Cadence to Present at Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Wall will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 8:45 a.m. PST on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and will be available for replay for 180 days.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at investor.cadence.com .

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence ® solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com .

© 2025 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

Investor Relations
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

