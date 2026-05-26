Cadence's Anirudh Devgan to Present at BofA Conference

Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:
Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:
Dr. Devgan will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America (BofA) Securities 2026 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

WHEN:
The talk will be webcast live at 2:00 p.m. PDT. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay for one year.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at investor.cadence.com .

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by Fortune as one of the world's top 100 best companies to work for. Cadence ® solutions offer limitless opportunities.

© 2026 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com

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