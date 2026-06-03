Caleb Williams Named EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27 Cover Athlete

Caleb Williams Named EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27 Cover Athlete

Williams Is the First Chicago Bears Player To Appear On A Madden NFL Cover

Fans Can Expect Full Game Reveal on Thursday, June 4, and Worldwide Launch on Aug. 13

EA SPORTS™ announced today that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will grace the cover of EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 27, making him the first player in Chicago Bears history to do so.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603891143/en/

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lands on the cover of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lands on the cover of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27.

Williams' record-setting season, playoff victory and NFL Moment of the Year — his walk-off, game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass in overtime against the Green Bay Packers — make him one of the most compelling quarterbacks to watch in 2026. Off the field, he's known as one of the sport's most distinctive cultural presences, styling his own gameday looks with unique nail art throughout the season. Williams appears on the Standard Edition cover showcasing his signature jump pass, while the Deluxe Edition cover features his iconic celebration that granted him the "Iceman" nickname and a custom nail set featuring the EA SPORTS logo among others.

"When I received the call from Madden, it was like my childhood dream was coming true. Being on the cover of Madden NFL 27 is a full circle moment," Williams said. "I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game. I know fans are going to love what's new in this year's game, and I'm looking forward to getting my rating up to a 99 by the end of the season."

Williams enters this season with a 90 overall rating in the game after throwing for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, setting the Chicago Bears' single-season franchise record for passing yards, and leading the team to their first division title since 2018 and their first playoff victory since 2010.

"Caleb Williams is what a true Face of the Franchise looks like — the culmination of many moments in the Chicago Bears' incredible history that has led them to their electric, generational quarterback," said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing. "Madden NFL 27 aims to put more of those critical moments and key management decisions, with meaningful consequences that echo across the NFL, in the hands of our players so that they can build a league that's truly their own. Just like Caleb, the future of football in Madden NFL 27 is thrilling and more dynamic than ever before. We can't wait for fans to see it on June 4."

New features coming to Madden NFL 27 will be revealed this Thursday, June 4, on the @EAMaddenNFL YouTube channel. Follow the Madden NFL 27 journey on the official website and social channels ( Instagram , X , TikTok , YouTube ) for the latest updates.

EA Play members can run the league one decision at a time in EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 27 with the EA Play* 10-hour Early Access trial, starting Aug. 6, 2026, while EA Play Pro members can play the EA Play Pro Edition starting Aug. 10, 2026. Members also score recurring monthly Ultimate Team™ Packs, as well as receive 10% off MVP+ Membership, EA digital content including pre-orders, game downloads, Season Passes, Madden Football Points and DLC. For more information on EA Play, please visit the EA play website .

*Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/en/PC/ for details.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2026, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Maddie Fiorante
PR Manager, North America Football
mfiorante@ea.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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