOW   $ 16,535     $ 9,252  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD     46,101       51,788  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD   $ 62,636     $ 61,040  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

         
      Three months ended
      December 31,
      2025       2024  
Net profit (loss)   $ 5,097     $ (976 )
Share-based compensation     1,012       1,091  
Restructuring expense     419       692  
Depreciation and amortization     11,005       11,540  
Mergers and acquisition costs     1,018       2,320  
Interest expense     2,216       1,783  
Income tax expense     2,048       1,350  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 22,815     $ 17,800  
Adjusted EBITDA per share - Basic     2.00       1.51  
Adjusted EBITDA per share - Diluted   $ 1.99     $ 7.68  


Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

      Three months ended
      December 31,
      2025       2024  
Net profit (loss)   $ 5,097     $ (976 )
Share-based compensation     1,012       1,091  
Restructuring expense     419       692  
Mergers and acquisition costs     1,018       2,320  
Amortization of intangibles     6,384       7,334  
      13,930       10,461  
Income taxes related to above items     (2,160 )     (2,053 )
Adjusted net profit     11,770       8,408  
Weighted average number of common shares basic     11,379,277       11,773,465  
Adjusted EPS Basic     1.03       0.71  
Adjusted EPS Diluted   $ 1.03     $ 0.71  


Operating Free Cash Flow

             
      Three months ended
      December 31,
      2025       2024  
Cash flows generated from operating activities (free cash flow)   $ 7,167     $ 4,382  
Adjustments:            
M&A costs included in operating activities     579       199  
Change in non-cash working capital     8,014       8,479  
Operating free cash flow   $ 15,760     $ 13,060  
Operating free cash flow per share - basic     1.38       6.10  
Operating free cash flow per share - diluted     1.38       6.02  
Operating free cash flow conversion     69 %     73 %


Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

       
    December 31,
 		  December 31,
      2025       2024  
Cash   $ 62,636     $ 61,040  
Debt facility     164,750       115,750  
Net debt (net cash)     102,114       54,710  
Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA     83,433       88,602  
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA     1.2       0.6  


Operating free cash flow measures the company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. The Company's ability to convert adjusted EBITDA to operating free cash flow is critical for the long term success of its strategic growth. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.


